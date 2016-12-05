Player Page

Roster

Jordan Mickey | Forward | #55

Team: Boston Celtics
Age / DOB:  (22) / 7/9/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 235
College: LSU
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (3) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jordan Mickey will start against the Wizards on Wednesday night.
With Amir Johnson (ankle) and Cody Zeller (illness) out, coach Brad Stevens will stick with his bench bigs. "Other than Jae Crowder and Gerald Green, we're a team of all fours and ones tonight. We'll be a positionless team," Stevens said. Mickey should get around 15-20 minutes tonight and can block some shots, so he's not the worst player to stream or use as a punt in DFS. Jan 11 - 6:27 PM
Source: Celtics on Twitter
More Jordan Mickey Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
9682217311020.50025.400000.0042.41.90.30.10.40.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015BOS163.70.51.4.3640.00.0.0000.30.6.5000.40.40.80.10.10.00.70.31.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015BOS1659822.36400.000510.500671311011521
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 10@TOR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 7NO0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 6PHI0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 3UTA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 30MIA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 29@CLE0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 27MEM0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Isaiah Thomas
2Marcus Smart
3Demetrius Jackson
SG1Avery Bradley
2Terry Rozier
3Gerald Green
SF1Jae Crowder
2Jaylen Brown
3James Young
PF1Amir Johnson
2Jonas Jerebko
3Jordan Mickey
C1Al Horford
2Kelly Olynyk
3Tyler Zeller
 

 