Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Luke Babbitt
(F)
Wayne Ellington
(G)
Tyler Johnson
(G)
Willie Reed
(F/C)
Hassan Whiteside
(C)
Chris Bosh
(F/C)
Udonis Haslem
(F/C)
Rodney McGruder
(G/F)
Josh Richardson
(G)
Derrick Williams
(F)
Goran Dragic
(G)
James Johnson
(F)
Josh McRoberts
(F/C)
Dion Waiters
(G)
Justise Winslow
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Justise Winslow | Forward | #20
Team:
Miami Heat
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 3/26/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 225
College:
Duke
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (10) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $2,593,440 2017-18: $2,705,040 {Team Option} 2018-19: $3,448,926 {Team Option} 2019-20: $4,697,437 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Justise Winslow (right shoulder) will have surgery on Thursday to repair a torn labrum and is likely out for the rest of the season.
This is a brutal blow to the sophomore with surgery on his non-shooting shoulder. The Heat were really ready to hand over some added ball-handling responsibility for the Duke product with Winslow more than doubling his assist percentage and getting a massive boost to his usage compared to his rookie year. His season will end with averages of 10.9 points, 5.2 boards, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 treys. With him out, James Johnson will be busy all season while the Heat will run with a ton of three-guard lineups. Wayne Ellington also gets a slight boost in minutes.
Jan 4 - 9:07 PM
Source:
Heat on Twitter
Justise Winslow (shoulder) did not travel to Phoenix for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
Winslow will miss the first game of Miami's upcoming six-game road trip, and with the Heat sitting on a 10-25 record, they have zero incentive to rush Winslow back to the court. For what it's worth, Winslow downplayed the injury when discussing it on Sunday, saying he doesn't anticipate it being a long-term issue, so perhaps he can rejoin the squad in Sacramento for Wednesday's game against the Kings. Wayne Ellington will draw the start in Winslow's place, and he's on the radar as a potential 3-point streamer.
Jan 2 - 4:36 PM
Source:
Miami Heat on Twitter
Justise Winslow (shoulder) will not play Sunday vs. the Pistons.
Winslow tweaked his shoulder during the final possession of Saturday's loss to the Celtics, although he doesn't anticipate this being a long-term issue. With Winslow, Goran Dragic (back) and Hassan Whiteside (eye) all unavailable for Sunday's game, Tyler Johnson and Josh Richardson will likely be doing the heavy lifting on offense, while James Johnson could be looking at major minutes and perhaps a promotion to the starting lineup.
Jan 1 - 4:34 PM
Source:
Tom D'Angelo on Twitter
Justise Winslow missed all nine shots from the field and made 1-of-2 from the line against the Hornets on Thursday, adding five rebounds, five assists and three turnovers in 29 minutes.
He's coming off a 2-of-10 line on Tuesday night and is now in a slump. He's off to a brutal start as a shooter at just 35.2 percent from the field in his 17 games. On top of just making 27.5 percent on midrange and 1-of-12 above the break on treys, Winslow is really struggling inside the paint. He is still worth owning and hopefully can improve. He's almost a lock to be a detriment to field goal percentage in fantasy, though.
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 10:06:00 PM
Justise Winslow (labrum) likely out for year
Jan 4 - 9:07 PM
Justise Winslow (shoulder) not on road trip
Jan 2 - 4:36 PM
Justise Winslow (shoulder) out Sunday vs. DET
Jan 1 - 4:34 PM
Justise Winslow misses all nine from field
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 10:06:00 PM
More Justise Winslow Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Miami Heat Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
18
627
196
94
66
26
80
226
.354
29
47
.617
7
35
.200
6
33
10.9
5.2
3.7
1.4
1.8
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
MIA
78
28.7
2.5
5.9
.423
0.4
1.5
.276
1.0
1.5
.684
1.0
4.1
5.2
1.5
1.2
0.9
0.3
2.4
6.5
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
MIA
78
2237
196
463
.423
32
116
.276
80
117
.684
81
322
403
117
95
68
26
184
504
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 3
@PHO
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 1
DET
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 30
@BOS
1
31
5
13
.385
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
4
5
9
6
1
0
1
4
11
Dec 29
@CHA
1
29
0
9
.000
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
1
4
5
5
3
1
0
2
1
Dec 27
OKC
1
35
2
10
.200
0
2
.000
3
3
1.000
0
3
3
5
3
2
1
3
7
Dec 23
@NO
1
38
6
16
.375
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
7
7
3
1
0
0
1
12
Dec 22
LAK
1
42
10
16
.625
0
1
.000
3
6
.500
3
10
13
3
3
4
0
1
23
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Goran Dragic
2
Tyler Johnson
Sidelined
Tyler Johnson (migraine) and James Johnson (illness) will play against the Kings on Wednesday.
The Heat actually have enough players to run a rotation tonight. Tyler Johnson will be coming off the bench, but that role has been a great spot for him with December averages of 14.9 points, 4.3 boards, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.7 treys. Keep him rolling. His return will take minutes away from Wayne Ellington and Rodney McGruder.
Jan 4
SG
1
Josh Richardson
2
Dion Waiters
Sidelined
Dion Waiters (groin) has been cleared to play vs. the Kings on Wednesday.
Waiters has been out since Nov. 26 and his return is nice for the short-handed Heat, though it's overshadowed by the terrible news about Justise Winslow (shoulder surgery). Waiters has had flashes of fantasy value this year but most owners should wait to see how he looks after such a long layoff.
Jan 4
3
Wayne Ellington
SF
1
Justise Winslow
Sidelined
Justise Winslow (right shoulder) will have surgery on Thursday to repair a torn labrum and is likely out for the rest of the season.
This is a brutal blow to the sophomore with surgery on his non-shooting shoulder. The Heat were really ready to hand over some added ball-handling responsibility for the Duke product with Winslow more than doubling his assist percentage and getting a massive boost to his usage compared to his rookie year. His season will end with averages of 10.9 points, 5.2 boards, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 treys. With him out, James Johnson will be busy all season while the Heat will run with a ton of three-guard lineups. Wayne Ellington also gets a slight boost in minutes.
Jan 4
2
Rodney McGruder
PF
1
Josh McRoberts
Sidelined
Josh McRoberts (stress reaction in left foot) is out indefinitely, according to coach Erik Spoelstra.
McRoberts' streak of bad injury luck continues. This injury is to the same foot he broke back in the 2016 postseason. McRoberts had started 14 straight games for Miami, but was largely ineffective, averaging just 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds. Over his last seven games, he saw his playing time reduced and was averaging under 17 minutes per contest. He can now be waived in all fantasy leagues. Luke Babbit will likely replace him in the starting lineup.
Dec 27
2
James Johnson
Sidelined
James Johnson (illness) will play against the Kings on Wednesday.
Coach Erik Spoelstra will have his utility guy for tonight. Johnson has played more center with Hassan Whiteside (eye) out of the lineup and has seen huge minutes at the four. He should be owned in all leagues. Meanwhile, Udonis Haslem and Derrick Williams could both fall out of the rotation tonight.
Jan 4
3
Derrick Williams
4
Luke Babbitt
C
1
Hassan Whiteside
Sidelined
Hassan Whiteside (eye) is making progress and should be able to rejoin the team this weekend in Los Angeles.
Whiteside had a doctor's appointment today, so presumably it went very well. As of Monday, Whiteside was not able to fly due to his eye injury, but now he has a chance to play on Friday against the Lakers or Sunday against the Clippers. If he can't go, Willie Reed will hold down the fort at the five.
Jan 4
2
Willie Reed
3
Udonis Haslem
