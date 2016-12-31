Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Scarcity & Abundance of Stats
Jan 4
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 4
Jan 4
Dose: Julius Randle Trip-dubs
Jan 4
Stats: By the Beard of Zeus
Jan 3
Dose: All the Jimmy Butler
Jan 3
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 2
NBA Power Rankings: Week 11
Jan 2
Dose: McCollum Madness
Jan 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jarell Martin, James Ennis will start vs. LAC
Elfrid Payton starts, plays 35 minutes
Aaron Gordon double-doubles in 25 minutes
Nicolas Batum makes 13-of-15 FTs, gets 28 pts
Steven Adams posts 18 & 12, makes 8-of-10 FGs
Russell Westbrook's 33/15/8 not enough vs CHA
Ty Lawson (face) probable to play vs. Miami
Hassan Whiteside could travel this weekend
Serge Ibaka ejected for two technical fouls
Dion Waiters (groin) ready to play Wednesday
Justise Winslow (labrum) likely out for year
Damian Lillard (sprained ankle) out Wednesday
Player Page
Roster
Tony Allen
(G/F)
Mike Conley
(G)
James Ennis
(F)
Andrew Harrison
(G)
Zach Randolph
(F/C)
Wade Baldwin
(G)
Troy Daniels
(G)
Marc Gasol
(C)
Jarell Martin
(F)
Troy Williams
(F)
Vince Carter
(G/F)
Deyonta Davis
(F)
JaMychal Green
(F/C)
Chandler Parsons
(F)
Brandan Wright
(F/C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jarell Martin | Forward | #1
Team:
Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 5/24/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'10' / 239
College:
LSU
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (25) / MEM
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $1,286,160 2017-18: $1,341,600 {Team Option} 2018-19: $2,416,222 {Team Option} 2019-20: $3,549,430 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jarell Martin and James Ennis will start for JaMychal Green (face) and Chandler Parsons (rest) to face the Clippers on Wednesday.
The Grizzlies will keep Zach Randolph as their backup five man and slide Martin into J-Myke's role. Green could be able to suit up this weekend and may have to play with a mask. For now, Martin is only a short-term pickup in deep leagues.
Jan 4 - 10:20 PM
Source:
Grizzlies on Twitter
Jarell Martin played 13 minutes with two rebounds and two steals against the Kings on Saturday.
It's possible Martin gets some extra run with Marc Gasol (ankle) suffering an injury tonight. He would only be a speculative add in very deep leagues.
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 08:41:00 PM
Jarell Martin (left foot) played 13 minutes vs. Utah on Sunday and had seven points with three rebounds.
Martin didn't miss any time with the injury and tonight's production was in line with his usual numbers, a good indication of his lack of value. Tonight's game between the Jazz and Grizzlies was the second-lowest scoring game of the entire NBA season, in fairness, so there weren't many players who thrived on either team.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 09:44:00 PM
Source:
Andy Larsen on Twitter
Jarell Martin (foot) is a go for Sunday's game against the Jazz.
He should be looking at minutes in the teens tonight with James Ennis (calf) returning to the court. Martin is not a realistic target in any league.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 03:23:00 PM
Source:
Grizzlies PR on Twitter
Jarell Martin, James Ennis will start vs. LAC
Jan 4 - 10:20 PM
Jarell Martin gets 13 minutes
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 08:41:00 PM
Jarell Martin (foot) logs 13 minutes Sunday
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 09:44:00 PM
Jarell Martin (foot) will play Sunday vs. UTA
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 03:23:00 PM
More Jarell Martin Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Memphis Grizzlies Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
36
512
148
148
6
15
53
138
.384
34
44
.773
8
24
.333
8
27
4.1
4.1
0.2
0.4
0.8
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
MEM
27
14.1
2.0
4.3
.466
0.0
0.1
.000
1.7
2.3
.726
1.4
1.7
3.2
0.6
0.7
0.3
0.3
2.1
5.7
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
MEM
27
382
54
116
.466
0
2
.000
45
62
.726
39
47
86
15
19
8
7
58
153
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 3
@LAK
1
5
0
1
.000
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
0
0
0
0
2
0
Dec 31
@SAC
1
13
0
3
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
0
1
2
0
2
0
Dec 29
OKC
1
4
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
2
0
Dec 27
@BOS
1
7
0
2
.000
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 26
@ORL
1
16
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
8
8
0
0
1
0
0
4
Dec 23
HOU
1
15
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
3
4
0
0
2
0
2
2
Dec 21
@DET
1
11
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
5
2
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Mike Conley
2
Andrew Harrison
3
Wade Baldwin
SG
1
Tony Allen
2
Vince Carter
3
Troy Daniels
SF
1
Chandler Parsons
Sidelined
Chandler Parsons (rest) will not play against the Clippers on Wednesday.
The writing was on the wall with the Grizzlies calling up Troy Williams for tonight. Parsons has been a shell of himself all season and played just 15 minutes with two points on Tuesday. If you're going to stash him, it's not going to be fun. That said, Parsons has shown some nice upside.
Jan 4
2
James Ennis
3
Troy Williams
PF
1
JaMychal Green
Sidelined
JaMychal Green (face) will not play Wednesday against the Clippers.
The good news is that X-rays were negative, but Green has a fractured maxilla near his right eye. Green saw a specialist today and he's just day-to-day, so his owners should stick with him. For tonight, Zach Randolph should play slightly more while Jarell Martin likely gets in the mix. The Grizzlies could go small with James Ennis and Vince Carter getting some small-ball four minutes.
Jan 4
2
Jarell Martin
3
Deyonta Davis
Sidelined
Deyonta Davis suffered a torn plantar fascia and will miss 6-8 weeks.
Not good. Plantar fasciitis to his left foot was a big problem in the offseason. The Grizzlies picked him up in the second round of the draft because of his injury concerns, so this is unfortunate.
Dec 15
C
1
Marc Gasol
2
Zach Randolph
3
Brandan Wright
Sidelined
Brandan Wright underwent arthroscopic ankle surgery on Tuesday and is out indefinitely.
Wright tried to alleviate the pain in his left ankle through a non-surgical procedure on November 8, but apparently that didn't do the trick. The oft-injured big man has suited up for a mere 20 games over the past two seasons, and he's reportedly going to miss at least the next two months of action. Leave him on the wire.
Nov 16
Headlines
Scarcity & Abundance of Stats
Jan 4
Ryan Knaus looks at the scarcity or abundance of fantasy statistics -- assists and blocks prove to be relatively scarce among the top-200 players.
More NBA Columns
»
Scarcity & Abundance of Stats
Jan 4
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 4
Jan 4
»
Dose: Julius Randle Trip-dubs
Jan 4
»
Stats: By the Beard of Zeus
Jan 3
»
Dose: All the Jimmy Butler
Jan 3
»
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 2
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 11
Jan 2
»
Dose: McCollum Madness
Jan 2
NBA Headlines
»
Jarell Martin, James Ennis will start vs. LAC
»
Elfrid Payton starts, plays 35 minutes
»
Aaron Gordon double-doubles in 25 minutes
»
Nicolas Batum makes 13-of-15 FTs, gets 28 pts
»
Steven Adams posts 18 & 12, makes 8-of-10 FGs
»
Russell Westbrook's 33/15/8 not enough vs CHA
»
Ty Lawson (face) probable to play vs. Miami
»
Hassan Whiteside could travel this weekend
»
Serge Ibaka ejected for two technical fouls
»
Dion Waiters (groin) ready to play Wednesday
»
Justise Winslow (labrum) likely out for year
»
Damian Lillard (sprained ankle) out Wednesday
