Player Results
Article Results
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Roundtable: Biggest Surprises
Dec 22
Dose: 3 is the magic number
Dec 22
Home vs. Away: Fantasy Splits
Dec 21
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 21
Dec 21
Dose: Isaiah, Boogie go nuts
Dec 21
Stats: Form a Wall
Dec 20
Dose: No Jokic! Nikola's hot
Dec 20
NBA Season Long Podcast
Dec 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Paul Pierce will start again vs. the Spurs
Rodney Hood (illness) questionable vs Raptors
ESPN: J.R. Smith to have surgery on Friday
Okafor-Embiid lineup likely used through 2016
Jodie Meeks (personal) will not play vs. NYK
Brandon Ingram will start, Luol Deng to PF
Kevon Looney getting the start for Draymond
Isaiah Whitehead (foot) will not play vs. GSW
Monta Ellis out for at least two more weeks
Draymond Green (personal) out for Thursday
Otto Porter (back) questionable vs. Bucks
Evan Turner (left ankle) ruled out for Friday
Player Page
Roster
Jerryd Bayless
(G)
Gerald Henderson
(G/F)
Timothe Luwawu
(G)
Jahlil Okafor
(C)
Ben Simmons
(F)
Robert Covington
(G/F)
Richaun Holmes
(F/C)
T.J. McConnell
(G)
Sergio Rodriguez
(G)
Nik Stauskas
(G)
Joel Embiid
(F/C)
Ersan Ilyasova
(F)
Nerlens Noel
(F/C)
Dario Saric
(F)
Hollis Thompson
(G/F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jahlil Okafor | Center | #8
Team:
Philadelphia 76ers
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 12/15/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'11' / 265
College:
Duke
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (3) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $4,788,840
2017-18: $4,995,120 {Team Option}
2018-19: $6,313,832 {Team Option}
2019-20: $8,283,748 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Coach Brett Brown hinted he may use the Jahlil Okafor and Joel Embiid lineup for the rest of the calendar year.
"My intention is we will see this road trip out, begin the new year, and reassess," Brown said. "I think after…you’ve got a body of work to judge it more accurately, and feel what’s best for the team, and players, etc." So far, the Okafor-Process lineups have been bad. With that pairing, the 76ers have a -13.1 net rating, which is awful compared to the Embiid-only lineups and its -0.7 net rating. Okafor should have some value this next week, but he may see a slight dip with more minutes going to Nerlens Noel
Dec 22 - 7:04 PM
Source:
NBA.com
Jahlil Okafor missed all 10 of his field goal attempts to finish Sunday's 108-107 victory with three points on 3-of-4 free throws, 11 rebounds, two assists and one block.
After the game, coach Brett Brown praised Okafor despite his lousy shooting night, saying, "[For Okafor] to play defense and rebound when he wasn't scoring is a significant step." The Sixers have bumped Nerlens Noel from the frontcourt rotation, giving Okafor some breathing room, but his poor FT shooting and lack of peripheral stats make him a dubious option in 12-team leagues.
Dec 18 - 10:54 PM
Source:
Tom Moore on Twitter
Jahlil Okafor scored 14 points with eight rebounds against the Lakers on Friday.
Starting next to Joel Embiid for the second straight game, Okafor shot 4-of-7 from the field with one steal in 24 minutes. He played 30 minutes in his previous start, but Nerlens Noel (ankle) returned and played eight minutes on Friday. Noel blasted the 76ers after the game because he was heated about his role, so maybe that increases the likelihood of a trade. Okafor is trending up and is worth owning in standard leagues.
Dec 17 - 12:09 AM
Joel Embiid and Jahlil Okafor will start next to each other against the Lakers on Friday.
Okafor looked fine in his start next to Embiid on Wednesday with 17 points. Coach Brett Brown is going to try this lineup combo a little while longer and it's somewhat interesting he's doing so against the Lakers. Okafor is a hold in standard leagues.
Dec 16 - 6:25 PM
Source:
Derek Bodner on Twitter
Okafor-Embiid lineup likely used through 2016
Dec 22 - 7:04 PM
Jahlil Okafor struggles with his shot vs. BKN
Dec 18 - 10:54 PM
Jahlil Okafor scores 14 w/ eight rebounds
Dec 17 - 12:09 AM
Start The Process: Embiid & Okafor starting
Dec 16 - 6:25 PM
More Jahlil Okafor Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia 76ers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
24
555
272
122
25
9
115
224
.513
42
69
.609
0
0
0.0
29
35
11.3
5.1
1.0
0.4
1.5
1.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
PHI
53
30.1
7.5
14.7
.508
0.0
0.1
.167
2.5
3.7
.686
2.3
4.7
7.0
1.2
2.3
0.4
1.2
2.6
17.5
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
PHI
53
1594
397
781
.508
1
6
.167
133
194
.686
122
251
373
65
124
22
61
140
928
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 20
NO
1
25
5
8
.625
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
1
6
7
1
1
0
2
1
11
Dec 18
BKN
1
28
0
10
.000
0
0
.000
3
4
.750
6
5
11
2
3
0
1
3
3
Dec 16
LAK
1
24
4
7
.571
0
0
.000
6
6
1.000
2
6
8
0
0
1
0
1
14
Dec 14
TOR
1
30
6
9
.667
0
0
.000
5
6
.833
3
1
4
3
0
0
2
0
17
Dec 11
@DET
1
27
6
9
.667
0
0
.000
2
4
.500
1
8
9
1
5
1
2
4
14
Dec 8
@NO
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 6
@MEM
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Jerryd Bayless
Sidelined
Jerryd Bayless (left wrist) had surgery on Thursday and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
His wrist will be immobilized for 12 weeks due to a torn tendon. Bayless was likely going to be the starter for the 76ers, but his season will finish with just one start all year. With him out of the lineup, Sergio Rodriguez should see around 30 minutes per game as the starter and has solidified his value for owners who are OK with sub-par field goal percentage. T.J. McConnell will also stay in the rotation. Ben Simmons is making progress and is going to play point guard, so he could be in the mix down the line.
Dec 15
2
Sergio Rodriguez
3
T.J. McConnell
SG
1
Gerald Henderson
2
Nik Stauskas
3
Timothe Luwawu
SF
1
Robert Covington
2
Hollis Thompson
PF
1
Ben Simmons
Sidelined
Bryan Colangelo said that the 76ers will not rush Ben Simmons' (foot) to get back to the court, and he remains without an official timetable to return.
Philly is currently tied with Dallas for the worst record in the league at 7-20, so there's obviously no rush to get Simmons back to the court. Colangelo also added that he likes what Simmons can bring, and he hopes that once Simmons does get back that they'll be able to push the pace, but he'll likely be dealing with heavy restrictions upon his return making him a tough guy to stash in standard leagues.
Dec 19
2
Ersan Ilyasova
3
Dario Saric
C
1
Joel Embiid
2
Jahlil Okafor
3
Nerlens Noel
4
Richaun Holmes
Headlines
Roundtable: Biggest Surprises
Dec 22
The Rotoworld hoops crew discusses the players that have surprised them the most this season.
More NBA Columns
»
Roundtable: Biggest Surprises
Dec 22
»
Dose: 3 is the magic number
Dec 22
»
Home vs. Away: Fantasy Splits
Dec 21
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 21
Dec 21
»
Dose: Isaiah, Boogie go nuts
Dec 21
»
Stats: Form a Wall
Dec 20
»
Dose: No Jokic! Nikola's hot
Dec 20
»
NBA Season Long Podcast
Dec 19
