Terry Rozier | Guard | #12

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Team Roundup: Padres
Oct 9
Postseason Dose: Bird the Word
Oct 9
Top 2018 AFL Prospects
Oct 9
Postseason Dose: National Hero
Oct 8
Postseason Dose: Correa Mashes
Oct 7
Team Roundup: White Sox
Oct 6
Postseason Dose: Mighty Altuve
Oct 6
Team Roundup: Tigers
Oct 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Quintana holds down Nats; Cubs rally for win
Scherzer (hamstring) superb in Game 3 Monday
Bregman has big homer as Astros head to ALCS
Twins, Molitor agree to three-year extension
Encarnacion (ankle) out again for ALDS Gm 4
Sabathia would start Game 5 for Yankees
Headley in lineup at DH for Game 4 of ALDS
Farrell: Chris Sale available for ALDS Game 4
Kyle Schwarber in lineup for NLDS Game 3
Gattis at DH for Game 4 of ALDS vs. Red Sox
Pedroia hitting leadoff in Game 4 of ALDS
Vazquez catching Porcello in ALDS Game 4
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dynasty First Down: Week 5
Oct 9
Odell Beckham's Injury
Oct 9
Dose: Week Five Review
Oct 9
Matchups: Vikings at Bears
Oct 8
Week 5 Live Blog
Oct 8
Week 5 Rankings
Oct 8
Watch Now: Rotoworld Live
Oct 8
Silva's Week 5 Matchups
Oct 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Brandon Marshall having season-ending surgery
Stefon Diggs leaves Monday with groin injury
Sam Bradford not healthy, gets pulled in 2Q
49ers to use 'hot hand' at RB moving forward
Wendell Smallwood doesn't practice Monday
Del Rio expects Derek Carr to return Week 6
Jordy on health: 'I'm good. We'll be good'
Seahawks try out free agent OT Branden Albert
Pagano: Marlon Mack has earned more touches
Rinse; repeat: Colts rule out Luck for Week 6
GMen fear Marshall will miss 'multiple games'
Elijah McGuire set for 'heavy workload' vs NE
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Risers & Fallers: Centers
Oct 9
Draft Guide: Rankings & ADP
Oct 9
Roundtable: Preseason Studs
Oct 6
Stew: 30-Deep Draft Recap
Oct 6
Top-200 Draft Overview
Oct 5
Oct. 5 Preseason Podcast
Oct 5
Oct. 4 Preseason Recap Podcast
Oct 4
Eastern Conference Busts
Oct 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
X-rays negative on Michael Beasley's elbow
Terry Rozier scores 15 w/ 10 boards, 6 dimes
Ben Simmons shoots 3-of-10 from FT line
Stevens says Baynes hyperextended his knee
Reggie Jackson (knee, groin) scores 14
Jeremy Lamb (groin) questionable to return
Kings resting six players on Monday
Aaron Gordon, Payton and Biyombo resting
Kelly Olynyk starting again Monday vs. CHA
Smart, Rozier, Tatum, Brown, Baynes starting
Ntilikina, Kornet, McDermott, Kuz out Monday
Kristaps Porzingis (hip) out Monday vs. HOU
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Maple Leafs have a big week
Oct 9
Henrik King for a Day Again
Oct 9
Waiver Wired: Early Additions
Oct 8
Dose:Ovechkin's Historic Start
Oct 8
Vegas, No Baby
Oct 7
Dose: VGK wins franchise debut
Oct 7
A Bunch of Fours
Oct 6
Dose: Saad, Hawks crush Pens
Oct 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Rutta keeps scoring, but Hawks fall to Leafs
Dustin Byfuglien appears to be out Monday
Bratt leads NJ over Sabres with 2G, 1A Monday
NHL names Alex Ovechkin 1st star of the week
Blues to start Carter Hutton Tuesday vs. NYR
Semyon Varlamov shuts out Bruins Monday
Getzlaf will be a game-time decision Monday
Michael Matheson inks 8-year deal with FLA
Coyotes demote Dylan Strome to AHL
Sabres will go with Chad Johnson vs. Devils
Anton Forsberg will face Toronto Monday
Philipp Grubauer slated to start Monday night
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Charlotte
Oct 8
Update: Charlotte (Fall)
Oct 7
DFS: Charlotte (Fall)
Oct 6
Chasing Charlotte (Fall)
Oct 5
Caps After Dover (Fall)
Oct 4
Wrapup: Dover, DE & Las Vegas
Oct 1
Update: Dover (Fall)
Sep 30
DFS: Dover (Summer)
Sep 29
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Byron leads NXS standings, on to Round of 8
Allgaier DNF at Charlotte, on to Round of 8
Sadler 3rd in points, moves on to Round of 8
Hemric 4th in points, moves on to Round of 8
Custer 5th in points, moves on to Round of 8
Gaughan eliminated from NXS Chase playoffs
Poole 6th in points, moves on to Round of 8
Reed 7th in points, moves on to Round of 8
Tifft moves on to NXS Chase Round of 8
Annett eliminated from NXS Chase playoffs
Ross Chastain: Drive for the Cure 300 results
J.J. Yeley: Drive for the Cure 300 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Steele back-to-back in Napa
Oct 9
Italian Open Preview
Oct 9
Expert Picks: Safeway Open
Oct 3
Safeway Open Preview
Oct 3
Web Rankings: The Finals 25
