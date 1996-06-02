Kevon Looney | Forward | #5

Latest News Recent News

Kevon Looney will get the start for Draymond Green (personal) against the Nets on Thursday. It'll be his second start at power forward of his career with a six-point, three-board game in 18 minutes the last time out. Looney has only played 29 minutes with Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant all season with only a 10.3 usage rate -- only 0.7 DFS points per minute, per NBAWowy. Still, Looney should get 20 minutes and is worth a look as a tournament punt in DFS. Source: Anthony Slater on Twitter

Kevon Looney hit 2-of-2 shots for four points, three rebounds and one steal in 17 minutes on Sunday night. Looney got the start for the injured Zaza Pachulia (wrist), but did not play a big role in the Warriors win over the Timberwolves. He has yet to play more than 18 minutes in a game and does not have any fantasy appeal, even though he moved into the starting lineup tonight.

Kevon Looney will start in place of Zaza Pachulia (wrist) on Sunday vs. the Wolves. Looney was originally questionable with an ankle injury, so he may not see a lot of minutes tonight. Looney did make one start earlier this season, but only played 18 minutes with six points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal. You would have to be in a very deep league to consider streaming Looney. Pachulia is day-to-day. Source: Anthony Slater on Twitter