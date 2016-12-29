Justise Winslow | Forward | #20 Team: Miami Heat Age / DOB: (20) / 3/26/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 225 College: Duke Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (10) / MIA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $2,593,440 2017-18: $2,705,040 {Team Option} 2018-19: $3,448,926 {Team Option} 2019-20: $4,697,437 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Justise Winslow (right shoulder) will have surgery on Thursday to repair a torn labrum and is likely out for the rest of the season. This is a brutal blow to the sophomore with surgery on his non-shooting shoulder. The Heat were really ready to hand over some added ball-handling responsibility for the Duke product with Winslow more than doubling his assist percentage and getting a massive boost to his usage compared to his rookie year. His season will end with averages of 10.9 points, 5.2 boards, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 treys. With him out, James Johnson will be busy all season while the Heat will run with a ton of three-guard lineups. Wayne Ellington also gets a slight boost in minutes. Source: Heat on Twitter

Justise Winslow (shoulder) did not travel to Phoenix for Tuesday's game against the Suns. Winslow will miss the first game of Miami's upcoming six-game road trip, and with the Heat sitting on a 10-25 record, they have zero incentive to rush Winslow back to the court. For what it's worth, Winslow downplayed the injury when discussing it on Sunday, saying he doesn't anticipate it being a long-term issue, so perhaps he can rejoin the squad in Sacramento for Wednesday's game against the Kings. Wayne Ellington will draw the start in Winslow's place, and he's on the radar as a potential 3-point streamer. Source: Miami Heat on Twitter

Justise Winslow (shoulder) will not play Sunday vs. the Pistons. Winslow tweaked his shoulder during the final possession of Saturday's loss to the Celtics, although he doesn't anticipate this being a long-term issue. With Winslow, Goran Dragic (back) and Hassan Whiteside (eye) all unavailable for Sunday's game, Tyler Johnson and Josh Richardson will likely be doing the heavy lifting on offense, while James Johnson could be looking at major minutes and perhaps a promotion to the starting lineup. Source: Tom D'Angelo on Twitter