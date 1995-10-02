Player Page

Roster

Bobby Portis | Forward | #5

Team: Chicago Bulls
Age / DOB:  (21) / 2/10/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 250
College: Arkansas
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (22) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Bobby Portis will start Sunday's game in place of Taj Gibson (left ankle).
It's Portis' first start of the season and he's an interesting punt play in DFS, if nothing else. He's not a strong add in most leagues, however, because Gibson is simply day-to-day with inflammation. Jan 29 - 6:21 PM
Source: Sean Highkin on Twitter
More Bobby Portis Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3036412710316653111.4771120.5501026.3854184.23.40.50.20.60.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015CHI6217.83.07.0.4270.30.8.3080.81.1.7272.03.55.40.80.90.40.41.67.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015CHI621103186436.4271652.3084866.72712321433752542522100436
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 27MIA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 25ATL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 24@ORL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 21SAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 20@ATL11758.62501.00000.0001671000110
Jan 17DAL1701.00000.00000.000011000010
Jan 15@MEM11623.66701.00000.000145000034

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jerian Grant
2Rajon Rondo
3Michael Carter-Williams
SG1Dwyane Wade
2Denzel Valentine
3Isaiah Canaan
SF1Jimmy Butler
2Doug McDermott
3Paul Zipser
PF1Taj Gibson
2Nikola Mirotic
3Bobby Portis
C1Robin Lopez
2Cristiano Felicio
 

 