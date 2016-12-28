Welcome,
Roster
Roster
Alec Burks
(G)
Derrick Favors
(F/C)
George Hill
(G)
Joe Johnson
(G/F)
Raul Neto
(G)
Boris Diaw
(F/C)
Rudy Gobert
(C)
Rodney Hood
(G/F)
Trey Lyles
(F)
Jeff Withey
(C)
Dante Exum
(G)
Gordon Hayward
(G/F)
Joe Ingles
(G/F)
Shelvin Mack
(G)
Trey Lyles | Forward | #41
Team:
Utah Jazz
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 11/5/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'10' / 245
College:
Kentucky
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (12) / UTA
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $2,340,600 2017-18: $2,441,400 {Team Option} 2018-19: $3,364,249 {Team Option} 2019-20: $4,629,207 {Qualifying Offer}
Latest News
Recent News
Trey Lyles is starting in place of Derrick Favors (rest) on Saturday vs. the Grizzlies.
Favors is just getting a night off and the Jazz only play twice next week, so he's not worth picking up in standard leagues. In three previous starts this season, Lyles averaged 11.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.3 triples.
Jan 28 - 8:28 PM
Source:
Jody Genessy on Twitter
Trey Lyles played just 13 minutes off the bench on Tuesday, hitting his only shot (a 3-pointer) for three points, six rebounds and two assists in Tuesday's win.
The return to the starting lineup for Derrick Favors is a killer for Lyles, who went off for 19 points, seven rebounds and four 3-pointers on Christmas Eve. As long as Favors is starting for the Jazz, Lyles should be on your bench, or the waiver wire, in fantasy leagues.
Wed, Dec 28, 2016 01:26:00 AM
Trey Lyles scored 19 points with seven rebounds, one assist and four 3-pointers in 30 minutes against the Raptors on Friday.
Apparently he likes to play against teams from his home country. This was the type of output Lyles was exhibiting in the off-season, but he's just not shooting the ball consistently. Lyles is still a bit of a project and isn't worth owning in most leagues.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 12:45:00 AM
Trey Lyles scored 13 points with four rebounds, three assists, one block and one 3-pointer in 18 minutes against the Mavs on Friday.
Just when the Mavs made a huge run in the third, Lyles got hot to help give the Jazz a cushion. He still hasn't quite lived up to the hype he set from the impressive offseason, so he can stay on the wire in most leagues.
Sat, Dec 17, 2016 02:13:00 AM
Trey Lyles starting in place of Favors (rest)
Jan 28 - 8:28 PM
Trey Lyles plays just 13 minutes on Tuesday
Wed, Dec 28, 2016 01:26:00 AM
Trey Lyles scores 19 points vs. Raptors
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 12:45:00 AM
Trey Lyles scores 13 points
Sat, Dec 17, 2016 02:13:00 AM
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
48
929
381
185
59
24
139
354
.393
47
66
.712
56
168
.333
17
54
7.9
3.9
1.2
0.5
1.1
0.4
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
UTA
80
17.3
2.4
5.5
.438
0.6
1.6
.383
0.7
1.0
.695
0.7
3.0
3.7
0.7
0.8
0.3
0.2
1.4
6.1
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
UTA
80
1383
191
436
.438
49
128
.383
57
82
.695
59
240
299
59
65
26
18
114
488
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 26
LAK
1
19
2
7
.286
1
3
.333
2
2
1.000
0
3
3
1
1
0
0
1
7
Jan 24
@DEN
1
21
2
4
.500
1
2
.500
1
3
.333
1
4
5
1
2
0
0
2
6
Jan 23
OKC
1
17
3
9
.333
2
3
.667
1
2
.500
0
4
4
0
2
1
1
1
9
Jan 21
IND
1
12
1
8
.125
0
4
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
3
2
2
0
0
2
Jan 20
@DAL
1
16
1
4
.250
0
1
.000
1
2
.500
0
4
4
1
0
1
0
1
3
Jan 16
@PHO
1
6
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
0
3
3
0
0
0
0
2
1
Jan 14
ORL
1
14
1
5
.200
0
3
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
1
1
1
0
2
2
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
George Hill
2
Dante Exum
3
Shelvin Mack
4
Raul Neto
SG
1
Rodney Hood
2
Joe Ingles
3
Alec Burks
SF
1
Gordon Hayward
2
Joe Johnson
PF
1
Derrick Favors
Sidelined
Derrick Favors is getting the night off to rest on Saturday vs. Memphis.
His owners won't like this, but this does make some sense. After this game, the Jazz are off until Wednesday against the Lakers and they only play a total of two games in Week 15, so at least he will be fresh. He's still a hold in standard leagues and could reward his patient owners after the All-Star break, assuming he can stay healthy. Look for Trey Lyles and Boris Diaw to split the PF minutes.
Jan 28
2
Trey Lyles
3
Boris Diaw
C
1
Rudy Gobert
2
Jeff Withey
