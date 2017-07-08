Player Page

Terry Rozier | Guard | #12

Team: Boston Celtics
Age / DOB:  (23) / 3/17/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 190
College: Louisville
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (16) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Terry Rozier was arguably Boston's best player on Monday vs. Philly with 15 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, one steal, one block and one 3-pointer.
He finished an efficient 5-of-8 from the field, but only hit 4-of-7 free throws. Rozier did all of his damage in just 23 minutes, but keep in mind that Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, Marcus Morris and Al Horford were all rested. Coach Brad Stevens said he's expecting Rozier to have a "huge role" in Boston's second unit, but it won't be big enough to help most fantasy owners. Oct 9 - 10:30 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
74126941022713146151411.3675166.77357179.31811475.53.11.80.60.60.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015BOS397.90.72.7.2740.20.7.2220.20.3.8000.61.01.60.90.50.20.00.61.8
2016BOS7417.12.05.6.3670.82.4.3180.70.9.7730.52.53.11.80.60.60.10.95.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015BOS3931029106.274627.222810.8002439633719612372
2016BOS741269151411.36757179.3185166.7734018722713147461169410
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kyrie Irving
2Marcus Smart
3Kadeem Allen
SG1Jaylen Brown
2Terry Rozier
3Abdel Nader
SF1Gordon Hayward
2Jayson Tatum
3Semi Ojeleye
4Jonathan Holmes
PF1Marcus Morris
2Guerschon Yabusele
C1Al Horford
2Aron Baynes
 

 