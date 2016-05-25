Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Dwayne Bacon
(G/F)
Willy Hernangomez
(C)
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
(F)
Malik Monk
(G)
Kemba Walker
(G)
Nicolas Batum
(G/F)
Dwight Howard
(C)
Jeremy Lamb
(G/F)
Marcus Paige
(G)
Marvin Williams
(F)
Michael Carter-Williams
(G)
Frank Kaminsky
(F/C)
Mangok Mathiang
(C)
Julyan Stone
(G)
Cody Zeller
(F/C)
Treveon Graham
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
James Borrego | Center
Team:
Charlotte Hornets
Age / DOB:
(
40
) / 1/1/1978
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 200
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Spurs assistant James Borrego is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Borrego has 15 years of NBA experience. He was an assistant in San Antonio under Gregg Popovich from 2003 through 2010, before joining the Hornets for two seasons and then moving onto Orlando. He served as the Magic's interim head coach for 30 games after they fired Jacque Vaughn in 2015. He then headed back to San Antonio. Charlotte finished last season with a disappointing 36-46 record, despite having one of the league's highest payrolls.
May 8 - 12:53 PM
Source:
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Spurs assistant James Borrego interviewed in Phoenix on Thursday for the Suns' coaching vacancy.
The Suns were expected to make a move quickly on their head coach, so things could happen for them this weekend. Borrego comes off the Gregg Popovich coaching tree and he has some head-coaching experience with some time as the interim coach in Orlando.
Apr 27 - 7:38 PM
Source:
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
James Borrego interviewed for the Rockets head-coaching job on Wednesday.
He's a co-finalist for the Memphis job, but that appears to be filled by David Fizdale. Borrego was an interim coach with the Magic a couple years ago and has been a Spurs assistant.
Wed, May 25, 2016 06:38:00 PM
Source:
Marc Stein on Twitter
James Borrego will meet with Rockets' owner Les Alexander sometime this week.
Borrego's Monday interview with the Rockets apparently went well enough to secure a second interview, but current reports still have Mike D'Antoni and Stephen Silas as the current frontrunners for the head coaching position in Houston.
Tue, May 24, 2016 02:12:00 PM
Source:
Marc Stein on Twitter
Hornets to hire James Borrego as new coach
May 8 - 12:53 PM
Suns look at James Borrego
Apr 27 - 7:38 PM
James Borrego interviews with Rockets
Wed, May 25, 2016 06:38:00 PM
Report: Borrego earns 2nd interview with HOU
Tue, May 24, 2016 02:12:00 PM
More James Borrego Player News
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kemba Walker
2
Michael Carter-Williams
Sidelined
Michael Carter-Williams underwent season-ending shoulder surgery on Tuesday.
MCW should be ready for next year, but he's a non-factor in fantasy hoops. Malik Monk should see some increased opportunity while Carter-Williams is out, but it'll be tough for him to make much noise while Kemba Walker is healthy.
Mar 13
3
Julyan Stone
4
Marcus Paige
SG
1
Nicolas Batum
2
Malik Monk
3
Treveon Graham
Sidelined
Treveon Graham (concussion) will not play on Tuesday vs. the Pacers.
His second season in the NBA is officially over. Graham made 63 appearances for the Hornets, averaging 4.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.6 triples in 16.7 minutes. It's hard to imagine him making a fantasy impact in 2018-19.
Apr 9
SF
1
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
2
Jeremy Lamb
3
Dwayne Bacon
PF
1
Marvin Williams
2
Frank Kaminsky
C
1
Dwight Howard
2
Willy Hernangomez
3
Cody Zeller
Sidelined
Cody Zeller (knee) said he will rest another 3-4 weeks before resuming basketball activities.
The good news is that Zeller had another MRI on his left knee that showed no new concerns, so he should be ready to roll for the 2018-19 season. He's not someone you'll want to target on draft day, though.
Apr 11
4
Mangok Mathiang
