Karl-Anthony Towns scored 22 points with 11 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and three triples in Monday's win over the Hawks. Only three players have scored 22+ points with 11+ rebounds, 4+ assists, 3+ blocks and 3+ triples this season in Towns, DeMarcus Cousins and Otto Porter. Towns finished a perfect 8-of-8 from the field and 3-of-3 from both the line and from deep, and he did all of his damage in just 31 minutes. You won't see many lines better than this in the NBA this season. Source: StatMuse

Karl-Anthony Towns posted a 20-point, 13-rebound double-double during Friday's loss to the Kings, adding five assists, one 3-pointer and one turnover in 38 minutes. Towns is hitting career-highs in points (22.1), boards (11.4), assists (2.5) and triples (1.3) this season, although the 1.4 blocks per game have limited him to top-25 status on the year, so he’s still not quite living up to the draft day hype. That being said, there are still a lot of games to be played this season, and he's got nowhere to go but up.

Karl-Anthony Towns said that the Wolves are feeling more confident after winning three out of their last four games. "I told you after we won in Chicago, we have a different swagger, a different walk, a different talk," Towns said. "That’s a sign we’re growing." The Wolves are just one loss behind the eighth-seeded Blazers in the West and get to look forward to a home game against the Kings on Friday. As for Towns, he is the first NBA player this season with three consecutive 15-point, 15-rebound games -- the last player to do that was Kevin Love in 2014 when he still played for the Wolves. Source: Minneapolis Star-Tribune