Jahlil Okafor | Center | #8

Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 12/15/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 265
College: Duke
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (3) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Coach Brett Brown hinted he may use the Jahlil Okafor and Joel Embiid lineup for the rest of the calendar year.
"My intention is we will see this road trip out, begin the new year, and reassess," Brown said. "I think after…you’ve got a body of work to judge it more accurately, and feel what’s best for the team, and players, etc." So far, the Okafor-Process lineups have been bad. With that pairing, the 76ers have a -13.1 net rating, which is awful compared to the Embiid-only lineups and its -0.7 net rating. Okafor should have some value this next week, but he may see a slight dip with more minutes going to Nerlens Noel Dec 22 - 7:04 PM
Source: NBA.com
More Jahlil Okafor Player News

Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
24555272122259115224.5134269.609000.0293511.35.11.00.41.51.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015PHI5330.17.514.7.5080.00.1.1672.53.7.6862.34.77.01.22.30.41.22.617.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015PHI531594397781.50816.167133194.686122251373651242261140928
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 20NO12558.62500.00012.5001671102111
Dec 18BKN128010.00000.00034.7506511230133
Dec 16LAK12447.57100.000661.0002680010114
Dec 14TOR13069.66700.00056.8333143002017
Dec 11@DET12769.66700.00024.5001891512414
Dec 8@NO0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 6@MEM0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jerryd Bayless
2Sergio Rodriguez
3T.J. McConnell
SG1Gerald Henderson
2Nik Stauskas
3Timothe Luwawu
SF1Robert Covington
2Hollis Thompson
PF1Ben Simmons
2Ersan Ilyasova
3Dario Saric
C1Joel Embiid
2Jahlil Okafor
3Nerlens Noel
4Richaun Holmes
 

 