Sidelined

Dwyane Wade (migraine) said after Wednesday's game vs. the Nets that he's doing OK.

"I had a headache before the game. I took a fall in the second half. I didn't hit my head, but I guess the way my body jerked and reacted, it kind of triggered my headache back. I lost a little vision in [my] eye," Wade said. "There's different levels of migraines. I'm not out of the clear, so tonight could be a tough night for me. Hopefully it's not, but it's different levels." This sounds a little worrying and he's missed games with migraines in the past, so we'll consider him questionable for Friday's game vs. the Pacers. If he's unable to play, Nikola Mirotic would likely get the biggest bump.