Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Andrew Harrison
Roster
Tony Allen
(G/F)
Mike Conley
(G)
Toney Douglas
(G)
JaMychal Green
(F/C)
Zach Randolph
(F/C)
Wade Baldwin
(G)
Troy Daniels
(G)
James Ennis
(F)
Andrew Harrison
(G)
Wayne Selden
(G)
Vince Carter
(G/F)
Deyonta Davis
(F)
Marc Gasol
(C)
Chandler Parsons
(F)
Brandan Wright
(F/C)
Andrew Harrison | Guard | #5
Team:
Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 10/28/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 213
College:
Kentucky
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 2 (14) / PHO
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $945,000 2017-18: $987,525 2018-19: $1,050,282 {Non-Guaranteed} 2019-20: $1,326,120 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Andrew Harrison (right ankle) is doubtful to return against the Pacers on Wednesday.
The Grizzlies are going to be a little thin tonight and will be giving a few extra minutes to Troy Daniels. If Harrison needs to miss time, they might get Wade Baldwin in the rotation again. There's little fantasy value changing here.
Mar 29 - 9:49 PM
Source:
Grizzlies on Twitter
Andrew Harrison moved to the bench on Saturday vs. the Hawks and scored two points in 14 minutes.
He missed all three of his shots from the field with three rebounds, three assists and one steal. He wasn't worth owning when he was starting and the move to the second unit obviously won't help. Leave him on the wire.
Mar 12 - 12:18 AM
Andrew Harrison will return to the bench on Saturday vs. the Hawks.
He was given a shot in the starting lineup, but flopped in a big way. The Grizzlies' lineup isn't set in stone moving forward, but Harrison can be ignored in most formats.
Mar 11 - 7:37 PM
Andrew Harrison started over Tony Allen on Monday and hit 1-of-4 shots for five points, a 3-pointer and a steal in 22 minutes of an ugly 122-109 loss to the Nets.
The Grizzlies may have shaken up their starting lineup (Allen and JaMychal Green moved to the bench) in order to try to break out of a two-game slide, but the move completely backfired, as they made it three straight losses. The Grizzlies have no excuse for getting beaten by the Nets, so don't be surprised if Green and Allen are back in the starting lineup for their next game.
Mar 6 - 11:13 PM
Andrew Harrison (ankle) doubtful to return
Mar 29 - 9:49 PM
Andrew Harrison moves to bench
Mar 12 - 12:18 AM
Andrew Harrison returns to bench
Mar 11 - 7:37 PM
Andrew Harrison starts, plays 22 minutes
Mar 6 - 11:13 PM
More Andrew Harrison Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Memphis Grizzlies Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
67
1362
397
124
183
50
108
337
.320
139
182
.764
42
147
.286
19
81
5.9
1.9
2.7
0.7
1.2
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Mar 27
@SAC
1
27
3
7
.429
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
4
4
2
1
0
0
4
7
Mar 26
@GS
1
18
1
8
.125
1
4
.250
0
0
.000
0
1
1
2
1
2
0
2
3
Mar 23
@SA
1
16
3
7
.429
1
2
.500
1
2
.500
0
3
3
3
1
1
0
2
8
Mar 21
@NO
1
24
3
5
.600
1
1
1.000
3
5
.600
1
3
4
0
5
0
1
3
10
Mar 18
SA
1
12
0
2
.000
0
1
.000
5
5
1.000
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
5
Mar 16
@ATL
1
15
2
4
.500
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
3
3
2
0
1
0
0
5
Mar 15
@CHI
1
11
0
2
.000
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
1
0
1
2
3
0
0
4
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Mike Conley
2
Andrew Harrison
Sidelined
Andrew Harrison (right ankle) is doubtful to return against the Pacers on Wednesday.
The Grizzlies are going to be a little thin tonight and will be giving a few extra minutes to Troy Daniels. If Harrison needs to miss time, they might get Wade Baldwin in the rotation again. There's little fantasy value changing here.
Mar 29
3
Toney Douglas
4
Wade Baldwin
SG
1
Tony Allen
2
Vince Carter
3
Troy Daniels
4
Wayne Selden
SF
1
Chandler Parsons
Sidelined
Chandler Parsons will undergo a meniscectomy to repair a partial tear of the medial meniscus in his left knee.
The surgery will be on Monday and it will end his season. After getting the big contract last summer, Parsons had one of the biggest letdowns in recent memory. This is also the third year he will head into the offseason with knee issues. Even with the Grizzlies being very careful with him, he still couldn't stay healthy. Hopefully, he'll be able to resume his offseason activities in a couple months.
Mar 19
2
James Ennis
PF
1
Brandan Wright
2
JaMychal Green
Sidelined
JaMychal Green (left shoulder soreness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Indiana.
Memphis will be without Green and Marc Gasol (foot) tonight, so the Grizzlies will roll out a new starting frontcourt of James Ennis and Brandan Wright. Zach Randolph will very likely see his minutes in the 30s tonight, despite coming off the bench, and Mike Conley will be working with a robust usage rate. The Grizzlies play again Friday vs. Dallas, and for now, we'll be considering Green questionable for that one.
Mar 29
3
Deyonta Davis
C
1
Marc Gasol
Sidelined
Marc Gasol (left foot strain) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Pacers.
This will mark Gasol's third straight game on the sidelines, and with just two games remaining on the schedule for Memphis this week, owners in head-to-head leagues without an IR-spot fighting to advance to the next round may need to seriously consider cutting the three-time All-Star. Zach Randolph should be looking at another start tonight, and Mike Conley will be tasked with the heavy lifting on offense.
Mar 29
2
Zach Randolph
