Richaun Holmes | Center/Forward | #22

Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 10/15/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 245
College: Bowling Green
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (7) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Richaun Holmes scored a season-high 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting in Tuesday's 121-110 win over the Clippers.
Holmes is loaded with talent and upside, but he's been buried on the bench all season as the fourth-string center. However, that changed tonight with both Joel Embiid (knee, rest) and Jahlil Okafor (knee) out. Holmes did all of his damage in just 19 minutes and added three boards, one block and a triple. Embiid won't play on Wednesday vs. the Bucks and Okafor's status is up in the air, so Holmes will be a DFS punt option if Okafor is ruled out. With the 76ers expected to move a big or two at the trade deadline, Holmes is a name to watch later in the season. Jan 24 - 11:13 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2233914591181360118.5081829.621720.35019186.64.10.80.60.80.9
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015PHI5113.82.24.4.5140.20.9.1821.01.5.6891.21.42.60.60.60.40.81.85.6
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015PHI51702114222.514844.1825174.68962731353332194092287
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 21@ATL1501.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 20POR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 18TOR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 16@MLW0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 14@WAS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 13CHA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 11NY0000.00000.00000.000000000000

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Sergio Rodriguez
2T.J. McConnell
3Jerryd Bayless
4Chasson Randle
SG1Gerald Henderson
2Nik Stauskas
3Timothe Luwawu
SF1Robert Covington
PF1Ben Simmons
2Ersan Ilyasova
3Dario Saric
C1Joel Embiid
2Jahlil Okafor
3Nerlens Noel
4Richaun Holmes
 

 