Several teams around the league have reportedly inquired about the availability of Mario Hezonja. Teams are reportedly low-balling the Magic on Hezonja due to fear of attitude issues, but the Magic won't be trading away their No. 5 overall selection from the 2015 draft simply for the sake of moving him. Hezonja is talented, but he hasn't been able to find a spot in Frank Vogel's rotation despite the team going through a rebuild, so a change of scenery could only be good for his value. That being said, Hezonja is more of a wait-and-see guy than a stash candidate in most scenarios. Source: Keith Smith on Twitter

Mario Hezonja played 23 minutes against the Celtics on Friday with seven points, three rebounds, five assists, one block and one 3-pointer. He played 17 minutes in garbage time, so those minutes are very misleading. General manager Rob Hennigan said he wants Hezonja to impact the game more and the team feels the same way. The problem is coach Frank Vogel just doesn't want to play Mario at shooting guard enough for it to make an impact. Because he hates playing Mario so much, Vogel's nickname nowadays is Bowser.

Magic GM Rob Hennigan stated that Mario Hezonja "certainly wants to play more and impact the game more," and that Orlando's "desire is the same." In a wide-ranging interview with the Orlando Sentinel, Hennigan touched on many topics, including how he was "extremely disappointed and frustrated" with the team's defense. He also discussed seldom used second-year pro Hezonja. "I think Mario is going through some developmental pains — some 'growing pains' for lack of a better phrase. But certainly we still value Mario a great deal and still consider him a very important player for us moving forward." Mario has played a bit more recently, averaging 18.3 minutes per game over Orlando's last four contests. We'll see if his paying time continues to creep up over the second half of the season. Source: Orlando Sentinel