D'Angelo Russell (knee) will play on Thursday vs. the Heat. He went through a full practice on Wednesday and was listed as probable, so this shouldn't surprise his owners. The Lakers do play again on Friday vs. the Magic and they may be tempted to rest Russell, so his owners should be aware of that. Source: Mark Medina on Twitter

D'Angelo Russell (knee) went through a full practice on Wednesday and is probable to play Thursday vs. the Heat. It's the first game of a back-to-back set for the Lakers, so it'll be interesting to see if Russell plays in both. Russell's only been a late-round guy in 9-cat leagues this year due to his lousy field goal percentage (40.1), less-than-stellar contributions to the assist category (4.5) and 2.9 turnovers per game, although when you eliminate the turnovers he jumps into a top-75 evaluation in 8-cat leagues. Source: Mark Medina on Twitter

D'Angelo Russell played through his sore knee on Tuesday and had 15 points, five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a 3-pointer in a 117-113 loss to Charlotte. He was held out of Saturday's game for maintenance on his knee and was originally not expected to play tonight, so it was nice to see him produce at a high level. He hit 6-of-13 shots and now his owners just have to hope that he's good to go for Thursday's game against the Heat. Given that he said after the game that he feels like he's "turned a corner" on his knee, things seem to be headed in the right direction. Source: Mark Medina on Twitter