Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Justin Anderson | Forward | #23
Team:
Philadelphia 76ers
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 11/19/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 228
College:
Virginia
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (21) / DAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $1,514,160 2017-18: $1,579,440 {Team Option} 2018-19: $2,516,048 {Team Option} 2019-20: $3,625,625 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Coach Brett Brown said he hopes to play Justin Anderson against the Knicks on Saturday.
With aging, oft-inured Gerald Henderson playing 31 minutes and Robert Covington playing some backup four, there's a good chance there are some minutes for Anderson to make his debut. He was a DNP-CD on Friday, so there's no need to add him almost anywhere yet.
Feb 25 - 6:13 PM
Source:
Tom Moore on Twitter
Justin Anderson was a DNP-CD on Friday.
He should see minutes at some point, but coach Brett Brown likely wants to get his new guy familiar with the offense. Just keep an eye on Anderson in deeper leagues.
Feb 24 - 10:32 PM
Justin Anderson is available for Friday against the Wizards.
With the 76ers having almost no chance to get a first-round pick in the Nerlens Noel trade, they're clearly invested in Anderson. He's a great fit in Philly's system and should see minutes at three positions, especially with Dario Saric as the only healthy power forward. Anderson is more of a watch-list guy in fantasy, but coach Brett Brown should get a good look at him the rest of the way.
Feb 24 - 5:33 PM
Source:
Jessica Camerato on Twitter
Justin Anderson has been traded to the 76ers.
The Mavericks are sending Anderson and a first-round pick to Philly in exchange for Nerlens Noel. Anderson couldn't have landed in a better situation, as the 76ers are very thin on talent on the wings other than Robert Covington. Anderson has per-36 minute averages of 16.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.9 triples, so he has intriguing upside. He's worth a pickup in standard leagues to see how this plays out.
Feb 23 - 11:52 AM
Source:
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Brown hopes to play Justin Anderson vs. NYK
Feb 25 - 6:13 PM
Justin Anderson gets a DNP-CD
Feb 24 - 10:32 PM
Justin Anderson available for 76ers debut
Feb 24 - 5:33 PM
Justin Anderson traded to Philly
Feb 23 - 11:52 AM
More Justin Anderson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Paul
LAC
(5112)
2
D. Cousins
NO
(5071)
3
J. Embiid
PHI
(4391)
4
W. Cauley-Stein
SAC
(4213)
5
K. Love
CLE
(4190)
6
E. Kanter
OKC
(4151)
7
J. Lin
BKN
(4067)
8
A. Bradley
BOS
(3997)
9
J. Smith
CLE
(3981)
10
B. Hield
SAC
(3773)
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
51
711
329
149
32
28
111
276
.402
70
88
.795
37
122
.303
16
40
6.5
2.9
0.6
0.5
0.8
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
DAL
55
11.7
1.3
3.2
.406
0.4
1.5
.265
0.8
1.0
.800
0.3
2.1
2.4
0.5
0.4
0.3
0.5
0.8
3.8
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
DAL
55
644
71
175
.406
22
83
.265
44
55
.800
18
114
132
29
24
19
25
45
208
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Feb 24
WAS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 15
@DET
1
6
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 13
BOS
1
1
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Feb 11
ORL
1
17
3
5
.600
0
2
.000
3
4
.750
0
3
3
1
3
1
0
0
9
Feb 9
UTA
1
10
1
2
.500
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
1
1
2
1
0
1
0
1
2
Feb 7
POR
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 6
@DEN
1
12
1
8
.125
1
4
.250
0
0
.000
1
1
2
2
0
0
0
3
3
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
T.J. McConnell
2
Sergio Rodriguez
3
Jerryd Bayless
Sidelined
Jerryd Bayless (left wrist) had surgery on Thursday and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
His wrist will be immobilized for 12 weeks due to a torn tendon. Bayless was likely going to be the starter for the 76ers, but his season will finish with just one start all year. With him out of the lineup, Sergio Rodriguez should see around 30 minutes per game as the starter and has solidified his value for owners who are OK with sub-par field goal percentage. T.J. McConnell will also stay in the rotation. Ben Simmons is making progress and is going to play point guard, so he could be in the mix down the line.
Dec 15
SG
1
Nik Stauskas
2
Gerald Henderson
3
Timothe Luwawu
SF
1
Robert Covington
2
Justin Anderson
PF
1
Dario Saric
2
Ben Simmons
Sidelined
Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo announced on Friday that Ben Simmons will not play this season, as his foot has not yet fully healed.
It's a tough blow for the Sixers, as they were hoping to get at least a glimpse of the first overall pick in the 2016 draft over the final month of the season. Simmons suffered a Jones fracture back in October. There was not timeline given initially, but Simmons had progressed to the point where he was recently participating in limited portions of practice. However, after consulting with team physicians, the Sixers decided it was best to sideline him for the entire season. If you had stashed Simmons on your roster in re-draft leagues, he can now be cut loose.
Feb 24
C
1
Joel Embiid
Sidelined
Joel Embiid (left knee) is expected to miss the Sixers' next four games, following the recommendation of the team's doctors.
Embiid went through a full practice on Thursday but the Sixers are being extremely cautious, as expected. If he returned after four games he could play on March 3rd, but there are no guarantees -- it's worth noting that that game is the first of a back-to-back set. Embiid did say he had some swelling on Thursday morning, which obviously isn't good, but for now it sounds like Philly is just playing it safe. His owners just have to hold him in the hopes of a return in early March.
Feb 23
2
Jahlil Okafor
3
Richaun Holmes
4
Tiago Splitter
Sidelined
Tiago Splitter will reportedly be dealt to the 76ers as part of a package for Ersan Ilyasova.
The Sixers have three centers on their roster, with Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel already mentioned in trade talks, and Splitter has yet to play this season due to injuries. His contract is expiring and this is entirely about the salary cap, draft picks, and clearing room for Dario Saric. Saric was already trending up and he's simply must-own as the obvious starting PF with Ilyasova out of town.
Feb 22
5
Andrew Bogut
Sidelined
Andrew Bogut will not be with Sixers for at least a week while dealing with personal issues.
There are no further details as to the nature of the issues. However, this does not preclude the Sixers from buying out Bogut's contract, which would enable him to sign with a contender. The Warriors, Cavs and Rockets are reportedly the teams that will be competing for Bogut's services.
Feb 24
Headlines
The Week Ahead: Week 19
Feb 25
Jonas Nader looks at the schedule, injury report and some hot pickups to get you ready for Week 19.
More NBA Columns
»
The Week Ahead: Week 19
Feb 25
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 25
Feb 25
»
Dose: A Change of Scenery
Feb 25
»
Mailbag: Stretch Run Stories
Feb 25
»
Deadline Winners and Losers
Feb 24
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 24
Feb 24
»
Stew: No P.J. = More T.J.
Feb 24
»
Nurkic and Cauley-Stein go off
Feb 24
NBA Headlines
