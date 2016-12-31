Player Page

Roster

Cameron Payne | Guard | #22

Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
Age / DOB:  (22) / 8/8/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 185
College: Murray State
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (14) / OKC
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Thunder have recalled Cameron Payne (foot) from the D-League and he will be available to play Saturday night vs. the Nuggets.
Payne has played well in his D-League stint and is ready to make his season debut for OKC. Assuming Russell Westbrook remains healthy, Payne's fantasy upside is obviously capped. Last season, Payne averaged 5.0 points and 1.9 assists in 12.2 minutes per game off the Thunder bench. He can be viewed solely as Westbrook's handcuff at this point. Jan 7 - 12:10 PM
Source: Oklahoman
More Cameron Payne Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015OKC5712.32.04.9.4100.61.9.3240.30.4.7920.21.31.51.90.80.60.11.45.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015OKC57703114278.41036111.3241924.792976851084436680283

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Russell Westbrook
2Cameron Payne
3Semaj Christon
SG1Victor Oladipo
2Anthony Morrow
3Alex Abrines
SF1Andre Roberson
2Jerami Grant
3Kyle Singler
4Josh Huestis
PF1Domantas Sabonis
2Nick Collison
C1Steven Adams
2Enes Kanter
3Joffrey Lauvergne
4Dakari Johnson
 

 