Stanley Johnson | Forward | #7 Team: Detroit Pistons Age / DOB: (20) / 5/29/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 245 College: Arizona Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (8) / DET Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $2,969,880 2017-18: $3,097,800 {Team Option} 2018-19: $3,940,402 {Team Option} 2019-20: $5,311,662 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Stanley Johnson will move into the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Magic, sending Marcus Morris to the bench. Source: Rod Beard on Twitter

Stanley Johnson scored 13 points with four rebounds, four assists and three 3-pointers in 32 minutes against the Rockets on Friday. He'll probably be getting more run the rest of the way, but Johnson is tough to trust in fantasy because he hasn't played very well. He'll be an option to stream on Sunday.

Stanley Johnson played 29 minutes off the bench on Wednesday, but he shot just 1-of-5 from the field to finish with three points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal, one block and three turnovers. Even when he's earned reliable minutes with the second unit, Johnson has done very little to reward Stan Van Gundy's faith. His field goal percentage has dipped this season to an abysmal 36.2 percent, he hasn't shown legitimate 3-point range (27.7 percent), and there are no supporting stats to make up the difference. Leave him on the wire outside of dynasty leagues.