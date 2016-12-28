Player Page

Roster

Trey Lyles | Forward | #41

Team: Utah Jazz
Age / DOB:  (21) / 11/5/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 245
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (12) / UTA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Trey Lyles is starting in place of Derrick Favors (rest) on Saturday vs. the Grizzlies.
Favors is just getting a night off and the Jazz only play twice next week, so he's not worth picking up in standard leagues. In three previous starts this season, Lyles averaged 11.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.3 triples. Jan 28 - 8:28 PM
Source: Jody Genessy on Twitter
More Trey Lyles Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
489293811855924139354.3934766.71256168.33317547.93.91.20.51.10.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015UTA8017.32.45.5.4380.61.6.3830.71.0.6950.73.03.70.70.80.30.21.46.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015UTA801383191436.43849128.3835782.6955924029959652618114488
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 26LAK11927.28613.333221.000033110017
Jan 24@DEN12124.50012.50013.333145120026
Jan 23OKC11739.33323.66712.500044021119
Jan 21IND11218.12504.00000.000022322002
Jan 20@DAL11614.25001.00012.500044101013
Jan 16@PHO1600.00000.00012.500033000021
Jan 14ORL11415.20003.00000.000011111022

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1George Hill
2Dante Exum
3Shelvin Mack
4Raul Neto
SG1Rodney Hood
2Joe Ingles
3Alec Burks
SF1Gordon Hayward
2Joe Johnson
PF1Derrick Favors
2Trey Lyles
3Boris Diaw
C1Rudy Gobert
2Jeff Withey
 

 