Rondae Hollis-Jefferson | Guard/Forward | #24

Latest News Recent News

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (illness) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday against the Bulls. The Nets could be a little shorthanded in the backcourt with Joe Harris (hip) and Jeremy Lin (hamstring) already ruled out. If Hollis-Jefferson is going to miss this one, that makes guys like Sean Kilpatrick and Bojan Bogdanovic even more appealing for tonight. Plus, Caris LeVert and Randy Foye would fill in tonight, as well. Source: Brian Lewis on Twitter

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson started the third quarter vs. Cleveland on Friday, finishing with eight points (3-of-6 FGs, 2-of-2 FTs), three boards, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes. RHJ took over for Justin Hamilton, who was already filling in for Trevor Booker, so the second-half start isn't likely to carry forward. He had been heating up over his past two games with averages of 16.0 points, 1.0 threes, 6.0 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in a mere 22.0 minutes. The playing time should increase as the season continues, and he at least belongs on your radar as a potential source of boards and defensive stats.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson played 24 minutes and hit 6-of-15 shots and a 3-pointer for 13 points, six rebounds, one assist, two steals and a block in Thursday's 117-101 loss to the Warriors. He easily led the bench brigade in minutes and built on his 19 points, six rebounds, a steal, a block and a 3-pointer in Tuesday's game. Over his last five, he's averaging 10.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks over his last five, and 16 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 3-pointers over his last two. He's still far from a must-own player, but it's time to put him on your radar in case the production and minutes stick.