Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Trout guides Angels with two hits Wednesday
Jose Abreu expected back in camp Friday
Nate Jones exits with bruised right knee
Nate Jones exits after being hit by bouncer
Luke Weaver forced out with back spasms
Ryu dealing with adductor discomfort
Greinke named D-Backs' Opening Day starter
Wheeler (elbow) to make spring debut Mar. 10
Wright getting second opinion on shoulder
Dyson (wrist) to throw simulated game Thu.
Twins' Kirilloff to have Tommy John surgery
Duda (back) cleared to hit on Wednesday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Kevin Durant Injury Fallout
Mar 1
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 1
Mar 1
Dose: Kevin Durant Goes Down!
Mar 1
Stats: Getting Over Kyle Lowry
Feb 28
Dose: Make room for more Curry
Feb 28
NBA Season Long Podcast
Feb 27
NBA Power Rankings: Week 19
Feb 27
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Feb 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Tony Parker out; Dejounte Murray starting
Jameer Nelson out; Jamal Murray starting
Rashad Vaughn starting; Middleton off bench
Dante Cunningham expected to start vs. DET
Malcolm Brogdon starting over Dellavedova
Avery Bradley will be on a minutes limit Weds
Kyle Lowry undergoes successful wrist surgery
Ty Lawson (illness) questionable vs. Nets
Joel Embiid (knee) out for rest of the season
Jameer Nelson (illness) to be game-time call
Skal Labissiere closer to more minutes?
Arron Afflalo (hamstring) probable Wednesday
Player Page
Roster
Giannis Antetokounmpo
(G/F)
Matthew Dellavedova
(G)
Thon Maker
(F)
Steve Novak
(F)
Mirza Teletovic
(F)
Michael Beasley
(F)
Spencer Hawes
(F/C)
Khris Middleton
(G/F)
Jabari Parker
(F)
Jason Terry
(G)
Malcolm Brogdon
(G)
John Henson
(F/C)
Greg Monroe
(F/C)
Tony Snell
(G/F)
Rashad Vaughn
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Rashad Vaughn | Guard | #20
Team:
Milwaukee Bucks
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 8/16/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 202
College:
UNLV
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (17) / MLW
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $1,811,040 2017-18: $1,889,040 {Team Option} 2018-19: $2,901,565 2019-20: $4,097,010 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rashad Vaughn will start and Khris Middleton will be available off the bench against the Nuggets on Wednesday.
Vaughn was a DNP-CD in the last game Middleton was active, so this is a surprise to see him start. This will also be his first start of the season to help offset the loss of Michael Beasley (knee). There's no need to add Vaughn in most leagues and he would be a very risky DFS play.
Mar 1 - 6:32 PM
Rashad Vaughn (illness) is available on Friday vs. the Nuggets.
In his last five games, Vaughn has played 30 minutes once and was a DNP-CD in the other four. Welcome to Jason Kidd's world. Vaughn has no fantasy value and isn't a lock to play.
Feb 3 - 7:46 PM
Source:
CF Gardner on Twitter
Rashad Vaughn played 30 minutes in Friday's game vs. the Raptors, scoring four points on 1-of-8 shooting with six rebounds, one assist, two steals and one triple.
Coach Jason Kidd was auditioning for the lead role in "How to lose a Job in 10 days." Vaughn played the final 19:48 minutes despite not seeing the floor in the last two games and took away minutes from Malcolm Brogdon and Matthew Dellavedova in the process. This was strange to say the least, but nothing Kidd does surprises fantasy owners anymore. Don't expect this type of workload going forward for Vaughn.
Jan 27 - 11:19 PM
Rashad Vaughn returned to the Bucks' rotation on Sunday with five points, one 3-pointer and one rebound in seven minutes.
Vaughn played one stint, spanning the end of the first quarter and the start of the second, but he didn't re-appear until there were 32 seconds left of garbage time. His ankle injury is behind him, but tonight's line proves that he's nowhere near being a fantasy asset.
