Player Results
Article Results
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Jerryd Bayless
(G)
Gerald Henderson
(G/F)
Timothe Luwawu
(G)
Jahlil Okafor
(C)
Dario Saric
(F)
Robert Covington
(G/F)
Richaun Holmes
(F/C)
T.J. McConnell
(G)
Chasson Randle
(G)
Ben Simmons
(F)
Joel Embiid
(F/C)
Ersan Ilyasova
(F)
Nerlens Noel
(F/C)
Sergio Rodriguez
(G)
Nik Stauskas
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Timothe Luwawu | Guard | #20
Team:
Philadelphia 76ers
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 5/9/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 205
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 1 (24) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $1,326,960 2017-18: $1,386,600 2018-19: $1,446,360 {Team Option} 2019-20: $2,529,684 {Team Option} 2020-21: $3,698,397 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored a career-high 12 points against the Wizards on Saturday, adding six rebounds, two assists and two 3-pointers in 26 minutes.
It was easily his best game and he established that before garbage time hit. Nik Stauskas has been a disaster lately, so maybe TLC starts getting minutes in the 20s. He's a plus defender for a rookie, can run pick-and-roll and is growing as a shooter. He's obviously only worth a look in very deep leagues.
Jan 14 - 10:31 PM
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot played 15 minutes with no points, one rebound and one turnover against the Jazz on Thursday.
He is going to be filling in for now with Gerald Henderson (hip) out of the lineup. Obviously Luwawa-Cabarrot has very little value. He should play more on Friday with Nik Stauskas playing more one against the Nuggets.
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 12:59:00 AM
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot played 10 minutes with two points and two rebounds against the Celtics on Saturday.
He found himself in the rotation to help offset the loss of Robert Covington (knee) tonight. Obviously Luwawu is nowhere near worthy of ownership in almost any league.
Sat, Dec 3, 2016 11:08:00 PM
Timothe Luwawu has been sent down for a D-League stint.
He'll be back-and-forth all year long. He is not on the fantasy radar.
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 11:12:00 AM
Source:
Jessica Camerato on Twitter
No Scrub: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scores 12
Jan 14 - 10:31 PM
TLC gets some added run
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 12:59:00 AM
Tim Luwawu gets in the rotation
Sat, Dec 3, 2016 11:08:00 PM
The Sixers assign Timothe Luwawu to D-League
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 11:12:00 AM
More Timothe Luwawu Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia 76ers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
24
198
57
27
10
6
17
49
.347
19
26
.731
4
16
.250
4
8
2.4
1.1
0.4
0.3
0.3
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 13
CHA
1
10
1
2
.500
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
2
0
0
0
4
2
Jan 11
NY
1
12
2
4
.500
0
1
.000
1
2
.500
1
1
2
1
0
1
0
3
5
Jan 8
@BKN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 6
@BOS
1
8
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
3
3
0
0
0
0
2
2
Jan 3
MIN
1
22
0
2
.000
0
1
.000
4
4
1.000
0
2
2
1
2
0
1
3
4
Dec 30
@DEN
1
11
1
3
.333
1
1
1.000
2
2
1.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
2
5
Dec 29
@UTA
1
15
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
1
0
0
3
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Sergio Rodriguez
2
T.J. McConnell
3
Jerryd Bayless
Sidelined
Jerryd Bayless (left wrist) had surgery on Thursday and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
His wrist will be immobilized for 12 weeks due to a torn tendon. Bayless was likely going to be the starter for the 76ers, but his season will finish with just one start all year. With him out of the lineup, Sergio Rodriguez should see around 30 minutes per game as the starter and has solidified his value for owners who are OK with sub-par field goal percentage. T.J. McConnell will also stay in the rotation. Ben Simmons is making progress and is going to play point guard, so he could be in the mix down the line.
Dec 15
4
Chasson Randle
SG
1
Gerald Henderson
2
Nik Stauskas
3
Timothe Luwawu
SF
1
Robert Covington
PF
1
Ben Simmons
Sidelined
Ben Simmons (foot) played point guard during some 5-on-0 drills at Tuesday's practice.
Joel Embiid said that it was "exciting" to play alongside Simmons, and he's hopeful the 76ers' No. 1 overall draft pick will be getting back to the court "soon." This is a small step in the right direction, but he's still not taking contact, so it doesn't seem like he's all that close to making his debut. The 76ers will likely impose a strict minutes limit upon Simmons once he is cleared to return to the court, and with an uncertain return date, he's not a great stash in standard leagues.
Jan 10
2
Ersan Ilyasova
3
Dario Saric
C
1
Joel Embiid
Sidelined
As expected, Joel Embiid (rest) will not play Saturday vs. the Wizards.
As had been the plan all along, the Sixers will sit out their budding star on the second night of a back-to-back. It will be interesting to see how coach Brett Brown handles the void left by Embiid. Nerlens Noel has found his groove playing with the second unit, and Brown may, therefore, choose to have Noel come off the bench Saturday as well. This means we may get a look at Jahlil Okafor, who has played just once this month. Richaun Holmes is the other candidate to draw a start.
Jan 14
2
Jahlil Okafor
3
Nerlens Noel
4
Richaun Holmes
Sidelined
Richaun Holmes will not play on Saturday against the Wizards.
He's still with the 87ers, so the 76ers will be rolling with just Nerlens Noel and Jahlil Okafor as their only centers.
Jan 14
