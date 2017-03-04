Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Page
Roster
Bruno Caboclo
(F)
Serge Ibaka
(F/C)
Lucas Nogueira
(C)
Norman Powell
(G)
Jonas Valanciunas
(C)
DeMarre Carroll
(F)
Cory Joseph
(G)
Patrick Patterson
(F/C)
Pascal Siakam
(F)
Fred VanVleet
(G)
DeMar DeRozan
(G/F)
Kyle Lowry
(G)
Jakob Poeltl
(C)
P.J. Tucker
(G/F)
Delon Wright
(G)
Delon Wright | Guard | #55
Team:
Toronto Raptors
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 4/26/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 183
College:
Utah
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (20) / TOR
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $1,577,280 2017-18: $1,645,200 {Team Option} 2018-19: $2,536,898 2019-20: $3,635,375 {Qualifying Offer}
Latest News
Recent News
Coach Dwane Casey said Delon Wright did "an excellent job" playing against John Wall on Friday.
"Delon did a great job, I mean Wall was all over him, under him, everything else," Casey said. "Had four blocked shots which is huge for a guard his length." Wright had blocks on Wall, Bradley Beal, Markieff Morris and Brandon Jennings as he and Norman Powell carried the Raptors to the win. Wright did play six minutes next to Cory Joseph on Friday, so Casey's confidence on Delon's defense could get him more run. Wright also said he'll be looking for his shot more, so he's someone to watch today in deeper leagues as a DFS punt.
Mar 4 - 2:43 PM
Source:
Toronto Sun
Delon Wright scored nine points with one rebound, one assist, one steal, one 3-pointer and a career-high four blocks in 22 minutes against the Wizards on Friday.
He was truly awesome in this game and has clearly earned more minutes. Wright actually tied Rafer Alston for the most blocks in a game by a Raptors point guard (hat tip Toronto Sun). He played six minutes next to Cory Joseph and that should continue to rise. It might not be a surprise to see Wright turn in value in competitive 14-team leagues. By the way, Wright tweeted he passed up too many shots and said it won't happen again. He looks like a good one.
Mar 4 - 12:38 AM
Source:
Delon Wright on Twitter
Delon Wright scored two points with one rebound and one assist in 12 minutes against the Celtics on Friday.
He picked up all of the backup point guard minutes behind Cory Joseph. Wright had a big week before the All-Star break, but lost his mojo in this game. Just keep an eye on him in deep leagues with Kyle Lowry (wrist) possibly missing more time.
Feb 24 - 11:28 PM
DeMar DeRozan praised Delon Wright for his performance on Wednesday night.
"Last year when he was playing he was thinking too much," DeRozan said. "This time around, he just understands what he can do, his abilities, being creative with the ball, using screens, one-on-one, getting to the basket." Wright missed half the season after having shoulder surgery, but he's looked solid in two straight games and scored 11 points with two assists, one rebound, one block and two steals in 28 minutes on Wednesday. The Raptors were missing two big pieces of their rotation in Serge Ibaka and Patrick Patterson, but Wright has made a strong case to remain in the mix going forward.
Feb 16 - 10:23 AM
Source:
Ryan Wolstat on Twitter
Casey impressed with Delon Wright's defense
Mar 4 - 2:43 PM
Delon Wright plays terrific game
Mar 4 - 12:38 AM
Delon Wright scores two points
Feb 24 - 11:28 PM
DeRozan praises Delon Wright
Feb 16 - 10:23 AM
More Delon Wright Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
7
122
46
8
9
5
14
27
.519
15
18
.833
3
8
.375
6
3
6.6
1.1
1.3
0.7
0.4
0.9
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
TOR
27
8.6
1.3
3.0
.450
0.2
0.5
.385
1.0
1.3
.743
0.3
1.1
1.4
1.1
0.6
0.3
0.1
0.3
3.8
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
TOR
27
231
36
80
.450
5
13
.385
26
35
.743
8
29
37
31
16
8
3
7
103
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Mar 3
@WAS
1
22
2
2
1.000
1
1
1.000
4
6
.667
0
1
1
1
2
1
4
1
9
Mar 1
WAS
1
20
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
4
4
1.000
0
1
1
2
1
2
0
2
6
Feb 27
@NY
1
15
1
2
.500
1
2
.500
2
2
1.000
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
1
5
Feb 26
POR
1
15
5
9
.556
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
2
2
1
0
0
0
4
11
Feb 24
BOS
1
12
1
5
.200
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
1
0
0
1
0
2
Feb 15
CHA
1
28
3
5
.600
0
1
.000
5
6
.833
1
0
1
2
0
2
1
1
11
Feb 14
@CHI
1
10
1
2
.500
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
1
2
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kyle Lowry
Sidelined
Kyle Lowry underwent successful right wrist surgery Tuesday afternoon, and he's expected to miss the next 4-5 weeks of action.
Dwane Casey said that Lowry will begin working on his range of motion "pretty quickly," and he'll be asking Corey Joseph, Fred VanVleet and Delon Wright to pick up the slack in his absence. Joseph is worth owning in most leagues as he's now locked into a 30-plus minute role as Toronto's unquestioned starting point guard sans Lowry, and DeMar DeRozan could be flirting with a usage rate close to 40. Unfortunately, this injury ends Lowry's fantasy season in a lot of leagues, so if you don't have an IR-spot, it makes sense to send him to the wire in re-draft formats.
Mar 1
2
Cory Joseph
3
Delon Wright
4
Fred VanVleet
SG
1
DeMar DeRozan
2
Norman Powell
SF
1
DeMarre Carroll
2
Pascal Siakam
3
P.J. Tucker
4
Bruno Caboclo
PF
1
Serge Ibaka
2
Patrick Patterson
C
1
Jonas Valanciunas
2
Lucas Nogueira
3
Jakob Poeltl
The Week Ahead: Week 20
Mar 4
Jonas Nader looks at the schedule, some hot pickups and the injury report to get you ready for Week 20.
