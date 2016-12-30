Player Page

Timothe Luwawu | Guard | #20

Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 5/9/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 205
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (24) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored a career-high 12 points against the Wizards on Saturday, adding six rebounds, two assists and two 3-pointers in 26 minutes.
It was easily his best game and he established that before garbage time hit. Nik Stauskas has been a disaster lately, so maybe TLC starts getting minutes in the 20s. He's a plus defender for a rookie, can run pick-and-roll and is growing as a shooter. He's obviously only worth a look in very deep leagues. Jan 14 - 10:31 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2419857271061749.3471926.731416.250482.41.10.40.30.30.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 13CHA11012.50001.00000.000022200042
Jan 11NY11224.50001.00012.500112101035
Jan 8@BKN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 6@BOS1812.50000.00000.000033000022
Jan 3MIN12202.00001.000441.000022120134
Dec 30@DEN11113.333111.000221.000011000025
Dec 29@UTA11501.00000.00000.000011010030

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Sergio Rodriguez
2T.J. McConnell
3Jerryd Bayless
4Chasson Randle
SG1Gerald Henderson
2Nik Stauskas
3Timothe Luwawu
SF1Robert Covington
PF1Ben Simmons
2Ersan Ilyasova
3Dario Saric
C1Joel Embiid
2Jahlil Okafor
3Nerlens Noel
4Richaun Holmes
 

 