All Positions

Pos Role Name

PG 1 T.J. McConnell

2 Sergio Rodriguez

3 Jerryd Bayless Sidelined

Jerryd Bayless (left wrist) had surgery on Thursday and is expected to miss the rest of the season. His wrist will be immobilized for 12 weeks due to a torn tendon. Bayless was likely going to be the starter for the 76ers, but his season will finish with just one start all year. With him out of the lineup, Sergio Rodriguez should see around 30 minutes per game as the starter and has solidified his value for owners who are OK with sub-par field goal percentage. T.J. McConnell will also stay in the rotation. Ben Simmons is making progress and is going to play point guard, so he could be in the mix down the line.

SG 1 Nik Stauskas

2 Gerald Henderson

3 Timothe Luwawu

SF 1 Robert Covington

2 Justin Anderson

PF 1 Dario Saric

2 Ben Simmons Sidelined

Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo announced on Friday that Ben Simmons will not play this season, as his foot has not yet fully healed. It's a tough blow for the Sixers, as they were hoping to get at least a glimpse of the first overall pick in the 2016 draft over the final month of the season. Simmons suffered a Jones fracture back in October. There was not timeline given initially, but Simmons had progressed to the point where he was recently participating in limited portions of practice. However, after consulting with team physicians, the Sixers decided it was best to sideline him for the entire season. If you had stashed Simmons on your roster in re-draft leagues, he can now be cut loose.

C 1 Joel Embiid Sidelined

Joel Embiid (left knee) is expected to miss the Sixers' next four games, following the recommendation of the team's doctors. Embiid went through a full practice on Thursday but the Sixers are being extremely cautious, as expected. If he returned after four games he could play on March 3rd, but there are no guarantees -- it's worth noting that that game is the first of a back-to-back set. Embiid did say he had some swelling on Thursday morning, which obviously isn't good, but for now it sounds like Philly is just playing it safe. His owners just have to hold him in the hopes of a return in early March.

2 Jahlil Okafor

3 Richaun Holmes

4 Tiago Splitter Sidelined

Tiago Splitter will reportedly be dealt to the 76ers as part of a package for Ersan Ilyasova. The Sixers have three centers on their roster, with Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel already mentioned in trade talks, and Splitter has yet to play this season due to injuries. His contract is expiring and this is entirely about the salary cap, draft picks, and clearing room for Dario Saric. Saric was already trending up and he's simply must-own as the obvious starting PF with Ilyasova out of town.