Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Aron Baynes
(C)
Henry Ellenson
(F)
Darrun Hilliard
(G)
Nikola Jovanovic
(F)
Marcus Morris
(F)
Reggie Bullock
(F)
Michael Gbinije
(G)
Reggie Jackson
(G)
Jon Leuer
(F)
Ish Smith
(G)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
(G)
Tobias Harris
(F)
Stanley Johnson
(F)
Boban Marjanovic
(C)
Beno Udrih
(G)
Andre Drummond
(F/C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Stanley Johnson | Forward | #7
Team:
Detroit Pistons
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 5/29/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 245
College:
Arizona
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (8) / DET
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $2,969,880 2017-18: $3,097,800 {Team Option} 2018-19: $3,940,402 {Team Option} 2019-20: $5,311,662 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Stanley Johnson will move into the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Magic, sending Marcus Morris to the bench.
Apr 12 - 12:59 PM
Source:
Rod Beard on Twitter
Stanley Johnson scored 13 points with four rebounds, four assists and three 3-pointers in 32 minutes against the Rockets on Friday.
He'll probably be getting more run the rest of the way, but Johnson is tough to trust in fantasy because he hasn't played very well. He'll be an option to stream on Sunday.
Apr 7 - 11:23 PM
Stanley Johnson played 29 minutes off the bench on Wednesday, but he shot just 1-of-5 from the field to finish with three points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal, one block and three turnovers.
Even when he's earned reliable minutes with the second unit, Johnson has done very little to reward Stan Van Gundy's faith. His field goal percentage has dipped this season to an abysmal 36.2 percent, he hasn't shown legitimate 3-point range (27.7 percent), and there are no supporting stats to make up the difference. Leave him on the wire outside of dynasty leagues.
Apr 5 - 10:33 PM
Stanley Johnson did not score in 14 minutes against the Nets on Thursday, adding five rebounds, one steal and three turnovers.
The Pistons may get a look at Johnson at some point next month, but he's just not playing well enough to stash in almost any fantasy league.
Mar 30 - 10:18 PM
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Pistons Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
76
1354
339
188
105
56
129
360
.358
36
53
.679
45
151
.298
24
71
4.5
2.5
1.4
0.7
0.9
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
DET
73
23.1
3.1
8.2
.375
0.9
2.8
.307
1.1
1.4
.784
0.8
3.4
4.2
1.6
1.6
0.8
0.2
2.4
8.1
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
DET
73
1685
225
600
.375
63
205
.307
80
102
.784
58
248
306
118
114
55
12
178
593
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 10
WAS
1
22
3
9
.333
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
0
0
0
2
1
1
0
2
8
Apr 9
@MEM
1
27
2
8
.250
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
4
4
3
1
1
0
0
5
Apr 7
@HOU
1
32
4
9
.444
3
5
.600
2
2
1.000
1
3
4
4
1
0
0
3
13
Apr 5
TOR
1
29
1
5
.200
1
4
.250
0
0
.000
0
3
3
3
3
1
1
1
3
Mar 31
@MLW
1
18
0
3
.000
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
2
1
1
1
1
0
Mar 30
BKN
1
14
0
4
.000
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
1
4
5
0
3
1
0
1
0
Mar 28
MIA
1
33
2
5
.400
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
2
5
7
1
5
1
0
2
5
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Reggie Jackson
Sidelined
According to Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy, Reggie Jackson (knee) will not play again this season.
R-Jax has missed the last five games for Detroit and will now miss the final four games of the season. The writing has been on the wall for a while, so hopefully his owners moved on a while ago. Ish Smith is locked in as the starter the rest of the way.
Apr 6
2
Ish Smith
3
Beno Udrih
Sidelined
Beno Udrih (knee) will be sidelined for the next 6-8 weeks.
The Pistons attempted to waive him on Monday, but missed the deadline and were forced to keep Udrih on the roster. Ish Smith will play heavy minutes the rest of the way, while coach Stan Van Gundy said Darrun Hilliard could get some run as the backup.
Apr 10
SG
1
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
2
Darrun Hilliard
3
Michael Gbinije
Sidelined
Michael Gbinije (respiratory infection) has been ruled out of Friday's game vs. the Rockets.
Gbinije has not been a part of the Pistons rotation all season. However, Coach Stan Van Gundy said that he might give Gbinije and some of the other players down the Pistons depth chart some minutes over the final few games of the season, but Gbinije will have to wait until he's healthy
Apr 7
SF
1
Marcus Morris
2
Stanley Johnson
3
Reggie Bullock
PF
1
Tobias Harris
2
Jon Leuer
3
Henry Ellenson
4
Nikola Jovanovic
C
1
Andre Drummond
2
Aron Baynes
3
Boban Marjanovic
Dose: It's Wacky Wednesday!
Apr 12
Ty Lawson and Tyler Ulis went off, Russell Westbrook was out and the Hawks locked up the No. 5 seed in the East on Tuesday.
