Terry Rozier | Guard | #12 Team: Boston Celtics Age / DOB: (23) / 3/17/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 190 College: Louisville Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (16) / BOS Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-18: $1,988,520 2018-19: $3,050,390 {Team Option} 2019-20: $4,285,798 {Qualifying Offer}

Latest News Recent News

Terry Rozier was arguably Boston's best player on Monday vs. Philly with 15 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, one steal, one block and one 3-pointer. He finished an efficient 5-of-8 from the field, but only hit 4-of-7 free throws. Rozier did all of his damage in just 23 minutes, but keep in mind that Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, Marcus Morris and Al Horford were all rested. Coach Brad Stevens said he's expecting Rozier to have a "huge role" in Boston's second unit, but it won't be big enough to help most fantasy owners.

Brad Stevens said he believes that Terry Rozier will play a "huge role" for the Celtics this season. The departure of Avery Bradley opened up a ton of minutes at the two-spot in Boston, and Rozier figures to help fill some of that void. However, with Jaylen Brown starting at shooting guard and Marcus Smart also likely to receive some playing time there, it's tough to envision Rozier receiving much more than 25 minutes a night. In other words, we're not expecting Rozier to establish himself as standard league asset this season. Source: Brian Robb on Twitter

Terry Rozier said he's not worried about trade rumors and is confident GM Danny Ainge will keep him around. With Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley and Jae Crowder no longer around, there are a lot of minutes up for grabs in Boston and Rozier is looking forward to proving himself this season. "I'm ready to show the world what I can do this year," he said. "I don't really like to talk too much about what I've been working on, I'm more of a show type of guy." Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown should both be more involved as well, so Rozier is more of a deep-league asset unless he lights it up during the preseason. Source: CBS Sports