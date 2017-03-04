Delon Wright | Guard | #55

Player Page

Team: Toronto Raptors
Age / DOB:  (24) / 4/26/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 183
College: Utah
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (20) / TOR
Coach Dwane Casey said Delon Wright did "an excellent job" playing against John Wall on Friday.
"Delon did a great job, I mean Wall was all over him, under him, everything else," Casey said. "Had four blocked shots which is huge for a guard his length." Wright had blocks on Wall, Bradley Beal, Markieff Morris and Brandon Jennings as he and Norman Powell carried the Raptors to the win. Wright did play six minutes next to Cory Joseph on Friday, so Casey's confidence on Delon's defense could get him more run. Wright also said he'll be looking for his shot more, so he's someone to watch today in deeper leagues as a DFS punt. Mar 4 - 2:43 PM
Source: Toronto Sun
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
7122468951427.5191518.83338.375636.61.11.30.70.40.9
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015TOR278.61.33.0.4500.20.5.3851.01.3.7430.31.11.41.10.60.30.10.33.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015TOR272313680.450513.3852635.743829373116837103
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Mar 3@WAS122221.000111.00046.667011121419
Mar 1WAS12012.50000.000441.000011212026
Feb 27@NY11512.50012.500221.000011100015
Feb 26POR11559.55613.33300.0000221000411
Feb 24BOS11215.20000.00000.000011100102
Feb 15CHA12835.60001.00056.8331012021111
Feb 14@CHI11012.50001.00000.000011100012

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kyle Lowry
2Cory Joseph
3Delon Wright
4Fred VanVleet
SG1DeMar DeRozan
2Norman Powell
SF1DeMarre Carroll
2Pascal Siakam
3P.J. Tucker
4Bruno Caboclo
PF1Serge Ibaka
2Patrick Patterson
C1Jonas Valanciunas
2Lucas Nogueira
3Jakob Poeltl
 

 