Frank Kaminsky | Forward | #44 Team: Charlotte Hornets Age / DOB: (23) / 4/4/1993 Ht / Wt: 7'0' / 242 College: Wisconsin Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (9) / CHA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $2,730,000 2017-18: $2,847,600 {Team Option} 2018-19: $3,627,842 {Team Option} 2019-20: $4,915,726 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Frank Kaminsky (nasal fracture), Cody Zeller (quad) and Jeremy Lamb (foot) are being listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors. It's unclear exactly when Kaminsky broke his nose, but he'll likely be fitted for a mask and his ability to play will be a matter of pain tolerance. If both Kaminsky and Zeller can't give it a go on Wednesday, Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes would split the center minutes, and Marvin Williams would get all the run he could handle. Lamb has spent the past six games on the sidelines, which has translated to more minutes for Marco Belinelli. Source: Rick Bonnell on Twitter

Frank Kaminsky chipped in 11 points, three boards, two assists, two steals and three 3-pointers in 24 minutes vs. Portland on Wednesday. Kaminsky has scored double-digit points just three times in January, while shooting 43.6 percent from the field. He did much of his damage in garbage time tonight, and isn't worth most owners' attention while Cody Zeller (10 rebounds, six points) and Marvin Williams (eight points, nine rebounds) are both healthy.

Frank Kaminsky scored five points with two rebounds in 22 minutes against the 76ers on Friday. It's worth a mention that he did have a heat pack on his back during this game. Kaminsky did return and even closed this game out because the Hornets were trailing late. Kaminsky is coming off a big 22-point game, but even with that included in his averages over his previous five he still only has 10.8 points per game. He's not worth owning in standard leagues right now.