Stanley Johnson | Forward | #7

Team: Detroit Pistons
Age / DOB:  (20) / 5/29/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 245
College: Arizona
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (8) / DET
Stanley Johnson will move into the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Magic, sending Marcus Morris to the bench.
Apr 12 - 12:59 PM
Source: Rod Beard on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
76135433918810556129360.3583653.67945151.29824714.52.51.40.70.90.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015DET7323.13.18.2.3750.92.8.3071.11.4.7840.83.44.21.61.60.80.22.48.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015DET731685225600.37563205.30780102.784582483061181145512178593
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 10WAS12239.33323.66700.000000211028
Apr 9@MEM12728.25012.50000.000044311005
Apr 7@HOU13249.44435.600221.0001344100313
Apr 5TOR12915.20014.25000.000033331113
Mar 31@MLW11803.00002.00000.000022211110
Mar 30BKN11404.00002.00000.000145031010
Mar 28MIA13325.40013.33300.000257151025

