Devin Booker | Guard | #1 Team: Phoenix Suns Age / DOB: (20) / 10/30/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 210 College: Kentucky Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (13) / PHO Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $2,223,600 2017-18: $2,319,360 {Team Option} 2018-19: $3,314,365 {Team Option} 2019-20: $4,583,767 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Devin Booker scored 28 points against the Rockets during a 125-111 loss on Wednesday, adding six rebounds, seven assists and two 3-pointers in 36 minutes. It was his bobblehead night, but maybe he's starting to turn the corner? Booker has really done well around the rim lately, making 73.3 percent of his shots from within three feet. Those shots also account for 24.2 percent of his total, which will be key for him to have consistency. Booker also has five-plus assists in three of his last four while he's starting to see an upward trend in his free throw rate. Expect the second-year player to continue to trend up.

Devin Booker scored 31 points during a 114-101 loss in Oklahoma City on Saturday, adding three rebounds, five assists, one steal and three 3-pointers. It's the fifth 30-point game of his career to make him just the fifth player in Suns history to have that many in his first two seasons. Booker definitely was overdue for a good game with only a 38.2 field goal percentage in his previous December games. He's getting in the paint a little more these days and he's also handed out five assists in three of his last four. He probably won't live up to the hype in standard leagues, but Booker should start trending up. Source: Suns on Twitter

Devin Booker hit 6-of-19 shots for 17 points, four rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 36 minutes on Thursday night. Booker continues to disappoint, scoring fewer than 18 points in five consecutive games and is struggling with his shot. Next on the schedule is the Thunder, a team Booker fared well against in their last meeting, scoring 21 points and six rebounds.