Player Results
Article Results
Cardinals 'very much in' on Twins 2B Dozier
Rockies ink Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
Matt Wieters remains on Braves' 'target list'
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
Turner's contract with Dodgers now official
Angels sign Ben Revere to one-year deal
'Strong possibility' Rangers sign Mike Napoli
Encarnacion turned down bigger offer from A's
A's sign Cuban righty Norge Ruiz for $2M
Zenner totals 92 yards, 2 TDs in MNF defeat
Dez Bryant snags 2 TDs, throws one to Witten
Zeke and Dez combine for 5 TDs against Lions
Theo Riddick, Darius Slay inactive for MNF
Jaguars send RB T.J. Yeldon (ankle) to IR
Texans noncommittal on Lamar Miller's status
Jets put Petty (shoulder) on injured reserve
Donte Moncrief undergoing MRI on shoulder
Chargers say Melvin Gordon still day to day
Chargers place RB Farrow on injured reserve
Broncos likely to start Paxton Lynch Week 17
Big Ben, Le'Veon likely to rest versus Browns
Montrezl Harrell scores 14 in another start
Terrence Ross diagnosed with a sore wrist
Towns scores 22 on 8-of-8 FGs w/ 3 blocks
Nikola Mirotic scores 20 points on Monday
Welcome back, Dwight Howard scores 20
Tobias Harris scores 21 off bench
Paul Millsap (eye) expected to see a doctor
Jeremy Lamb scores 17 points in 22 minutes
Bojan Bogdanovic goes off for 26 points
Otto Porter's slump over after 32 & 13
Arron Afflalo (elbow) ruled out Monday
Rudy Gay (hip) is starting on Monday
Braden Holtby in Vezina form lately
Jaromir Jagr selected as 1st star of the week
Mike Sullivan earns 3-year extension from PIT
Steven Stamkos 'doing fine' in his recovery
Evgeni Malkin's next point with be No. 800
Sidney Crosby is still the best
Wild are one of best five-on-five teams
Mika Zibanejad looks for mid-late Jan. return
Desharnais lands on LTIR with knee injury
Mathieu Joseph signs 3-year ELC with Tampa
Maple Leafs recall Jhonas Enroth
Jonathan Drouin exits game vs WSH on Friday
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
Ty Johnson's 159 yards rushing not enough
Jeremy McNichols to try for NFL dreams in '17
Virginia S Blanding spurns 2017 NFL Draft
Wyoming standout RB Hill opts for NFL Draft
Leach says QB Luke Falk returning for 2017
Fitzgerald rushes for 132 yards, two scores
Four-star LB McBride rings in UGA's Christmas
UConn fires head coach Bob Diaco
Browns can earn No. 1 pick with loss to PIT
Brent Stockstill throws for 432 yards, 4 TD
Saint Juste rips off 170 yards rushing in win
Seven Miami players not making bowl trip
Robertson's foul opens the floodgates
Walcott missed out with a minor knock
Manchester City keep pace on Boxing Day
Boxing Day Blues for Bournemouth
Pedro fires Chelsea to 12th straight win
Giroud header saves Arsenal's blushes
Manchester United wins fourth straight
Llorente stays hot but Swans continue to sink
Moyes denied points in Old Trafford return
Gray edges Burnley to victory over 'Boro
Hammers win, Ayew opens account v old club
Everton back to winning ways vs. Leicester
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Karl-Anthony Towns | Center/Forward | #32
Team:
Minnesota Timberwolves
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 11/15/1995
Ht / Wt:
7'0' / 244
College:
Kentucky
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (1) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $5,960,160 2017-18: $6,216,840 {Team Option} 2018-19: $7,839,435 {Team Option} 2019-20: $10,191,266 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Karl-Anthony Towns scored 22 points with 11 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and three triples in Monday's win over the Hawks.
Only three players have scored 22+ points with 11+ rebounds, 4+ assists, 3+ blocks and 3+ triples this season in Towns, DeMarcus Cousins and Otto Porter. Towns finished a perfect 8-of-8 from the field and 3-of-3 from both the line and from deep, and he did all of his damage in just 31 minutes. You won't see many lines better than this in the NBA this season.
