Jordan Mickey | Forward | #55

Sidelined

Avery Bradley (Achilles), Tyler Zeller (illness) and Jaylen Brown (ankle) have been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

Bradley is the most important missing piece here, and with him on the sidelines, it'll be the Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford doing the heavy lifting on offense, with IT4 offering a bit more upside. Marcus Smart will likely be looking at another start, and he's someone to consider throwing out there in DFS with the favorable matchup. Amir Johnson (ankle) will also be on the sidelines, leaving the Celtics pretty thin up front, so Kelly Olynyk and Jonas Jerebko should see some extra run.