Oct 2
Alfred Dunhill Links Preview
Oct 2
Web Rankings: Grading The 25
Sep 29
Expert Picks: British Masters
Sep 26
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
J. Thomas aims for a three-peat at the CIMB
Hadley bags T3 in return to the PGA TOUR
Mickelson R4 70; 103rd career top-3 finish
Steele back-to-back winner at Safeway Open
Finau (-13) posts 72h clubhouse lead; R4 69
Hatton defends the Dunhill Links Championship
Hadley one back in Napa after third-round 70
Rookie Duncan maintains 1-shot lead; R3 71
Cauley posts -12; 54-hole clubhouse leader
Hatton in command of Alfred Dunhill Links
Uihlein among notable MCs at Safeway Open
Rookie Tyler Duncan leads after R2 in Napa
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 7
Oct 8
Week 6 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 4
Match-ups Mixer: Week 6
Oct 1
Week 5 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 28
Match-ups Mixer: Week 5
Sep 24
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Harbaugh won't rule Speight out for season
Big 12 honors ISU LB Lanning as DPOW
Beavers tab CB coach Cory Hall as interim HC
ISU names QB Kempt the starter for KU game
Oregon State HC Gary Andersen steps down
ISU lists Park 'or' Kempt on QB depth chart
Huskers may use redshirt on RB Bryant (knee)
WR Bonner (head) may be available for Tulsa
Sam Darnold: We have to run different plays
Hurricanes RB Walton to undergo ankle surgery
Finebaum: Jim Harbaugh could be wooed by NFL
Georgia rises to No. 4 in fresh AP Top-25
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
FPL Draft Recap - Week 7
Oct 5
Team News - Week 7
Sep 30
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 7
Sep 29
Late Fitness Check GW7
Sep 29
Stag's Take - Gameweek 7
Sep 28
Sean's Super Subs - Week 7
Sep 28
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW7
Sep 28
AM's Perfect XI - Week 7
Sep 27
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Ndidi to be assessed after suspected injury
Conte left counting the cost of Kante injury
Mustafi adds to a mounting injury list
Bolasie starts ball-work in ACL recovery
Fellaini injury not considered serious
Fellaini fortunate to escape serious injury
Dummett expected to miss another month
Lascelles signs new Newcastle contract
Rafa hopes to welcome wingers back vs Saints
Shelvey suffers a training ground injury
Belgium likely to lose Lukaku for one game
Bournemouth sweating on the fitness of King
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Kadeem Allen
(G)
Gordon Hayward
(G/F)
Shane Larkin
(G)
LJ Peak
(F)
Daniel Theis
(F)
Aron Baynes
(C)
Jonathan Holmes
(F)
Marcus Morris
(F)
Terry Rozier
(G)
Andrew White
(G)
Jaylen Brown
(G/F)
Al Horford
(F/C)
Abdel Nader
(G)
Marcus Smart
(G)
Guerschon Yabusele
(F)
Daniel Dixon
(G)
Kyrie Irving
(G)
Semi Ojeleye
(F)
Jayson Tatum
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Terry Rozier | Guard | #12
Team:
Boston Celtics
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 3/17/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 190
College:
Louisville
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (16) / BOS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: $1,988,520 2018-19: $3,050,390 {Team Option} 2019-20: $4,285,798 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Terry Rozier was arguably Boston's best player on Monday vs. Philly with 15 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, one steal, one block and one 3-pointer.
He finished an efficient 5-of-8 from the field, but only hit 4-of-7 free throws. Rozier did all of his damage in just 23 minutes, but keep in mind that Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, Marcus Morris and Al Horford were all rested. Coach Brad Stevens said he's expecting Rozier to have a "huge role" in Boston's second unit, but it won't be big enough to help most fantasy owners.
Oct 9 - 10:30 PM
Brad Stevens said he believes that Terry Rozier will play a "huge role" for the Celtics this season.
The departure of Avery Bradley opened up a ton of minutes at the two-spot in Boston, and Rozier figures to help fill some of that void. However, with Jaylen Brown starting at shooting guard and Marcus Smart also likely to receive some playing time there, it's tough to envision Rozier receiving much more than 25 minutes a night. In other words, we're not expecting Rozier to establish himself as standard league asset this season.
Oct 8 - 4:56 PM
Source:
Brian Robb on Twitter
Terry Rozier said he's not worried about trade rumors and is confident GM Danny Ainge will keep him around.
With Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley and Jae Crowder no longer around, there are a lot of minutes up for grabs in Boston and Rozier is looking forward to proving himself this season. "I'm ready to show the world what I can do this year," he said. "I don't really like to talk too much about what I've been working on, I'm more of a show type of guy." Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown should both be more involved as well, so Rozier is more of a deep-league asset unless he lights it up during the preseason.
Sep 11 - 10:21 AM
Source:
CBS Sports
Terry Rozier said that he's ready for more responsibility with Avery Bradley out of the picture.
"I’m pretty sure I’m going to have to step up and play more minutes," Rozier said. He added that he's worked on his 3-point shot, ball-handling and his decision-making on pick-and-rolls this offseason. His averages of 5.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.8 treys in 17.1 minutes per game last season don't jump off the page, but he's someone to monitor in deeper leagues if his role grows like he's anticipating.
Jul 10 - 10:20 AM
Source:
Boston Globe
Terry Rozier scores 15 w/ 10 boards, 6 dimes
Oct 9 - 10:30 PM
Stevens says Rozier will have 'huge role'
Oct 8 - 4:56 PM
Terry Rozier not worried about trade rumors
Sep 11 - 10:21 AM
Terry Rozier ready for more responsibility
Jul 10 - 10:20 AM
More Terry Rozier Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
Z. LaVine
CHI
(4704)
2
I. Thomas
CLE
(4208)
3
J. Parker
MLW
(4131)
4
J. Embiid
PHI
(3905)
5
K. Kuzma
LAK
(3726)
6
L. James
CLE
(3696)
7
N. Batum
CHA
(3610)
8
K. Caldwell-Pope
LAK
(3333)
9
R. Jackson
DET
(3289)
10
K. Dunn
CHI
(3256)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Boston Celtics Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
74
1269
410
227
131
46
151
411
.367
51
66
.773
57
179
.318
11
47
5.5
3.1
1.8
0.6
0.6
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
BOS
39
7.9
0.7
2.7
.274
0.2
0.7
.222
0.2
0.3
.800
0.6
1.0
1.6
0.9
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.6
1.8
2016
BOS
74
17.1
2.0
5.6
.367
0.8
2.4
.318
0.7
0.9
.773
0.5
2.5
3.1
1.8
0.6
0.6
0.1
0.9
5.5
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
BOS
39
310
29
106
.274
6
27
.222
8
10
.800
24
39
63
37
19
6
1
23
72
2016
BOS
74
1269
151
411
.367
57
179
.318
51
66
.773
40
187
227
131
47
46
11
69
410
Terry Rozier's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Terry Rozier's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Terry Rozier's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Terry Rozier's player profile.
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kyrie Irving
2
Marcus Smart
3
Kadeem Allen
SG
1
Jaylen Brown
2
Terry Rozier
3
Abdel Nader
SF
1
Gordon Hayward
2
Jayson Tatum
3
Semi Ojeleye
4
Jonathan Holmes
PF
1
Marcus Morris
2
Guerschon Yabusele
C
1
Al Horford
2
Aron Baynes
Sidelined
Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Aron Baynes hyperextended his left knee against the 76ers on Monday.
The Celtics are calling it a sprain for now, but Stevens said he doesn't know the severity. He added that the Celtics will re-evaluate the big man once the swelling subsides. Barring an update, he should be considered questionable for the season opener. If he misses time, Al Horford will have to play more center and the Celtics will use more small-ball lineups.
Oct 9
Headlines
Risers & Fallers: Centers
Oct 9
In his final Risers & Fallers, Ethan Norof breaks down Myles Turner, Kevin Love, Hassan Whiteside & more.
More NBA Columns
»
Risers & Fallers: Centers
Oct 9
»
Draft Guide: Rankings & ADP
Oct 9
»
Roundtable: Preseason Studs
Oct 6
»
Stew: 30-Deep Draft Recap
Oct 6
»
Top-200 Draft Overview
Oct 5
»
Oct. 5 Preseason Podcast
Oct 5
»
Oct. 4 Preseason Recap Podcast
Oct 4
»
Eastern Conference Busts
Oct 4
NBA Headlines
»
X-rays negative on Michael Beasley's elbow
»
Terry Rozier scores 15 w/ 10 boards, 6 dimes
»
Ben Simmons shoots 3-of-10 from FT line
»
Stevens says Baynes hyperextended his knee
»
Reggie Jackson (knee, groin) scores 14
»
Jeremy Lamb (groin) questionable to return
»
Kings resting six players on Monday
»
Aaron Gordon, Payton and Biyombo resting
»
Kelly Olynyk starting again Monday vs. CHA
»
Smart, Rozier, Tatum, Brown, Baynes starting
»
Ntilikina, Kornet, McDermott, Kuz out Monday
»
Kristaps Porzingis (hip) out Monday vs. HOU
NBA Links
»
Get the NFL Season Pass
»
Take on the Rotoworld NFL staff on FanDuel
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved