Dakari Johnson | Center | #44

Dakari Johnson is starting against the Clippers on Friday night. Oh boy. With Steven Adams (calf) out, Johnson is going to have to go up against DeAndre Jordan. Needless to say, he's going to have his hands full and the Clippers will be going right at him. Johnson is likely looking at just 10-16 minutes tonight unless he shows out. He did look good at times in summer league, though. Source: Royce Young on Twitter

Thunder sign C Dakari Johnson. It's a guaranteed two-year deal, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical. The 2015 second-round pick dominated in Orlando Pro Summer League, averaging 18.0 points, 5.5 boards, 1.8 assists and 0.8 blocks on those four games. OKC doesn't have much depth behind Enes Kanter and Steven Adams, so Johnson could find minutes with an injury, especially after he did very well in the G League. Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Dakari Johnson is expected to return to the OKC Blue of the D-League for the 2016-17 season, a source told Chris Reichert of Upside & Motor. This is Johnson's first blurb in over a year. That's a clear illustration of both his fantasy value and relevance. Source: Chris Reichert on Twitter