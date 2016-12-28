Trey Lyles | Forward | #41 Team: Utah Jazz Age / DOB: (21) / 11/5/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'10' / 245 College: Kentucky Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (12) / UTA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $2,340,600 2017-18: $2,441,400 {Team Option} 2018-19: $3,364,249 {Team Option} 2019-20: $4,629,207 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Trey Lyles is starting in place of Derrick Favors (rest) on Saturday vs. the Grizzlies. Favors is just getting a night off and the Jazz only play twice next week, so he's not worth picking up in standard leagues. In three previous starts this season, Lyles averaged 11.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.3 triples. Source: Jody Genessy on Twitter

Trey Lyles played just 13 minutes off the bench on Tuesday, hitting his only shot (a 3-pointer) for three points, six rebounds and two assists in Tuesday's win. The return to the starting lineup for Derrick Favors is a killer for Lyles, who went off for 19 points, seven rebounds and four 3-pointers on Christmas Eve. As long as Favors is starting for the Jazz, Lyles should be on your bench, or the waiver wire, in fantasy leagues.

Trey Lyles scored 19 points with seven rebounds, one assist and four 3-pointers in 30 minutes against the Raptors on Friday. Apparently he likes to play against teams from his home country. This was the type of output Lyles was exhibiting in the off-season, but he's just not shooting the ball consistently. Lyles is still a bit of a project and isn't worth owning in most leagues.