Andrew Harrison | Guard | #5 Team: Memphis Grizzlies Age / DOB: (22) / 10/28/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 213 College: Kentucky Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (14) / PHO Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $945,000 2017-18: $987,525 2018-19: $1,050,282 {Non-Guaranteed} 2019-20: $1,326,120 {Qualifying Offer}

Latest News Recent News

Andrew Harrison (right ankle) is doubtful to return against the Pacers on Wednesday. The Grizzlies are going to be a little thin tonight and will be giving a few extra minutes to Troy Daniels. If Harrison needs to miss time, they might get Wade Baldwin in the rotation again. There's little fantasy value changing here. Source: Grizzlies on Twitter

Andrew Harrison moved to the bench on Saturday vs. the Hawks and scored two points in 14 minutes. He missed all three of his shots from the field with three rebounds, three assists and one steal. He wasn't worth owning when he was starting and the move to the second unit obviously won't help. Leave him on the wire.

Andrew Harrison will return to the bench on Saturday vs. the Hawks. He was given a shot in the starting lineup, but flopped in a big way. The Grizzlies' lineup isn't set in stone moving forward, but Harrison can be ignored in most formats.