Christian Wood | Center/Forward | #35 Team: Milwaukee Bucks Age / DOB: (22) / 9/27/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'11 / 220 College: UNLV

According to Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Christian Wood is drawing interest from several NBA teams. Velazquez adds that a deal may not be far off, but notes that the Bucks are not one of the teams. Wood was dominant at the Summer League for Milwaukee, averaging 20.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks. The 22-year-old does have some nice upside and could be intriguing if he lands a deal with a rebuilding team. Source: Matt Velazquez on Twitter

Christian Wood scored 27 points with 12 rebounds, one steal, one 3-pointer and five blocks in 29 minutes against the 76ers. A line like this could mean something sometimes, but Wood is from UNLV and just went off in his old stomping grounds. Plus, it was a revenge game against his former team. Maybe the Bucks give him a camp invite, but for now he's not someone to monitor.

Christian Wood hit 5-of-11 shots and 6-of-7 free throws for 16 points, six boards, a steal and a block in Monday's SL loss to the Nuggets. Wood is having a nice summer, but still may be a long shot to make the regular-season roster. If he doesn't make it, he will still have to feel good about the performance he's put on thus far. He had 10 points, 10 boards and three blocks on Sunday, and scored 23 points in the opener. The arrival of Brook Lopez in Milwaukee hurts Wood, but if he keeps playing well, he'll have a shot at making the roster.