Player Page

Roster

Karl-Anthony Towns | Center/Forward | #32

Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Age / DOB:  (21) / 11/15/1995
Ht / Wt:  7'0' / 244
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (1) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 22 points with 11 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and three triples in Monday's win over the Hawks.
Only three players have scored 22+ points with 11+ rebounds, 4+ assists, 3+ blocks and 3+ triples this season in Towns, DeMarcus Cousins and Otto Porter. Towns finished a perfect 8-of-8 from the field and 3-of-3 from both the line and from deep, and he did all of his damage in just 31 minutes. You won't see many lines better than this in the NBA this season. Dec 27 - 12:00 AM
Source: StatMuse
More Karl-Anthony Towns Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3010626663397418254531.478121152.79637116.319407822.211.32.50.62.61.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015MIN8232.07.614.1.5420.41.1.3412.73.4.8112.87.710.52.02.20.71.73.018.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015MIN8226216251153.5423088.341223275.811228629857161183581382451503
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 25@OKC1321020.50002.000661.0002680300126
Dec 23SAC138715.46715.20056.83358135100120
Dec 21@ATL137716.43803.00034.750414185601317
Dec 19PHO1351118.61113.333551.000411153402428
Dec 17HOU1431528.53614.2501012.833213155601441
Dec 13@CHI139621.28618.12534.750210122413116
Dec 11GS139915.60013.33368.750711182100325
 

 