Jahlil Okafor | Center | #8 Team: Philadelphia 76ers Age / DOB: (21) / 12/15/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'11' / 265 College: Duke Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (3) / PHI Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $4,788,840

2017-18: $4,995,120 {Team Option}

2018-19: $6,313,832 {Team Option}

2019-20: $8,283,748 {Qualifying Offer}

Latest News Recent News

Coach Brett Brown hinted he may use the Jahlil Okafor and Joel Embiid lineup for the rest of the calendar year. "My intention is we will see this road trip out, begin the new year, and reassess," Brown said. "I think after…you’ve got a body of work to judge it more accurately, and feel what’s best for the team, and players, etc." So far, the Okafor-Process lineups have been bad. With that pairing, the 76ers have a -13.1 net rating, which is awful compared to the Embiid-only lineups and its -0.7 net rating. Okafor should have some value this next week, but he may see a slight dip with more minutes going to Nerlens Noel Source: NBA.com

Jahlil Okafor missed all 10 of his field goal attempts to finish Sunday's 108-107 victory with three points on 3-of-4 free throws, 11 rebounds, two assists and one block. After the game, coach Brett Brown praised Okafor despite his lousy shooting night, saying, "[For Okafor] to play defense and rebound when he wasn't scoring is a significant step." The Sixers have bumped Nerlens Noel from the frontcourt rotation, giving Okafor some breathing room, but his poor FT shooting and lack of peripheral stats make him a dubious option in 12-team leagues. Source: Tom Moore on Twitter

Jahlil Okafor scored 14 points with eight rebounds against the Lakers on Friday. Starting next to Joel Embiid for the second straight game, Okafor shot 4-of-7 from the field with one steal in 24 minutes. He played 30 minutes in his previous start, but Nerlens Noel (ankle) returned and played eight minutes on Friday. Noel blasted the 76ers after the game because he was heated about his role, so maybe that increases the likelihood of a trade. Okafor is trending up and is worth owning in standard leagues.