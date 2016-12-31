Jarell Martin | Forward | #1 Team: Memphis Grizzlies Age / DOB: (22) / 5/24/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'10' / 239 College: LSU Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (25) / MEM Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $1,286,160 2017-18: $1,341,600 {Team Option} 2018-19: $2,416,222 {Team Option} 2019-20: $3,549,430 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jarell Martin and James Ennis will start for JaMychal Green (face) and Chandler Parsons (rest) to face the Clippers on Wednesday. The Grizzlies will keep Zach Randolph as their backup five man and slide Martin into J-Myke's role. Green could be able to suit up this weekend and may have to play with a mask. For now, Martin is only a short-term pickup in deep leagues. Source: Grizzlies on Twitter

Jarell Martin played 13 minutes with two rebounds and two steals against the Kings on Saturday. It's possible Martin gets some extra run with Marc Gasol (ankle) suffering an injury tonight. He would only be a speculative add in very deep leagues.

Jarell Martin (left foot) played 13 minutes vs. Utah on Sunday and had seven points with three rebounds. Martin didn't miss any time with the injury and tonight's production was in line with his usual numbers, a good indication of his lack of value. Tonight's game between the Jazz and Grizzlies was the second-lowest scoring game of the entire NBA season, in fairness, so there weren't many players who thrived on either team. Source: Andy Larsen on Twitter