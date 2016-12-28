Myles Turner | Center/Forward | #33

Latest News Recent News

Myles Turner busted loose for a monster stat line in a 121-109 win over the Nets on Thursday, scoring 25 points with 15 rebounds, one steal, five blocks and two 3-pointers in 32 minutes. Wow. He made 9-of-15 from the field, all five free throws and didn't turn the ball over to make this a monster nine-category line. Turner is knocking on the door for the league lead in blocks and has a nice cushion for the Eastern Conference lead with his 2.5 blocks per game. This comes along with him being one of the best bigs in percentages, making 80.8 percent from the line and 53.7 percent from the field. He has top-20 value and he has managed to exceed all that hype.

Myles Turner made 7-of-13 FGs and 8-of-9 FTs to finish Sunday's victory with 23 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and just one turnover in 31 minutes. Tonight's strong effort gives Turner his ninth career double-double and he's been everything owners hoped for on draft day. He rounded out tonight's fantastic line with one steal, one block and one 3-pointer in the Pacers' 117-104 home win. They can get back to .500 with a win in Detroit on Tuesday.

Myles Turner scored 15 points with eight rebounds and three blocks against the Wizards on Wednesday. After a brief dip in blocks earlier this month, Turner is surging in that department lately. In his last five games, he's averaged 2.8 blocks, 16.4 points, 8.2 boards and 0.4 assists on 52.5 percent from the field and 77.8 percent from the line. He's 20 years old and is already fantasy gold.