Jarell Martin | Forward | #1

Team: Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:  (22) / 5/24/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 239
College: LSU
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (25) / MEM
Contract: view contract details
Jarell Martin and James Ennis will start for JaMychal Green (face) and Chandler Parsons (rest) to face the Clippers on Wednesday.
The Grizzlies will keep Zach Randolph as their backup five man and slide Martin into J-Myke's role. Green could be able to suit up this weekend and may have to play with a mask. For now, Martin is only a short-term pickup in deep leagues. Jan 4 - 10:20 PM
Source: Grizzlies on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3651214814861553138.3843444.773824.3338274.14.10.20.40.80.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015MEM2714.12.04.3.4660.00.1.0001.72.3.7261.41.73.20.60.70.30.32.15.7
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015MEM2738254116.46602.0004562.72639478615198758153
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 3@LAK1501.00001.00000.000022000020
Dec 31@SAC11303.00000.00000.000022012020
Dec 29OKC1400.00000.00000.000011000020
Dec 27@BOS1702.00001.00000.000101000000
Dec 26@ORL11623.66700.00000.000088001004
Dec 23HOU11512.50000.00000.000134002022
Dec 21@DET111111.00000.00000.000101000052

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Mike Conley
2Andrew Harrison
3Wade Baldwin
SG1Tony Allen
2Vince Carter
3Troy Daniels
SF1Chandler Parsons
2James Ennis
3Troy Williams
PF1JaMychal Green
2Jarell Martin
3Deyonta Davis
C1Marc Gasol
2Zach Randolph
3Brandan Wright
 

 