Delon Wright | Guard | #55 Team: Toronto Raptors Age / DOB: (24) / 4/26/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 183 College: Utah Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (20) / TOR Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $1,577,280 2017-18: $1,645,200 {Team Option} 2018-19: $2,536,898 2019-20: $3,635,375 {Qualifying Offer}

Latest News Recent News

Coach Dwane Casey said Delon Wright did "an excellent job" playing against John Wall on Friday. "Delon did a great job, I mean Wall was all over him, under him, everything else," Casey said. "Had four blocked shots which is huge for a guard his length." Wright had blocks on Wall, Bradley Beal, Markieff Morris and Brandon Jennings as he and Norman Powell carried the Raptors to the win. Wright did play six minutes next to Cory Joseph on Friday, so Casey's confidence on Delon's defense could get him more run. Wright also said he'll be looking for his shot more, so he's someone to watch today in deeper leagues as a DFS punt. Source: Toronto Sun

Delon Wright scored nine points with one rebound, one assist, one steal, one 3-pointer and a career-high four blocks in 22 minutes against the Wizards on Friday. He was truly awesome in this game and has clearly earned more minutes. Wright actually tied Rafer Alston for the most blocks in a game by a Raptors point guard (hat tip Toronto Sun). He played six minutes next to Cory Joseph and that should continue to rise. It might not be a surprise to see Wright turn in value in competitive 14-team leagues. By the way, Wright tweeted he passed up too many shots and said it won't happen again. He looks like a good one. Source: Delon Wright on Twitter

Delon Wright scored two points with one rebound and one assist in 12 minutes against the Celtics on Friday. He picked up all of the backup point guard minutes behind Cory Joseph. Wright had a big week before the All-Star break, but lost his mojo in this game. Just keep an eye on him in deep leagues with Kyle Lowry (wrist) possibly missing more time.