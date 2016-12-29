Player Page

Justise Winslow | Forward | #20

Team: Miami Heat
Age / DOB:  (20) / 3/26/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 225
College: Duke
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (10) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Justise Winslow (right shoulder) will have surgery on Thursday to repair a torn labrum and is likely out for the rest of the season.
This is a brutal blow to the sophomore with surgery on his non-shooting shoulder. The Heat were really ready to hand over some added ball-handling responsibility for the Duke product with Winslow more than doubling his assist percentage and getting a massive boost to his usage compared to his rookie year. His season will end with averages of 10.9 points, 5.2 boards, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 treys. With him out, James Johnson will be busy all season while the Heat will run with a ton of three-guard lineups. Wayne Ellington also gets a slight boost in minutes. Jan 4 - 9:07 PM
Source: Heat on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
1862719694662680226.3542947.617735.20063310.95.23.71.41.80.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015MIA7828.72.55.9.4230.41.5.2761.01.5.6841.04.15.21.51.20.90.32.46.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015MIA782237196463.42332116.27680117.68481322403117956826184504
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 3@PHO0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 1DET0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 30@BOS131513.38500.00012.5004596101411
Dec 29@CHA12909.00000.00012.500145531021
Dec 27OKC135210.20002.000331.000033532137
Dec 23@NO138616.37502.00000.0000773100112
Dec 22LAK1421016.62501.00036.500310133340123

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Goran Dragic
2Tyler Johnson
SG1Josh Richardson
2Dion Waiters
3Wayne Ellington
SF1Justise Winslow
2Rodney McGruder
PF1Josh McRoberts
2James Johnson
3Derrick Williams
4Luke Babbitt
C1Hassan Whiteside
2Willie Reed
3Udonis Haslem
 

 