Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Mario Hezonja | Forward | #8
Team:
Orlando Magic
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 2/25/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 218
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (5) / ORL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $3,909,840 2017-18: $4,078,320 {Team Option} 2018-19: $5,167,231 {Team Option} 2019-20: $6,851,748 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Several teams around the league have reportedly inquired about the availability of Mario Hezonja.
Teams are reportedly low-balling the Magic on Hezonja due to fear of attitude issues, but the Magic won't be trading away their No. 5 overall selection from the 2015 draft simply for the sake of moving him. Hezonja is talented, but he hasn't been able to find a spot in Frank Vogel's rotation despite the team going through a rebuild, so a change of scenery could only be good for his value. That being said, Hezonja is more of a wait-and-see guy than a stash candidate in most scenarios.
Jan 30 - 5:46 PM
Source:
Keith Smith on Twitter
Mario Hezonja played 23 minutes against the Celtics on Friday with seven points, three rebounds, five assists, one block and one 3-pointer.
He played 17 minutes in garbage time, so those minutes are very misleading. General manager Rob Hennigan said he wants Hezonja to impact the game more and the team feels the same way. The problem is coach Frank Vogel just doesn't want to play Mario at shooting guard enough for it to make an impact. Because he hates playing Mario so much, Vogel's nickname nowadays is Bowser.
Jan 27 - 9:45 PM
Magic GM Rob Hennigan stated that Mario Hezonja "certainly wants to play more and impact the game more," and that Orlando's "desire is the same."
In a wide-ranging interview with the Orlando Sentinel, Hennigan touched on many topics, including how he was "extremely disappointed and frustrated" with the team's defense. He also discussed seldom used second-year pro Hezonja. "I think Mario is going through some developmental pains — some 'growing pains' for lack of a better phrase. But certainly we still value Mario a great deal and still consider him a very important player for us moving forward." Mario has played a bit more recently, averaging 18.3 minutes per game over Orlando's last four contests. We'll see if his paying time continues to creep up over the second half of the season.
Jan 24 - 10:39 AM
Source:
Orlando Sentinel
Mario Hezonja earned 21 minutes off the bench on Sunday, registering seven points, five rebounds, two steals, one 3-pointer and two turnovers in 21 minutes.
With Evan Fournier (heel) and Jodie Meeks (thumb) unavailable, and D.J. Augustin going down with an ankle injury, Frank Vogel was finally forced to give some extended run to Orlando’s No. 5 overall selection from the 2015 NBA draft. If the ankle injury forces Augustin into an extended absence, Hezonja should be able to see his minutes in the 20-range, so he’s on the radar as a speculative add in deep leagues.
Jan 22 - 2:54 PM
Report: Teams inquiring about Mario Hezonja
Jan 30 - 5:46 PM
Mario Hezonja gets some garbage time
Jan 27 - 9:45 PM
Magic GM would like Hezonja to play more
Jan 24 - 10:39 AM
Mario Hezonja logs 21 minutes off the bench
Jan 22 - 2:54 PM
More Mario Hezonja Player News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Orlando Magic Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
35
345
122
53
23
10
46
133
.346
11
15
.733
19
64
.297
6
28
3.5
1.5
0.7
0.3
0.8
0.2
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
ORL
79
17.9
2.3
5.3
.433
0.8
2.4
.349
0.6
0.7
.907
0.4
1.9
2.2
1.4
1.2
0.5
0.2
1.6
6.1
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
ORL
79
1412
181
418
.433
67
192
.349
49
54
.907
28
148
176
109
97
39
17
124
478
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 29
@TOR
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 27
@BOS
1
23
3
8
.375
1
4
.250
0
0
.000
0
3
3
5
0
0
1
2
7
Jan 24
CHI
1
13
1
3
.333
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
4
4
2
1
1
0
1
3
Jan 22
GS
1
21
3
11
.273
1
7
.143
0
1
.000
1
4
5
0
2
2
0
3
7
Jan 20
MLW
1
13
1
5
.200
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
1
3
4
0
0
0
1
2
3
Jan 18
@NO
1
18
3
5
.600
2
2
1.000
0
0
.000
1
4
5
1
2
0
0
1
8
Jan 16
@DEN
1
21
1
4
.250
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
2
2
2
2
0
0
1
3
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Elfrid Payton
2
D.J. Augustin
3
C.J. Watson
SG
1
Evan Fournier
Sidelined
Evan Founier (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors.
Frank Vogel did say that Fournier responded well to Saturday's practice, so perhaps he can return to action for Monday's game in Minnesota. With Fournier out today, C.J. Watson should earn another start, and there will be some increased opportunity on offense for Aaron Gordon.
Jan 29
2
Jodie Meeks
Sidelined
Jodie Meeks underwent surgery to correct his dislocated right thumb on Tuesday, and he will be out indefinitely.
Meeks just hasn't been able to stay healthy over the past couple years, and it's looking like this will be another lost season for the 29-year-old veteran. With Evan Fournier (heel) and D.J. Augustin also out of commission, Elfrid Payton will be forced into heavy minutes and Mario Hezonja will have the opportunity to get into the rotation. Meeks belongs on the waiver wire in all leagues.
Jan 24
3
C.J. Wilcox
SF
1
Aaron Gordon
2
Jeff Green
3
Mario Hezonja
4
Damjan Rudez
5
Anthony Brown
PF
1
Serge Ibaka
C
1
Nikola Vucevic
2
Bismack Biyombo
3
Stephen Zimmerman
Season Long Pod for Jan. 30
Jan 30
Mike Gallagher and Ryan Knaus go over the season long week and get you ready for the upcoming one.
»
Report: Teams inquiring about Mario Hezonja
»
Report: Orlando shopping Serge Ibaka
»
Cody Zeller (quad) doubtful Tuesday vs. POR
»
Walton hints Zubac could eventually start
»
Jahlil Okafor starting, Noel to the bench
»
Joel Embiid (left knee) ruled out for Monday
»
BKN to start prioritizing player development?
»
Julius Randle (illness) doesn't practice Mon
»
D'Angelo Russell (calf, knee) cleared to play
»
Tyler Johnson (shoulder) expected to play Mon
»
Chandler, Faried expected to play Tuesday
»
Nikola Jokic doing 'quite a bit' of pool work
