Frank Kaminsky | Forward | #44

Team: Charlotte Hornets
Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/4/1993
Ht / Wt:  7'0' / 242
College: Wisconsin
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (9) / CHA
Contract: view contract details
Frank Kaminsky (nasal fracture), Cody Zeller (quad) and Jeremy Lamb (foot) are being listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.
It's unclear exactly when Kaminsky broke his nose, but he'll likely be fitted for a mask and his ability to play will be a matter of pain tolerance. If both Kaminsky and Zeller can't give it a go on Wednesday, Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes would split the center minutes, and Marvin Williams would get all the run he could handle. Lamb has spent the past six games on the sidelines, which has translated to more minutes for Marco Belinelli. Jan 24 - 3:21 PM
Source: Rick Bonnell on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
4310444391898430162412.3936079.75955175.314174410.24.42.00.71.00.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015CHA8121.12.76.5.4100.82.5.3371.31.8.7300.93.34.11.20.70.50.51.67.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015CHA811713215525.41068202.337108148.7306926633598583843126606
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 23WAS120310.30023.66700.000134111018
Jan 21BKN12545.800221.00000.0000222221410
Jan 20TOR127510.50025.400441.0002681131016
Jan 18POR124410.40036.50000.0000332120311
Jan 16@BOS11936.50012.50000.000011200017
Jan 13@PHI122210.20014.25000.000202010005
Jan 10@HOU127814.57149.444221.0000331100122

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kemba Walker
2Ramon Sessions
3Brian Roberts
SG1Nicolas Batum
2Marco Belinelli
3Treveon Graham
SF1Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
2Jeremy Lamb
PF1Marvin Williams
2Frank Kaminsky
C1Cody Zeller
2Roy Hibbert
3Spencer Hawes
 

 