Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Twins Team Check-In
Jan 24
Lowdown: Yordano Ventura Dies
Jan 23
Lowdown: Marlins Reel in Straily
Jan 20
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
2017 Category Sleepers: Wins
Jan 17
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Stanton to play for Team USA in 2017 WBC
Mets tell Jay Bruce he'll be the starting RF
Jays sign Saltalamacchia for backup catcher
Halos GM: Pujols (foot) iffy for Opening Day
Cuban Hector Mendoza declared free agent
Angels, Valbuena finalize 2-year, $15M deal
Giants add veteran catcher Nick Hundley
Report: Blanton, Blevins on Dodgers' radar
Brett Anderson agrees to terms with Cubs
Dodgers get Forsythe from Rays for De Leon
Rangers, Rays 'in the mix' for Chris Carter
Report: Jae-gyun Hwang to sign with Giants
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Shootout Time in Houston
Jan 24
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 24
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 23
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 23
Dose: Super Bowl LI Awaits
Jan 23
Podcast: Championship Matchups
Jan 22
NFCCG & AFCCG Matchups
Jan 22
Injury Report: AFCCG & NFCCG
Jan 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Skins president adamant Cousins staying in DC
Tomlin: Not first time Ben talked retirement
Tomlin in wait-and-see mode with Martavis
Alex Mack (ankle) says he will play in SB
Brandt doesn't think Garoppolo will fetch 1st
Report: Jets interested in Godsey for OC job
Report: Browns 'very likely' to tag Pryor
Steelers sign Karlos Williams to future deal
Browns reel in Collins with 4-year, $50M deal
Groin injury limits Bell to 11 snaps in AFCCG
Big Ben throws for 314 yds as Steelers fall short
Edelman erupts as Pats advance to Super Bowl
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stats: Get LeVertical
Jan 24
NBA Season Long Pod for Jan 24
Jan 24
Dose: Basketball Jones
Jan 24
Dose: Bledsoe's Bombardment
Jan 23
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 23
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 14
Jan 22
David Lee's New Fantasy Lease
Jan 22
Dose: Kawhi Is That Guy
Jan 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Noel thrives in start, scores 19 w/ 3 blocks
Richaun Holmes scores 18 on 8-of-11 FGs
Austin Rivers scores 20 w/ four triples
Blake Griffin (knee) shoots 3-of-11 in return
Marcus Smart has a meltdown on the bench
Norman Powell scores 16 points in start
Terrence Ross scores 21 points w/ 3 treys
Kyle Lowry scores 30 in loss to Spurs
Jaylen Brown starts 2nd half for Johnson
Jeff Green (ankle) will return Tuesday
Gary Harris (ankle) will play on Tuesday
Emmanuel Mudiay (back) out, Nelson starting
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Marleau no Doubting Thomas
Jan 24
Hoffman hits Double Figures
Jan 23
Dose: King Henrik is Back
Jan 23
Waiver Wired: Repeat Pick-Ups
Jan 22
Dose: Washington Marches On
Jan 22
ITC: All-Star Week Edition
Jan 21
Henrik Sedin Reaches 1,000 PTS
Jan 21
The All-Star Break
Jan 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Pastrnak's OT goal snaps long scoring slump
Carter Hutton blanks Penguins on Tuesday
John Tavares nets 2 assists in win over CBJ
Anze Kopitar scores PPG in win over Devils
Mike Hoffman (illness) won't play vs. Caps
Jets welcome back Laine for Tuesday night
Ottawa acquires Tommy Wingels from Sharks
Matt Duchene questionable for Wednesday
Jonathan Quick out until at least early March
Mikko Koivu back from illness Tuesday night
Tyler Seguin is good to go on Tuesday vs. MIN
Juuse Saros expected to start Tuesday night
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
L3 Yrs.: Kevin Harvick has 2nd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Ku Busch best at WGI, Richmond
L3 Yrs.: Brad Keselowski has 3rd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Martin Truex Jr. best at Dover
Lajoie: Partial Cup schedule with BK Racing
Sponsor extends with Front Row Motorsports
Kumpen to enter two XFINITY events in 2017
Chase Briscoe pilots BKR's No. 29 Ford truck
Cindric teams with Doug Randolph at BKR
Liberty U. returns with Byron to JRM in 2017
Blaine Perkins returns To NASCAR K&N Pro West
Reed Sorenson returns to Premium Motorsports
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Willy Wilcox delays return; WDs from Farmers
