Player Page

Roster

R.J. Hunter | Guard | #31

Team: Chicago Bulls
Age / DOB:  (23) / 10/24/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 190
College: Georgia State
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (28) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Bulls have waived shooting guard R.J. Hunter.
The 23-year-old SG played a total of 10 minutes through three appearances. He's now been waived by two NBA teams in the span of a few months. Dec 29 - 10:48 AM
Source: NBA.com
More R.J. Hunter Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
310010001.000000.001.000000.00.30.00.00.00.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015BOS368.91.02.7.3670.51.8.3020.20.2.8570.11.01.00.40.30.40.10.82.7
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015BOS363193698.3671963.30267.8572353713111442997
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 28BKN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 26IND0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 25@SA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 23@CHA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 21WAS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 19DET0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 16MLW0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Rajon Rondo
2Michael Carter-Williams
3Jerian Grant
SG1Dwyane Wade
2Denzel Valentine
3Isaiah Canaan
SF1Jimmy Butler
2Doug McDermott
3Paul Zipser
PF1Taj Gibson
2Nikola Mirotic
3Bobby Portis
C1Robin Lopez
2Cristiano Felicio
 

 