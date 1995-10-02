Bobby Portis | Forward | #5 Team: Chicago Bulls Age / DOB: (21) / 2/10/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'11' / 250 College: Arkansas Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (22) / CHI Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $1,453,680 2017-18: $1,516,320 {Team Option} 2018-19: $2,494,346 {Team Option} 2019-20: $3,611,814 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Bobby Portis will start Sunday's game in place of Taj Gibson (left ankle). It's Portis' first start of the season and he's an interesting punt play in DFS, if nothing else. He's not a strong add in most leagues, however, because Gibson is simply day-to-day with inflammation. Source: Sean Highkin on Twitter

Bobby Portis scored two points with five rebounds and one steal in 15 minutes against the Pelicans on Saturday. He's back in the rotation for now with Nikola Mirotic (illness) out. Mirotic is going to be out again and the Bulls will need some size on Sunday, but Portis is only a short-term stream in deep leagues.

Bobby Portis hit 5-of-8 shots and three 3-pointers on his way to 13 points, seven rebounds and a steal in 18 minuets of Tuesday's tough 101-99 loss to the Wizards. This was Portis' first meaningful game in a month and it was directly tied to the absence of Dwyane Wade (rest), Nikola Mirotic (illness) and Jimmy Butler (illness). We doubt he keeps this going once his teammates are healthy, so just keep an eye on him from a distance. Doug McDermott and Jerian Grant started for the Bulls tonight, but didn't do a whole lot.