Snedeker set for title defense @ Torrey Pines
Chappell games new sticks ahead of Farmers
Noren ready to contend in the Qatar Masters
Hossler hopes to kick-start career at Farmers
Kaymer: search for elusive win reaches Doha
Hadwin settles for career-best solo 2nd @ CBC
Swafford claims CBC for first PGA TOUR title
Cauley ties career best in 100th TOUR start
Fleetwood wins Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Lovemark among notable MCs at CareerBuilder
Bozzelli 1 back at CareerBuilder w/ 69 in R3
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Four-star DT Tuipulotu flips over to Trojans
TCU RB Kyle Hicks arrested for public intox
Watson's camp lashes out at Senior Bowl rumor
UCLA lands four-star CB Elijah Gates
Reports: Cal to hire Tim DeRuyter as DC
FSU swipes four-star S Nasirildeen from SC
Michigan heading to Rome for spring practice
Bovada installs Mayfield as '17 Heisman fave
Jackson won't hold Senior Bowl against Watson
Scout: Njoku is a more athletic Bubba Franks
Ex-Arkansas, USC QB Town transfers to a JUCO
Barrett on OC changes: I think it was needed
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 22
Jan 24
Team News - Week 22
Jan 21
Sean's Super Subs - Week 22
Jan 20
Late Fitness Check GW22
Jan 20
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW22
Jan 20
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 22
Jan 19
AM's Perfect XI - Week 22
Jan 19
The Bargain Hunter-Week 22
Jan 17
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Sunderland signs Joleon Lescott on a free
Leicester sells defender after just 7 months
Sunderland attacker adds to SAFC injury woes
Leicester reject bid for Leonardo Ulloa
Chelsea "target" Traore shines in defeat
Ranieri: "Change in shape proved difficult"
Another day, another rejected bid for Payet
Chelsea youngster joins Brighton on loan
Sims signs on for Saints until end of 2019/20
Claude Puel discusses possible transfers
Dyche fears the worst over Marney injury
Martinez joins Oxford United on loan
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Jerryd Bayless
(G)
Gerald Henderson
(G/F)
Timothe Luwawu
(G)
Jahlil Okafor
(C)
Dario Saric
(F)
Robert Covington
(G/F)
Richaun Holmes
(F/C)
T.J. McConnell
(G)
Chasson Randle
(G)
Ben Simmons
(F)
Joel Embiid
(F/C)
Ersan Ilyasova
(F)
Nerlens Noel
(F/C)
Sergio Rodriguez
(G)
Nik Stauskas
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Richaun Holmes | Center/Forward | #22
Team:
Philadelphia 76ers
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 10/15/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'10' / 245
College:
Bowling Green
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 2 (7) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $1,025,831 2017-18: $1,014,746 {Non-Guaranteed} 2018-19: $1,088,038 {Team Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Richaun Holmes scored a season-high 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting in Tuesday's 121-110 win over the Clippers.
Holmes is loaded with talent and upside, but he's been buried on the bench all season as the fourth-string center. However, that changed tonight with both Joel Embiid (knee, rest) and Jahlil Okafor (knee) out. Holmes did all of his damage in just 19 minutes and added three boards, one block and a triple. Embiid won't play on Wednesday vs. the Bucks and Okafor's status is up in the air, so Holmes will be a DFS punt option if Okafor is ruled out. With the 76ers expected to move a big or two at the trade deadline, Holmes is a name to watch later in the season.
Jan 24 - 11:13 PM
Richaun Holmes will be available for Saturday against the Hawks.
He's been effective in the D-League, but Holmes will be the third center in the depth chart today even with Joel Embiid (rest) out. He's not expected to play unless there is an injury or foul trouble.
Jan 21 - 2:19 PM
Source:
Keith Pompey on Twitter
Richaun Holmes will not play on Saturday against the Wizards.
He's still with the 87ers, so the 76ers will be rolling with just Nerlens Noel and Jahlil Okafor as their only centers.
Jan 14 - 6:43 PM
Source:
76ers on Twitter
Richaun Holmes was a healthy DNP-CD vs. the Knicks on Wednesday.
Holmes has bounced between the D-League and the Sixers lately, and there's no reason to expect him to emerge in the rotation when even Jahlil Okafor is racking up DNP-CDs.
