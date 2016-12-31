Jerian Grant | Guard | #2 Team: Chicago Bulls Age / DOB: (24) / 10/9/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 198 College: Notre Dame Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (19) / WAS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $1,643,040 2017-18: $1,713,840 {Team Option} 2018-19: $2,639,314 {Team Option} 2019-20: $3,763,662 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jerian Grant and Doug McDermott will be in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Wizards with both Dwyane Wade (rest) and Jimmy Butler (illness) unavailable. The Bulls will roll out a starting five featuring Michael Carter-Williams, Grant, McDermott, Taj Gibson and Robin Lopez, and Rajon Rondo will be working in a sixth man role off the bench. Grant, McDermott and Rondo are all viable DFS targets, and we could see Isaiah Canaan and Denzel Valentine (ankle) earn some extended minutes off the bench. Source: K.C. Johnson on Twitter

Jerian Grant took over as the backup point guard against the Bucks on Saturday, scoring five points with one assist and one 3-pointer. It looks like Rajon Rondo is in the doghouse, so Grant may have the backup point guard job for a little while. Obviously you would have to be in a deep league to grab him.

Jerian Grant started and played 19 minutes against the Wolves on Tuesday, scoring eight points on 3-of-6 shooting with three rebounds, one assist, one steal and two triples. He got the start with Rajon Rondo (ankle) out, but Rondo was a game-time call and could be back for Thursday's game vs. the Bucks. Even if Rondo misses another game, Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade are going to run the show like we saw tonight. Leave Grant on the wire.