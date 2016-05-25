Player Page

James Borrego | Center

Team: Charlotte Hornets
Age / DOB:  (40) / 1/1/1978
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 200
Spurs assistant James Borrego is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, according to Adrian Wojnarowski‏ of ESPN.
Borrego has 15 years of NBA experience. He was an assistant in San Antonio under Gregg Popovich from 2003 through 2010, before joining the Hornets for two seasons and then moving onto Orlando. He served as the Magic's interim head coach for 30 games after they fired Jacque Vaughn in 2015. He then headed back to San Antonio. Charlotte finished last season with a disappointing 36-46 record, despite having one of the league's highest payrolls. May 8 - 12:53 PM
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski‏ on Twitter
