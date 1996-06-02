Player Page

Roster

Kevon Looney | Forward | #5

Team: Golden State Warriors
Age / DOB:  (20) / 2/6/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 220
College: UCLA
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (30) / GS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Kevon Looney will get the start for Draymond Green (personal) against the Nets on Thursday.
It'll be his second start at power forward of his career with a six-point, three-board game in 18 minutes the last time out. Looney has only played 29 minutes with Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant all season with only a 10.3 usage rate -- only 0.7 DFS points per minute, per NBAWowy. Still, Looney should get 20 minutes and is worth a look as a tournament punt in DFS. Dec 22 - 6:08 PM
Source: Anthony Slater on Twitter
More Kevon Looney Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2521977661253352.6351017.58814.2501373.12.60.50.20.30.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015GS 54.20.81.4.5710.20.4.5000.00.0.0000.81.22.00.00.20.00.00.41.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015GS 52147.57112.50000.0004610010029
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 20UTA1902.00001.00000.000044110110
Dec 17POR11226.33300.00000.000235100014
Dec 15NY115221.00000.00012.500224001125
Dec 13@NO1400.00000.00000.000101010000
Dec 11@MIN118221.00000.00000.000123021044
Dec 10@MEM0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 8@UTA13221.00000.00000.000000000104

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Stephen Curry
2Shaun Livingston
SG1Klay Thompson
2Ian Clark
3Patrick McCaw
SF1Kevin Durant
2Andre Iguodala
PF1Draymond Green
2David West
3Kevon Looney
4James Michael McAdoo
C1Zaza Pachulia
2JaVale McGee
3Anderson Varejao
4Damian Jones
 

 