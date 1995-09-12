Player Page

Kelly Oubre | Forward | #12

Team: Washington Wizards
Age / DOB:  (21) / 12/9/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 205
College: Kansas
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (15) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Kelly Oubre was superb off the bench against the Cavs on Saturday, making 7-of-8 from the field for 16 points with seven rebounds, one steal and no turnovers in 26 minutes.
It was a fantastic showing for Oubre, who went up against LeBron James throughout this game. You could say this was his best game of the season with terrific play on offense, defense and especially in transition. If Bojan Bogdanovic (back) misses more time, maybe Oubre is worth a look in deep leagues. Most owners can leave him on the wire. Mar 25 - 10:34 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
6913293872144047144355.4065268.76547162.29013435.63.10.60.70.60.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015WAS6310.71.43.3.4270.41.3.3160.50.8.6330.41.72.10.20.50.30.11.63.7
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015WAS6367390211.4272579.3163149.633251081331334227100236
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Mar 24BKN12449.44413.33300.000033001029
Mar 22ATL11927.28612.50000.000145110035
Mar 20@BOS12425.40003.00000.000044011234
Mar 18@CHA12023.667111.00000.000011010025
Mar 17CHI11525.40002.00000.000224202114
Mar 15DAL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 13@MIN11111.000111.00000.000000000003

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1John Wall
2Brandon Jennings
3Tomas Satoransky
4Trey Burke
SG1Bradley Beal
2Sheldon McClellan
SF1Otto Porter
2Bojan Bogdanovic
3Kelly Oubre
PF1Markieff Morris
2Jason Smith
3Chris McCullough
C1Marcin Gortat
2Ian Mahinmi
3Daniel Ochefu
 

 