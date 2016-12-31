Player Page

Jerian Grant | Guard | #2

Team: Chicago Bulls
Age / DOB:  (24) / 10/9/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 198
College: Notre Dame
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (19) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Jerian Grant and Doug McDermott will be in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Wizards with both Dwyane Wade (rest) and Jimmy Butler (illness) unavailable.
The Bulls will roll out a starting five featuring Michael Carter-Williams, Grant, McDermott, Taj Gibson and Robin Lopez, and Rajon Rondo will be working in a sixth man role off the bench. Grant, McDermott and Rondo are all viable DFS targets, and we could see Isaiah Canaan and Denzel Valentine (ankle) earn some extended minutes off the bench. Jan 10 - 5:50 PM
Source: K.C. Johnson on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3043413944412650134.37325251.0001448.2923144.61.51.40.90.50.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015NY 7616.62.05.1.3940.31.3.2201.31.6.7800.31.61.92.31.10.70.11.35.6
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015NY 761261154391.39422100.22096123.7802312014317787501097426
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 9OKC12147.57113.333221.0000220100011
Jan 7TOR12223.66701.000441.000123300048
Jan 4@CLE12015.20014.250221.000022311035
Jan 2CHA127410.40012.50000.000123614039
Dec 31MLW11815.20014.250221.000000100035
Dec 30@IND1801.00001.000221.000101101032
Dec 28BKN1301.00001.00000.000000000010

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Michael Carter-Williams
2Jerian Grant
3Rajon Rondo
SG1Dwyane Wade
2Denzel Valentine
3Isaiah Canaan
SF1Jimmy Butler
2Doug McDermott
3Paul Zipser
PF1Taj Gibson
2Nikola Mirotic
3Bobby Portis
C1Robin Lopez
2Cristiano Felicio
 

 