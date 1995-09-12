Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Week 23
Mar 25
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 25
Mar 25
Dose: Let It Fly Young Man
Mar 25
Mail: Keeper League Strategy
Mar 24
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 24
Mar 24
Stew: Green Light, Gary
Mar 24
Dose: Unleash the Marquese
Mar 24
Roundtable: Squad Goals
Mar 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kelly Oubre scores 16 points in 26 minutes
LeBron James scores 24 points in loss to Wiz
Tony Parker (head) returns to the game
Tony Parker (head) goes to the locker room
DeMarcus Cousins (ankle) questionable Sunday
Marc Gasol (foot) questionable for Sunday
Rose, Lee, Kuz, Porzingis & Willy starting
Serge Ibaka, P.J. Tucker starting at forwards
Mavs in 'experimental mode' on Noel at C
Derrick Rose is available to play vs. Spurs
Crawfourth: Jamal Crawford scores 17 in 4Q
Kyle Anderson likely to start for Danny Green
Player Page
Roster
Bradley Beal
(G)
Marcin Gortat
(C)
Sheldon McClellan
(G)
Daniel Ochefu
(C)
Tomas Satoransky
(G)
Bojan Bogdanovic
(G/F)
Brandon Jennings
(G)
Chris McCullough
(F)
Kelly Oubre
(F)
Jason Smith
(F/C)
Trey Burke
(G)
Ian Mahinmi
(F/C)
Markieff Morris
(F)
Otto Porter
(F)
John Wall
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Kelly Oubre | Forward | #12
Team:
Washington Wizards
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 12/9/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 205
College:
Kansas
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (15) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $2,006,640 2017-18: $2,093,040 {Team Option} 2018-19: $3,208,630 {Team Option} 2019-20: $4,485,665 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Kelly Oubre was superb off the bench against the Cavs on Saturday, making 7-of-8 from the field for 16 points with seven rebounds, one steal and no turnovers in 26 minutes.
It was a fantastic showing for Oubre, who went up against LeBron James throughout this game. You could say this was his best game of the season with terrific play on offense, defense and especially in transition. If Bojan Bogdanovic (back) misses more time, maybe Oubre is worth a look in deep leagues. Most owners can leave him on the wire.
Mar 25 - 10:34 PM
Kelly Oubre is hoping to earn more playing time and a consistent role in the Wizards rotation.
Oubre has seen his minutes reduced dramatically since the trade that brought in Bojan Bogdanovic. Oubre averaged 20.9 minutes per game over the first 50 contests of the season. However, he is averaging just 8.0 minutes over the Wizards last six games and then drew a DNP-CD on Wednesday. Oubre is still confident in himself, but fantasy owners should have already moved on. He should remain on waivers.
Mar 17 - 12:46 PM
Source:
CSN Washington
Coach Scott Brooks said the Wizards need "a better version" of Kelly Oubre.
The arrival of Bojan Bogdanovic isn't going to help Oubre's playing time. He's made just 20.0 percent from the field in his last five games and has lost most of his value while the Wizards are healthy in the first unit.
Feb 25 - 4:52 PM
Source:
Candace Buckner on Twitter
Kelly Oubre scored three points with one rebound in 19 minutes against the 76ers on Friday.
Bojan Bogdanovic probably won't hurt Oubre's minutes, but it should hurt his usage as a scorer. He won't be worth owning while the Wizards are remotely healthy in the first unit.
Feb 24 - 10:16 PM
Kelly Oubre scores 16 points in 26 minutes
Mar 25 - 10:34 PM
Oubre wants to find a way back into rotation
Mar 17 - 12:46 PM
Kelly Oubre not playing well enough?
Feb 25 - 4:52 PM
Kelly Oubre scores just three
Feb 24 - 10:16 PM
More Kelly Oubre Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Washington Wizards Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
69
1329
387
214
40
47
144
355
.406
52
68
.765
47
162
.290
13
43
5.6
3.1
0.6
0.7
0.6
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
WAS
63
10.7
1.4
3.3
.427
0.4
1.3
.316
0.5
0.8
.633
0.4
1.7
2.1
0.2
0.5
0.3
0.1
1.6
3.7
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
WAS
63
673
90
211
.427
25
79
.316
31
49
.633
25
108
133
13
34
22
7
100
236
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Mar 24
BKN
1
24
4
9
.444
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
3
3
0
0
1
0
2
9
Mar 22
ATL
1
19
2
7
.286
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
1
4
5
1
1
0
0
3
5
Mar 20
@BOS
1
24
2
5
.400
0
3
.000
0
0
.000
0
4
4
0
1
1
2
3
4
Mar 18
@CHA
1
20
2
3
.667
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
1
0
0
2
5
Mar 17
CHI
1
15
2
5
.400
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
2
2
4
2
0
2
1
1
4
Mar 15
DAL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 13
@MIN
1
1
1
1
1.000
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
John Wall
2
Brandon Jennings
3
Tomas Satoransky
4
Trey Burke
SG
1
Bradley Beal
2
Sheldon McClellan
SF
1
Otto Porter
2
Bojan Bogdanovic
Sidelined
Bojan Bogdanovic (lower back stiffness) is out for Saturday night in Cleveland.
This is a new injury for Bogie after he played 26 minutes on Friday night. Bogdanovic also doesn't have a history of back problems in his NBA career, so it's likely just a short-term thing. His absence affects a slew of players here. Markieff Morris, Marcin Gortat and Otto Porter should all have much higher floors for this evening. Kelly Oubre could pick up some extra run, too. Plus, John Wall and Bradley Beal should be very busy.
Mar 25
3
Kelly Oubre
PF
1
Markieff Morris
2
Jason Smith
3
Chris McCullough
C
1
Marcin Gortat
2
Ian Mahinmi
3
Daniel Ochefu
Headlines
The Week Ahead: Week 23
Mar 25
Jonas Nader looks at the injury report and some pickups to get you ready for Week 23!
More NBA Columns
»
The Week Ahead: Week 23
Mar 25
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 25
Mar 25
»
Dose: Let It Fly Young Man
Mar 25
»
Mail: Keeper League Strategy
Mar 24
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 24
Mar 24
»
Stew: Green Light, Gary
Mar 24
»
Dose: Unleash the Marquese
Mar 24
»
Roundtable: Squad Goals
Mar 23
NBA Headlines
»
Kelly Oubre scores 16 points in 26 minutes
»
LeBron James scores 24 points in loss to Wiz
»
Tony Parker (head) returns to the game
»
Tony Parker (head) goes to the locker room
»
DeMarcus Cousins (ankle) questionable Sunday
»
Marc Gasol (foot) questionable for Sunday
»
Rose, Lee, Kuz, Porzingis & Willy starting
»
Serge Ibaka, P.J. Tucker starting at forwards
»
Mavs in 'experimental mode' on Noel at C
»
Derrick Rose is available to play vs. Spurs
»
Crawfourth: Jamal Crawford scores 17 in 4Q
»
Kyle Anderson likely to start for Danny Green
NBA Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
