Player Page

Roster

Rashad Vaughn | Guard | #20

Team: Milwaukee Bucks
Age / DOB:  (20) / 8/16/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 202
College: UNLV
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (17) / MLW
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Rashad Vaughn will start and Khris Middleton will be available off the bench against the Nuggets on Wednesday.
Vaughn was a DNP-CD in the last game Middleton was active, so this is a surprise to see him start. This will also be his first start of the season to help offset the loss of Michael Beasley (knee). There's no need to add Vaughn in most leagues and he would be a very risky DFS play. Mar 1 - 6:32 PM
More Rashad Vaughn Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
26294913411133599.35412.5002059.339673.51.30.40.50.30.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015MLW7014.31.23.8.3050.62.1.2930.20.2.8000.21.11.30.60.40.40.21.03.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015MLW70100081266.30543147.2931215.8001177883928291673217
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 27@CLE11414.25013.33300.000055101123
Feb 26PHO0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 24UTA1300.00000.00000.000000000020
Feb 15@BKN11825.40014.25000.000033111005
Feb 13DET1100.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 11@IND12515.20001.00000.000011101112
Feb 10LAK0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Matthew Dellavedova
2Malcolm Brogdon
SG1Tony Snell
2Khris Middleton
3Jason Terry
4Rashad Vaughn
SF1Giannis Antetokounmpo
2Mirza Teletovic
3Steve Novak
PF1Jabari Parker
2Michael Beasley
3Thon Maker
C1John Henson
2Greg Monroe
3Spencer Hawes
 

 