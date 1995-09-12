Kelly Oubre | Forward | #12 Team: Washington Wizards Age / DOB: (21) / 12/9/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 205 College: Kansas Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (15) / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $2,006,640 2017-18: $2,093,040 {Team Option} 2018-19: $3,208,630 {Team Option} 2019-20: $4,485,665 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Kelly Oubre was superb off the bench against the Cavs on Saturday, making 7-of-8 from the field for 16 points with seven rebounds, one steal and no turnovers in 26 minutes. It was a fantastic showing for Oubre, who went up against LeBron James throughout this game. You could say this was his best game of the season with terrific play on offense, defense and especially in transition. If Bojan Bogdanovic (back) misses more time, maybe Oubre is worth a look in deep leagues. Most owners can leave him on the wire.

Kelly Oubre is hoping to earn more playing time and a consistent role in the Wizards rotation. Oubre has seen his minutes reduced dramatically since the trade that brought in Bojan Bogdanovic. Oubre averaged 20.9 minutes per game over the first 50 contests of the season. However, he is averaging just 8.0 minutes over the Wizards last six games and then drew a DNP-CD on Wednesday. Oubre is still confident in himself, but fantasy owners should have already moved on. He should remain on waivers. Source: CSN Washington

Coach Scott Brooks said the Wizards need "a better version" of Kelly Oubre. The arrival of Bojan Bogdanovic isn't going to help Oubre's playing time. He's made just 20.0 percent from the field in his last five games and has lost most of his value while the Wizards are healthy in the first unit. Source: Candace Buckner on Twitter