Mario Hezonja | Forward | #8

Team: Orlando Magic
Age / DOB:  (21) / 2/25/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 218
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (5) / ORL
Contract: view contract details
Several teams around the league have reportedly inquired about the availability of Mario Hezonja.
Teams are reportedly low-balling the Magic on Hezonja due to fear of attitude issues, but the Magic won't be trading away their No. 5 overall selection from the 2015 draft simply for the sake of moving him. Hezonja is talented, but he hasn't been able to find a spot in Frank Vogel's rotation despite the team going through a rebuild, so a change of scenery could only be good for his value. That being said, Hezonja is more of a wait-and-see guy than a stash candidate in most scenarios. Jan 30 - 5:46 PM
Source: Keith Smith on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3534512253231046133.3461115.7331964.2976283.51.50.70.30.80.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015ORL7917.92.35.3.4330.82.4.3490.60.7.9070.41.92.21.41.20.50.21.66.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015ORL791412181418.43367192.3494954.90728148176109973917124478
Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 29@TOR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 27@BOS12338.37514.25000.000033500127
Jan 24CHI11313.33312.50000.000044211013
Jan 22GS121311.27317.14301.000145022037
Jan 20MLW11315.20013.33300.000134000123
Jan 18@NO11835.600221.00000.000145120018
Jan 16@DEN12114.25012.50000.000022220013

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Elfrid Payton
2D.J. Augustin
3C.J. Watson
SG1Evan Fournier
2Jodie Meeks
3C.J. Wilcox
SF1Aaron Gordon
2Jeff Green
3Mario Hezonja
4Damjan Rudez
5Anthony Brown
PF1Serge Ibaka
C1Nikola Vucevic
2Bismack Biyombo
3Stephen Zimmerman
 

 