Dakari Johnson | Center | #44

Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
Age / DOB:  (22) / 9/22/1995
Ht / Wt:  7'0' / 255
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (18) / OKC
Dakari Johnson is starting against the Clippers on Friday night.
Oh boy. With Steven Adams (calf) out, Johnson is going to have to go up against DeAndre Jordan. Needless to say, he's going to have his hands full and the Clippers will be going right at him. Johnson is likely looking at just 10-16 minutes tonight unless he shows out. He did look good at times in summer league, though. Nov 10 - 8:46 PM
Source: Royce Young on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
38653134.750000.0000.0202.01.71.00.30.00.7
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Nov 9@DEN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Nov 7@SAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Nov 5@POR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Nov 3BOS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Oct 31@MLW1200.00000.00000.000000000000
Oct 28@CHI13111.00000.00000.000011300202
Oct 27@MIN0000.00000.00000.000000000000

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Russell Westbrook
2Raymond Felton
SG1Andre Roberson
2Alex Abrines
3Terrance Ferguson
SF1Paul George
2Kyle Singler
3Josh Huestis
PF1Carmelo Anthony
2Jerami Grant
3Patrick Patterson
C1Steven Adams
2Nick Collison
3Dakari Johnson
 

 