Jan 11 - 10:17 PM
Richaun Holmes scores 18 on 8-of-11 FGs
Jan 24 - 11:13 PM
Richaun Holmes available for Saturday
Jan 21 - 2:19 PM
Richaun Holmes still in the D-League
Jan 14 - 6:43 PM
Richaun Holmes gets healthy DNP-CD on Wed
Jan 11 - 10:17 PM
More Richaun Holmes Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Embiid
PHI
(5381)
2
B. Griffin
LAC
(5187)
3
A. Davis
NO
(5032)
4
C. Paul
LAC
(4978)
5
J. Lin
BKN
(4826)
6
K. Middleton
MLW
(4692)
7
R. Rubio
MIN
(4607)
8
B. Simmons
PHI
(4574)
9
J. Smith
CLE
(4493)
10
P. Gasol
SA
(4387)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia 76ers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
22
339
145
91
18
13
60
118
.508
18
29
.621
7
20
.350
19
18
6.6
4.1
0.8
0.6
0.8
0.9
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
PHI
51
13.8
2.2
4.4
.514
0.2
0.9
.182
1.0
1.5
.689
1.2
1.4
2.6
0.6
0.6
0.4
0.8
1.8
5.6
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
PHI
51
702
114
222
.514
8
44
.182
51
74
.689
62
73
135
33
32
19
40
92
287
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 21
@ATL
1
5
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 20
POR
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 18
TOR
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 16
@MLW
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 14
@WAS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 13
CHA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 11
NY
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Sergio Rodriguez
2
T.J. McConnell
3
Jerryd Bayless
Sidelined
Jerryd Bayless (left wrist) had surgery on Thursday and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
His wrist will be immobilized for 12 weeks due to a torn tendon. Bayless was likely going to be the starter for the 76ers, but his season will finish with just one start all year. With him out of the lineup, Sergio Rodriguez should see around 30 minutes per game as the starter and has solidified his value for owners who are OK with sub-par field goal percentage. T.J. McConnell will also stay in the rotation. Ben Simmons is making progress and is going to play point guard, so he could be in the mix down the line.
Dec 15
4
Chasson Randle
SG
1
Gerald Henderson
2
Nik Stauskas
3
Timothe Luwawu
SF
1
Robert Covington
PF
1
Ben Simmons
Sidelined
Ben Simmons (foot) had a planned scan on Monday with his operating physician in New York and is progressing as expected, yet remains without a timetable for his return.
Simmons is clearing minor hurdles and seems to be slowly but surely inching towards a return. Reports have intimated that the Sixers and Simmons are targeting sometime after the All-Star break. He is worth a stash, especially if your league utilizes an IR spot; however, keep in mind that even after Simmons returns, the Sixers will be very cautious with him. We can safely assume they will severely limit his minutes and prevent him from playing in back-to-back etc.
Jan 24
2
Ersan Ilyasova
3
Dario Saric
C
1
Joel Embiid
Sidelined
Joel Embiid (knee) will not play Tuesday vs. the Clippers, as expected.
He also won't travel for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, but there's a good chance he'll be back in action on Friday vs. the Rockets. Jahlil Okafor (knee) is being listed as questionable for tonight's game, and if he's also out, Nerlens Noel would soak up most of the five-man minutes with Richaun Holmes having the opportunity to get into the rotation.
Jan 24
2
Jahlil Okafor
Sidelined
Jahlil Okafor (knee) will not play on Tuesday vs. the Raptors.
There it is. Okafor was downgraded from probable to questionable earlier in the day, but he's now officially out. The 76ers are calling it right knee soreness, and it's worth noting that it's the same knee that he had surgery on last season. The 76ers will proceed with caution, but we'll consider Okafor questionable for Wednesday's game vs. the Bucks for now. Nerlens Noel will draw the start Tuesday, but expect to see a lot of Ersan Ilyasova and Dario Saric as well.
Jan 24
3
Nerlens Noel
4
Richaun Holmes
Headlines
Stats: Get LeVertical
Jan 24
Mike Gallagher goes over his guy and a lot more.
More NBA Columns
»
Stats: Get LeVertical
Jan 24
»
NBA Season Long Pod for Jan 24
Jan 24
»
Dose: Basketball Jones
Jan 24
»
Dose: Bledsoe's Bombardment
Jan 23
»
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 23
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 14
Jan 22
»
David Lee's New Fantasy Lease
Jan 22
»
Dose: Kawhi Is That Guy
Jan 22
NBA Headlines
»
Noel thrives in start, scores 19 w/ 3 blocks
»
Richaun Holmes scores 18 on 8-of-11 FGs
»
Austin Rivers scores 20 w/ four triples
»
Blake Griffin (knee) shoots 3-of-11 in return
»
Marcus Smart has a meltdown on the bench
»
Norman Powell scores 16 points in start
»
Terrence Ross scores 21 points w/ 3 treys
»
Kyle Lowry scores 30 in loss to Spurs
»
Jaylen Brown starts 2nd half for Johnson
»
Jeff Green (ankle) will return Tuesday
»
Gary Harris (ankle) will play on Tuesday
»
Emmanuel Mudiay (back) out, Nelson starting
NBA Links
»
Win a FREE trip to NBA All-Star weekend!
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved