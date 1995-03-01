Player Page

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson | Guard/Forward | #24

Team: Brooklyn Nets
Age / DOB:  (21) / 1/3/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 214
College: Arizona
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (23) / POR
Contract: view contract details
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (illness) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday against the Bulls.
The Nets could be a little shorthanded in the backcourt with Joe Harris (hip) and Jeremy Lin (hamstring) already ruled out. If Hollis-Jefferson is going to miss this one, that makes guys like Sean Kilpatrick and Bojan Bogdanovic even more appealing for tonight. Plus, Caris LeVert and Randy Foye would fill in tonight, as well. Dec 28 - 6:45 PM
Source: Brian Lewis on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
27611206130572667175.3836485.753832.25017347.64.82.11.01.30.6
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015BKN2921.22.24.8.4570.10.5.2861.31.8.7121.34.05.31.50.91.30.62.15.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015BKN2961463138.457414.2863752.712391151544326391661167
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 26CHA12616.16700.000810.8001341012410
Dec 23@CLE12336.50001.000221.000033121038
Dec 22GS124615.40013.33301.0003361121213
Dec 20@TOR120815.533111.00023.6671563011619
Dec 18@PHI11935.60001.00014.250145131137
Dec 16@ORL119331.00000.00034.750145000019
Dec 14LAK11924.50001.000221.000347110126

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jeremy Lin
2Isaiah Whitehead
3Spencer Dinwiddie
SG1Sean Kilpatrick
2Joe Harris
3Caris LeVert
4Randy Foye
SF1Bojan Bogdanovic
2Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
PF1Trevor Booker
2Anthony Bennett
3Chris McCullough
C1Brook Lopez
2Luis Scola
3Justin Hamilton
 

 