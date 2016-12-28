Player Page

Myles Turner | Center/Forward | #33

Team: Indiana Pacers
Age / DOB:  (20) / 3/24/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 243
College: Texas
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (11) / IND
Contract: view contract details
Myles Turner busted loose for a monster stat line in a 121-109 win over the Nets on Thursday, scoring 25 points with 15 rebounds, one steal, five blocks and two 3-pointers in 32 minutes.
Wow. He made 9-of-15 from the field, all five free throws and didn't turn the ball over to make this a monster nine-category line. Turner is knocking on the door for the league lead in blocks and has a nice cushion for the Eastern Conference lead with his 2.5 blocks per game. This comes along with him being one of the best bigs in percentages, making 80.8 percent from the line and 53.7 percent from the field. He has top-20 value and he has managed to exceed all that hype. Jan 5 - 10:18 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3510415452573426203379.536117146.8012254.407844915.67.31.00.71.42.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015IND6022.84.48.8.4980.10.2.2141.52.0.7271.14.45.50.71.10.41.42.610.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015IND601368264530.498314.21488121.7276826433241672586158619
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 3@DET136712.583221.00012.5002571122317
Jan 1ORL131713.538111.00089.88948123111223
Dec 30CHI129510.50000.00056.8331230004515
Dec 28@WAS13469.66701.000331.0000880403415
Dec 26@CHI128715.46713.33312.5000880002416
Dec 22BOS130511.45501.00000.0001670201310
Dec 20@NY132613.46223.66778.8751891114121

PosRoleName
PG1Jeff Teague
2Aaron Brooks
3Joseph Young
SG1Monta Ellis
2Rodney Stuckey
SF1Paul George
2C.J. Miles
3Glenn Robinson III
PF1Thaddeus Young
2Lavoy Allen
3Rakeem Christmas
C1Myles Turner
2Al Jefferson
3Kevin Seraphin
 

 