Jan 15 - 7:52 PM
Rashad Vaughn starting; Middleton off bench
Mar 1 - 6:32 PM
Rashad Vaughn (illness) is available Friday
Feb 3 - 7:46 PM
Rashad Vaughn plays 30 minutes in loss to TOR
Jan 27 - 11:19 PM
Rashad Vaughn returns, plays seven minutes
Jan 15 - 7:52 PM
More Rashad Vaughn Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Milwaukee Bucks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
26
294
91
34
11
13
35
99
.354
1
2
.500
20
59
.339
6
7
3.5
1.3
0.4
0.5
0.3
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
MLW
70
14.3
1.2
3.8
.305
0.6
2.1
.293
0.2
0.2
.800
0.2
1.1
1.3
0.6
0.4
0.4
0.2
1.0
3.1
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
MLW
70
1000
81
266
.305
43
147
.293
12
15
.800
11
77
88
39
28
29
16
73
217
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Feb 27
@CLE
1
14
1
4
.250
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
5
5
1
0
1
1
2
3
Feb 26
PHO
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 24
UTA
1
3
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
Feb 15
@BKN
1
18
2
5
.400
1
4
.250
0
0
.000
0
3
3
1
1
1
0
0
5
Feb 13
DET
1
1
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 11
@IND
1
25
1
5
.200
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
1
0
1
1
1
2
Feb 10
LAK
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Matthew Dellavedova
2
Malcolm Brogdon
SG
1
Tony Snell
2
Khris Middleton
Sidelined
Khris Middleton could play 30 minutes off the bench against the Nuggets on Wednesday.
The Bucks rested him on Monday because they wanted to give him 28 minutes on Sunday. Middleton hasn't done too much in his last two games with averages of 8.5 points, 5.0 boards, 1.0 assists and 1.0 treys, but he has a great matchup for this one and did drop a 20-point game on Wednesday. He's an attractive DFS play and should be owned in standard leagues.
Mar 1
3
Jason Terry
4
Rashad Vaughn
SF
1
Giannis Antetokounmpo
2
Mirza Teletovic
3
Steve Novak
PF
1
Jabari Parker
Sidelined
Jabari Parker underwent surgery on Tuesday to correct his torn left ACL and his timetable has been set at 12 months.
That pretty much rules out Parker for most of next season, so he should hit the waiver wire in all re-draft leagues, and he's probably not going to be worth drafting next season. Two ACL tears to the same knee in a two-year span is certainly concerning, but we'll be tracking Parker's progress every step of the way. Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to be a usage rate monster with Parker done for the year, and it'll be Thon Maker, Michael Beasley and Mirza Teletovic splitting most the PF minutes.
Feb 14
2
Michael Beasley
Sidelined
Michael Beasley (hyperextended left knee) will miss at least the next three games for the Bucks.
An MRI revealed that Beasley is dealing with nothing more than a hyperextended knee, which is good news considered how bad the injury looked on Monday. With Beasley out, the Bucks will lean more heavily on guys like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, and there could be some minutes available for John Henson and Mirza Teletovic.
Feb 28
3
Thon Maker
C
1
John Henson
2
Greg Monroe
3
Spencer Hawes
Headlines
Kevin Durant Injury Fallout
Mar 1
Ryan Knaus discusses the options for Kevin Durant's owners, while looking at the fantasy fallout for the rest of Golden State's roster.
More NBA Columns
»
Kevin Durant Injury Fallout
Mar 1
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 1
Mar 1
»
Dose: Kevin Durant Goes Down!
Mar 1
»
Stats: Getting Over Kyle Lowry
Feb 28
»
Dose: Make room for more Curry
Feb 28
»
NBA Season Long Podcast
Feb 27
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 19
Feb 27
»
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Feb 27
NBA Headlines
»
Tony Parker out; Dejounte Murray starting
»
Jameer Nelson out; Jamal Murray starting
»
Rashad Vaughn starting; Middleton off bench
»
Dante Cunningham expected to start vs. DET
»
Malcolm Brogdon starting over Dellavedova
»
Avery Bradley will be on a minutes limit Weds
»
Kyle Lowry undergoes successful wrist surgery
»
Ty Lawson (illness) questionable vs. Nets
»
Joel Embiid (knee) out for rest of the season
»
Jameer Nelson (illness) to be game-time call
»
Skal Labissiere closer to more minutes?
»
Arron Afflalo (hamstring) probable Wednesday
