Player Page

Roster

Devin Booker | Guard | #1

Team: Phoenix Suns
Age / DOB:  (20) / 10/30/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 210
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (13) / PHO
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Devin Booker scored 28 points against the Rockets during a 125-111 loss on Wednesday, adding six rebounds, seven assists and two 3-pointers in 36 minutes.
It was his bobblehead night, but maybe he's starting to turn the corner? Booker has really done well around the rim lately, making 73.3 percent of his shots from within three feet. Those shots also account for 24.2 percent of his total, which will be key for him to have consistency. Booker also has five-plus assists in three of his last four while he's starting to see an upward trend in his free throw rate. Expect the second-year player to continue to trend up. Dec 22 - 12:44 AM
More Devin Booker Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
27891508727923186453.41192114.80744137.32187218.82.72.90.92.70.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015PHO7627.84.811.4.4231.33.8.3432.83.4.8400.42.12.52.62.10.60.33.013.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015PHO762110367867.42399289.343215256.8402716018720016044202251048
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 19@MIN129615.40015.20056.8331123201218
Dec 17@OKC1331122.50035.60067.8571235610331
Dec 15SA136619.31626.33334.7501345420417
Dec 13NY136316.18815.200551.0000110101212
Dec 11NO138615.40028.25023.6670555410116
Dec 9@LAK128617.35316.167221.0001234200615
Dec 7IND131413.30826.33334.7502245410513
 

 