Dec 27 - 12:00 AM
Source:
StatMuse
Karl-Anthony Towns posted a 20-point, 13-rebound double-double during Friday's loss to the Kings, adding five assists, one 3-pointer and one turnover in 38 minutes.
Towns is hitting career-highs in points (22.1), boards (11.4), assists (2.5) and triples (1.3) this season, although the 1.4 blocks per game have limited him to top-25 status on the year, so he’s still not quite living up to the draft day hype. That being said, there are still a lot of games to be played this season, and he's got nowhere to go but up.
Dec 24 - 12:06 AM
Karl-Anthony Towns said that the Wolves are feeling more confident after winning three out of their last four games.
"I told you after we won in Chicago, we have a different swagger, a different walk, a different talk," Towns said. "That’s a sign we’re growing." The Wolves are just one loss behind the eighth-seeded Blazers in the West and get to look forward to a home game against the Kings on Friday. As for Towns, he is the first NBA player this season with three consecutive 15-point, 15-rebound games -- the last player to do that was Kevin Love in 2014 when he still played for the Wolves.
Dec 22 - 9:41 AM
Source:
Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Karl-Anthony Towns scored 17 points with 18 rebounds, five assists, one block and six turnovers in a 92-84 win over the Hawks on Wednesday.
It took until Winter, but the Timberwolves now have their first winning streak of the season. Coach Tom Thibodeau doesn't seem to care about limiting his starters, especially Towns with his 38.6 minutes per game over his last five. Not surprisingly, the Wolves starting five has been the most-used unit in the NBA for both total minutes and per game. Towns is obviously trending up with nine consecutive double-doubles.
Dec 21 - 10:47 PM
Towns scores 22 on 8-of-8 FGs w/ 3 blocks
Dec 27 - 12:00 AM
Karl-Anthony Towns double-doubles in loss
Dec 24 - 12:06 AM
Towns says Wolves feel more confident
Dec 22 - 9:41 AM
Karl-Anthony Towns scores 17 with 18 boards
Dec 21 - 10:47 PM
More Karl-Anthony Towns Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Minnesota Timberwolves Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
30
1062
666
339
74
18
254
531
.478
121
152
.796
37
116
.319
40
78
22.2
11.3
2.5
0.6
2.6
1.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
MIN
82
32.0
7.6
14.1
.542
0.4
1.1
.341
2.7
3.4
.811
2.8
7.7
10.5
2.0
2.2
0.7
1.7
3.0
18.3
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
MIN
82
2621
625
1153
.542
30
88
.341
223
275
.811
228
629
857
161
183
58
138
245
1503
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 25
@OKC
1
32
10
20
.500
0
2
.000
6
6
1.000
2
6
8
0
3
0
0
1
26
Dec 23
SAC
1
38
7
15
.467
1
5
.200
5
6
.833
5
8
13
5
1
0
0
1
20
Dec 21
@ATL
1
37
7
16
.438
0
3
.000
3
4
.750
4
14
18
5
6
0
1
3
17
Dec 19
PHO
1
35
11
18
.611
1
3
.333
5
5
1.000
4
11
15
3
4
0
2
4
28
Dec 17
HOU
1
43
15
28
.536
1
4
.250
10
12
.833
2
13
15
5
6
0
1
4
41
Dec 13
@CHI
1
39
6
21
.286
1
8
.125
3
4
.750
2
10
12
2
4
1
3
1
16
Dec 11
GS
1
39
9
15
.600
1
3
.333
6
8
.750
7
11
18
2
1
0
0
3
25
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Ricky Rubio
2
Kris Dunn
3
Tyus Jones
4
John Lucas
SG
1
Zach LaVine
2
Brandon Rush
SF
1
Andrew Wiggins
2
Shabazz Muhammad
PF
1
Gorgui Dieng
2
Nemanja Bjelica
3
Adreian Payne
C
1
Karl-Anthony Towns
2
Cole Aldrich
3
Jordan Hill
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
Jonas Nader updates his NBA power rankings for Week 10, with the Cavaliers moving up to No. 1 at the expense of the Warriors.
