Justin Anderson | Forward | #23

Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 11/19/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 228
College: Virginia
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (21) / DAL
Contract: view contract details
Coach Brett Brown said he hopes to play Justin Anderson against the Knicks on Saturday.
With aging, oft-inured Gerald Henderson playing 31 minutes and Robert Covington playing some backup four, there's a good chance there are some minutes for Anderson to make his debut. He was a DNP-CD on Friday, so there's no need to add him almost anywhere yet. Feb 25 - 6:13 PM
Source: Tom Moore on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
517113291493228111276.4027088.79537122.30316406.52.90.60.50.80.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015DAL5511.71.33.2.4060.41.5.2650.81.0.8000.32.12.40.50.40.30.50.83.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015DAL5564471175.4062283.2654455.800181141322924192545208
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 24WAS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 15@DET1600.00000.00000.000011000000
Feb 13BOS11111.00000.00000.000000000002
Feb 11ORL11735.60002.00034.750033131009
Feb 9UTA11012.50001.00000.000112101012
Feb 7POR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 6@DEN11218.12514.25000.000112200033

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1T.J. McConnell
2Sergio Rodriguez
3Jerryd Bayless
SG1Nik Stauskas
2Gerald Henderson
3Timothe Luwawu
SF1Robert Covington
2Justin Anderson
PF1Dario Saric
2Ben Simmons
C1Joel Embiid
2Jahlil Okafor
3Richaun Holmes
4Tiago Splitter
5Andrew Bogut
 

 