Timothe Luwawu | Guard | #20

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored a career-high 12 points against the Wizards on Saturday, adding six rebounds, two assists and two 3-pointers in 26 minutes. It was easily his best game and he established that before garbage time hit. Nik Stauskas has been a disaster lately, so maybe TLC starts getting minutes in the 20s. He's a plus defender for a rookie, can run pick-and-roll and is growing as a shooter. He's obviously only worth a look in very deep leagues.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot played 15 minutes with no points, one rebound and one turnover against the Jazz on Thursday. He is going to be filling in for now with Gerald Henderson (hip) out of the lineup. Obviously Luwawa-Cabarrot has very little value. He should play more on Friday with Nik Stauskas playing more one against the Nuggets.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot played 10 minutes with two points and two rebounds against the Celtics on Saturday. He found himself in the rotation to help offset the loss of Robert Covington (knee) tonight. Obviously Luwawu is nowhere near worthy of ownership in almost any league.