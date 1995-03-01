Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Roster
Anthony Bennett
(F)
Spencer Dinwiddie
(G)
Joe Harris
(G)
Caris LeVert
(G)
Chris McCullough
(F)
Bojan Bogdanovic
(G/F)
Randy Foye
(G)
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
(G/F)
Jeremy Lin
(G)
Luis Scola
(F/C)
Trevor Booker
(F)
Justin Hamilton
(F/C)
Sean Kilpatrick
(G/F)
Brook Lopez
(C)
Isaiah Whitehead
(G)
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson | Guard/Forward | #24
Team:
Brooklyn Nets
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 1/3/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 214
College:
Arizona
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (23) / POR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $1,395,600 2017-18: $1,455,720 {Team Option} 2018-19: $2,470,357 {Team Option} 2019-20: $3,594,369 {Qualifying Offer}
Latest News
Recent News
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (illness) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday against the Bulls.
The Nets could be a little shorthanded in the backcourt with Joe Harris (hip) and Jeremy Lin (hamstring) already ruled out. If Hollis-Jefferson is going to miss this one, that makes guys like Sean Kilpatrick and Bojan Bogdanovic even more appealing for tonight. Plus, Caris LeVert and Randy Foye would fill in tonight, as well.
Dec 28 - 6:45 PM
Source:
Brian Lewis on Twitter
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson started the third quarter vs. Cleveland on Friday, finishing with eight points (3-of-6 FGs, 2-of-2 FTs), three boards, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes.
RHJ took over for Justin Hamilton, who was already filling in for Trevor Booker, so the second-half start isn't likely to carry forward. He had been heating up over his past two games with averages of 16.0 points, 1.0 threes, 6.0 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in a mere 22.0 minutes. The playing time should increase as the season continues, and he at least belongs on your radar as a potential source of boards and defensive stats.
Dec 23 - 10:22 PM
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson played 24 minutes and hit 6-of-15 shots and a 3-pointer for 13 points, six rebounds, one assist, two steals and a block in Thursday's 117-101 loss to the Warriors.
He easily led the bench brigade in minutes and built on his 19 points, six rebounds, a steal, a block and a 3-pointer in Tuesday's game. Over his last five, he's averaging 10.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks over his last five, and 16 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 3-pointers over his last two. He's still far from a must-own player, but it's time to put him on your radar in case the production and minutes stick.
Dec 22 - 10:35 PM
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson played 20 minutes off the bench and exploded for 19 points, six rebounds, three assists, a steal, a block and a 3-pointer on 8-of-15 shooting before fouling out of Tuesday's 116-104 blowout loss.
This was just the second time in a month RHJ has scored in double figures, but he also missed his career high by just one point. The Nets were down 20 going into the fourth quarter and it seems like the entire bench got 20 minutes a piece tonight. RHJ was great tonight, while Sean Kilpatrick was invisible, but it all seems more tied to the score of the game, rather than team trends. We wouldn't recommend racing out to pick up RHJ unless you're in a deep league with a really thin wire, but put him on your radar.
Dec 20 - 11:15 PM
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (illness) is a GTD
Dec 28 - 6:45 PM
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson starts 3Q on Friday
Dec 23 - 10:22 PM
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson starting to come on
Dec 22 - 10:35 PM
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scores 19 in blowout
Dec 20 - 11:15 PM
More Rondae Hollis-Jefferson Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Brooklyn Nets Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
27
611
206
130
57
26
67
175
.383
64
85
.753
8
32
.250
17
34
7.6
4.8
2.1
1.0
1.3
0.6
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
BKN
29
21.2
2.2
4.8
.457
0.1
0.5
.286
1.3
1.8
.712
1.3
4.0
5.3
1.5
0.9
1.3
0.6
2.1
5.8
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
BKN
29
614
63
138
.457
4
14
.286
37
52
.712
39
115
154
43
26
39
16
61
167
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 26
CHA
1
26
1
6
.167
0
0
.000
8
10
.800
1
3
4
1
0
1
2
4
10
Dec 23
@CLE
1
23
3
6
.500
0
1
.000
2
2
1.000
0
3
3
1
2
1
0
3
8
Dec 22
GS
1
24
6
15
.400
1
3
.333
0
1
.000
3
3
6
1
1
2
1
2
13
Dec 20
@TOR
1
20
8
15
.533
1
1
1.000
2
3
.667
1
5
6
3
0
1
1
6
19
Dec 18
@PHI
1
19
3
5
.600
0
1
.000
1
4
.250
1
4
5
1
3
1
1
3
7
Dec 16
@ORL
1
19
3
3
1.000
0
0
.000
3
4
.750
1
4
5
0
0
0
0
1
9
Dec 14
LAK
1
19
2
4
.500
0
1
.000
2
2
1.000
3
4
7
1
1
0
1
2
6
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Jeremy Lin
Sidelined
Sean Marks said that Jeremy Lin's strained left hamstring is not as severe as the last one.
The first hamstring injury forced Lin to the sidelines for 17 games, and while this one might not be as severe, the Nets have no reason to rush him back sitting on one of the worst records in the league. Lin has already been ruled out for Brooklyn's two-game road trip, so the earliest we could see him back in action would be Monday vs. Utah, and that feels optimistic. For what it's worth, Marks said that Lin is in "good spirits," and that the injury is in a different part of his hamstring than last time.
Dec 28
2
Isaiah Whitehead
3
Spencer Dinwiddie
SG
1
Sean Kilpatrick
2
Joe Harris
Sidelined
Joe Harris (hip) will not play against the Bulls on Wednesday.
After getting his first start of the season on Monday, Harris came away with an injury. With him out, there should be added opportunity to guys like Bojan Bogdanoovic, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Sean Kilpatrick. Randy Foye and Isaiah Whitehead could also be asked to step up.
Dec 28
3
Caris LeVert
4
Randy Foye
SF
1
Bojan Bogdanovic
2
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
Sidelined
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (illness) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday against the Bulls.
The Nets could be a little shorthanded in the backcourt with Joe Harris (hip) and Jeremy Lin (hamstring) already ruled out. If Hollis-Jefferson is going to miss this one, that makes guys like Sean Kilpatrick and Bojan Bogdanovic even more appealing for tonight. Plus, Caris LeVert and Randy Foye would fill in tonight, as well.
Dec 28
PF
1
Trevor Booker
2
Anthony Bennett
3
Chris McCullough
C
1
Brook Lopez
2
Luis Scola
3
Justin Hamilton
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 28
Dec 28
It's a ridiculous slate! We hype up the big man and talk about the fun late games.
