D'Angelo Russell | Guard | #1

Team: Los Angeles Lakers
Age / DOB:  (20) / 2/23/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 195
College: Ohio State
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (2) / LAK
Contract: view contract details
D'Angelo Russell (knee) will play on Thursday vs. the Heat.
He went through a full practice on Wednesday and was listed as probable, so this shouldn't surprise his owners. The Lakers do play again on Friday vs. the Magic and they may be tempted to rest Russell, so his owners should be aware of that. Dec 22 - 12:34 PM
Source: Mark Medina on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
1846327061812193232.4014254.77842110.38275315.03.44.51.22.90.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015LAK8028.24.912.0.4101.64.6.3511.82.4.7370.62.83.43.32.51.20.21.813.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015LAK802257392956.410130370.351140190.7374722727426619693131421054
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 20@CHA126613.46214.250221.0001455202015
Dec 17@CLE0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 16@PHI127412.33338.375441.0000772211215
Dec 14@BKN123210.20025.40058.6251232210411
Dec 12@SAC120610.60034.750221.0001124300017
Dec 11NY11718.12513.33300.000000542003
Dec 9PHO0000.00000.00000.000000000000

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1D'Angelo Russell
2Jordan Clarkson
3Jose Calderon
4Marcelo Huertas
SG1Nick Young
2Lou Williams
SF1Luol Deng
2Brandon Ingram
3Metta World Peace
PF1Julius Randle
2Larry Nance
3Thomas Robinson
C1Timofey Mozgov
2Tarik Black
3Ivica Zubac
 

 