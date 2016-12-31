Cameron Payne | Guard | #22

Latest News Recent News

The Thunder have recalled Cameron Payne (foot) from the D-League and he will be available to play Saturday night vs. the Nuggets. Payne has played well in his D-League stint and is ready to make his season debut for OKC. Assuming Russell Westbrook remains healthy, Payne's fantasy upside is obviously capped. Last season, Payne averaged 5.0 points and 1.9 assists in 12.2 minutes per game off the Thunder bench. He can be viewed solely as Westbrook's handcuff at this point. Source: Oklahoman

Cameron Payne scored 14 points in the D-League on Wednesday. He played 19 minutes and added three assists, but shot just 5-of-19 from the field and 1-of-10 from deep. The Thunder are expected to recall him soon and he's hoping to make his return on Jan. 7 against the Nuggets. His minutes will be limited out of the gate, so he's just a handcuff for Russell Westbrook's owners in deeper leagues. Source: Oklahoman

Cameron Payne (foot) has been assigned to the D-League. This is simply the next step in his rehab. Payne is targeting a return to the Thunder lineup on Jan. 7, but they will ease him back into action. Payne looked great during the summer league and should take over as the backup PG behind Russell Westbrook, so he's a decent handcuff for Westbrook's owners in deeper leagues. Source: Marc J. Spears on Twitter