Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Nicolas Batum
(G/F)
Spencer Hawes
(F/C)
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
(F)
Ramon Sessions
(G)
Marvin Williams
(F)
Marco Belinelli
(G)
Roy Hibbert
(C)
Jeremy Lamb
(G/F)
Kemba Walker
(G)
Cody Zeller
(F/C)
Treveon Graham
(G)
Frank Kaminsky
(F)
Brian Roberts
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Frank Kaminsky | Forward | #44
Team:
Charlotte Hornets
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 4/4/1993
Ht / Wt:
7'0' / 242
College:
Wisconsin
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (9) / CHA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $2,730,000 2017-18: $2,847,600 {Team Option} 2018-19: $3,627,842 {Team Option} 2019-20: $4,915,726 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Frank Kaminsky (nasal fracture), Cody Zeller (quad) and Jeremy Lamb (foot) are being listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.
It's unclear exactly when Kaminsky broke his nose, but he'll likely be fitted for a mask and his ability to play will be a matter of pain tolerance. If both Kaminsky and Zeller can't give it a go on Wednesday, Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes would split the center minutes, and Marvin Williams would get all the run he could handle. Lamb has spent the past six games on the sidelines, which has translated to more minutes for Marco Belinelli.
Jan 24 - 3:21 PM
Source:
Rick Bonnell on Twitter
Frank Kaminsky chipped in 11 points, three boards, two assists, two steals and three 3-pointers in 24 minutes vs. Portland on Wednesday.
Kaminsky has scored double-digit points just three times in January, while shooting 43.6 percent from the field. He did much of his damage in garbage time tonight, and isn't worth most owners' attention while Cody Zeller (10 rebounds, six points) and Marvin Williams (eight points, nine rebounds) are both healthy.
Jan 18 - 10:57 PM
Frank Kaminsky scored five points with two rebounds in 22 minutes against the 76ers on Friday.
It's worth a mention that he did have a heat pack on his back during this game. Kaminsky did return and even closed this game out because the Hornets were trailing late. Kaminsky is coming off a big 22-point game, but even with that included in his averages over his previous five he still only has 10.8 points per game. He's not worth owning in standard leagues right now.
Jan 13 - 9:42 PM
Frank Kaminsky hit 8-of-14 shots and four 3-pointers for 22 points, three rebounds and an assist in 27 minutes on Tuesday.
Cody Zeller was out with an illness and Roy Hibbert moves in slow motion, so Kaminsky and Spencer Hawes got a lot of run tonight. Frank the Tank scored two points on Saturday, seven last Thursday, and just six points on Jan. 2. He did look good tonight and had 17 points, six boards and two 3-pointers on Jan. 4, but once Zeller is back from the flu, Kaminsky is going to be very inconsistent, making him tough to roster in many leagues.
Jan 10 - 11:01 PM
Kaminsky, Zeller, Lamb questionable Wednesday
Jan 24 - 3:21 PM
Frank Kaminsky picks up stats in garbage time
Jan 18 - 10:57 PM
Frank Kaminsky flops after big game
Jan 13 - 9:42 PM
Frank Kaminsky scores 22 points in loss
Jan 10 - 11:01 PM
More Frank Kaminsky Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Charlotte Bobcats Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
43
1044
439
189
84
30
162
412
.393
60
79
.759
55
175
.314
17
44
10.2
4.4
2.0
0.7
1.0
0.4
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
CHA
81
21.1
2.7
6.5
.410
0.8
2.5
.337
1.3
1.8
.730
0.9
3.3
4.1
1.2
0.7
0.5
0.5
1.6
7.5
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
CHA
81
1713
215
525
.410
68
202
.337
108
148
.730
69
266
335
98
58
38
43
126
606
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 23
WAS
1
20
3
10
.300
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
1
3
4
1
1
1
0
1
8
Jan 21
BKN
1
25
4
5
.800
2
2
1.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
2
2
2
1
4
10
Jan 20
TOR
1
27
5
10
.500
2
5
.400
4
4
1.000
2
6
8
1
1
3
1
0
16
Jan 18
POR
1
24
4
10
.400
3
6
.500
0
0
.000
0
3
3
2
1
2
0
3
11
Jan 16
@BOS
1
19
3
6
.500
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
1
1
2
0
0
0
1
7
Jan 13
@PHI
1
22
2
10
.200
1
4
.250
0
0
.000
2
0
2
0
1
0
0
0
5
Jan 10
@HOU
1
27
8
14
.571
4
9
.444
2
2
1.000
0
3
3
1
1
0
0
1
22
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kemba Walker
2
Ramon Sessions
3
Brian Roberts
Sidelined
Brian Roberts (illness) will not suit up for Monday's game against the Wizards.
Roberts rarely makes appearances in the rotation, so his absence from tonight's game will have a negligible impact in fantasy hoops.
Jan 23
SG
1
Nicolas Batum
2
Marco Belinelli
3
Treveon Graham
SF
1
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
2
Jeremy Lamb
Sidelined
Jeremy Lamb (foot) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.
This is the first time Lamb has been designated with the questionable tag since going down with the foot issue, so maybe he can get back to the court on Wednesday night following a six-game absence. If he does, he could take away some minutes from Marco Belinelli, but it's unlikely he'll earn enough minutes to matter in most leagues.
Jan 24
PF
1
Marvin Williams
2
Frank Kaminsky
Sidelined
Frank Kaminsky (nasal fracture), Cody Zeller (quad) and Jeremy Lamb (foot) are being listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.
It's unclear exactly when Kaminsky broke his nose, but he'll likely be fitted for a mask and his ability to play will be a matter of pain tolerance. If both Kaminsky and Zeller can't give it a go on Wednesday, Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes would split the center minutes, and Marvin Williams would get all the run he could handle. Lamb has spent the past six games on the sidelines, which has translated to more minutes for Marco Belinelli.
Jan 24
C
1
Cody Zeller
Sidelined
Cody Zeller (quad contusion) is questionable to play Wednesday vs. the Warriors.
This is the first we're hearing of a quad contusion for Zeller, but it hasn't taken much to force him to the sidelines this season. If he's out, Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes will split the five-man minutes, but neither of those guys can be considered viable targets in most settings. Owners can expect to get another update following Wednesday morning's shootaround.
Jan 24
2
Roy Hibbert
3
Spencer Hawes
