Rashad Vaughn | Guard | #20 Team: Milwaukee Bucks Age / DOB: (20) / 8/16/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 202 College: UNLV Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (17) / MLW Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $1,811,040 2017-18: $1,889,040 {Team Option} 2018-19: $2,901,565 2019-20: $4,097,010 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Rashad Vaughn will start and Khris Middleton will be available off the bench against the Nuggets on Wednesday. Vaughn was a DNP-CD in the last game Middleton was active, so this is a surprise to see him start. This will also be his first start of the season to help offset the loss of Michael Beasley (knee). There's no need to add Vaughn in most leagues and he would be a very risky DFS play.

Rashad Vaughn (illness) is available on Friday vs. the Nuggets. In his last five games, Vaughn has played 30 minutes once and was a DNP-CD in the other four. Welcome to Jason Kidd's world. Vaughn has no fantasy value and isn't a lock to play. Source: CF Gardner on Twitter

Rashad Vaughn played 30 minutes in Friday's game vs. the Raptors, scoring four points on 1-of-8 shooting with six rebounds, one assist, two steals and one triple. Coach Jason Kidd was auditioning for the lead role in "How to lose a Job in 10 days." Vaughn played the final 19:48 minutes despite not seeing the floor in the last two games and took away minutes from Malcolm Brogdon and Matthew Dellavedova in the process. This was strange to say the least, but nothing Kidd does surprises fantasy owners anymore. Don't expect this type of workload going forward for Vaughn.