Andrew Harrison | Guard | #5

Team: Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:  (22) / 10/28/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 213
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (14) / PHO
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Andrew Harrison (right ankle) is doubtful to return against the Pacers on Wednesday.
The Grizzlies are going to be a little thin tonight and will be giving a few extra minutes to Troy Daniels. If Harrison needs to miss time, they might get Wade Baldwin in the rotation again. There's little fantasy value changing here. Mar 29 - 9:49 PM
Source: Grizzlies on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
67136239712418350108337.320139182.76442147.28619815.91.92.70.71.20.3
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Mar 27@SAC12737.42912.50000.000044210047
Mar 26@GS11818.12514.25000.000011212023
Mar 23@SA11637.42912.50012.500033311028
Mar 21@NO12435.600111.00035.6001340501310
Mar 18SA11202.00001.000551.000000210005
Mar 16@ATL11524.50012.50000.000033201005
Mar 15@CHI11102.00001.00000.000101230040

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Mike Conley
2Andrew Harrison
3Toney Douglas
4Wade Baldwin
SG1Tony Allen
2Vince Carter
3Troy Daniels
4Wayne Selden
SF1Chandler Parsons
2James Ennis
PF1Brandan Wright
2JaMychal Green
3Deyonta Davis
C1Marc Gasol
2Zach Randolph
 

 