Willy Hernangomez | Center | #14

Team: New York Knicks
Age / DOB:  (22) / 5/27/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 240
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (5) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Knicks rookie Willy Hernangomez had another strong game on Wednesday, coming off the bench for eight points, a career-high 16 rebounds, three steals and zero turnovers in 24 minutes.
Hernangomez has had some personal foul issues, which is common for any young big man, especially a second-round pick coming over from Spain, but he's starting to show some consistency. He's played 20+ minutes in three of New York's past five games, and in those contests he's averaging 13.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, 0.7 blocks, 1.3 steals, and 0.3 turnovers. He's forcing coach Jeff Hornacek to play him, and the Knicks' downward trajectory makes him an even more appealing rest-of-season stash. Jan 26 - 12:45 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
38518218186301091165.5523345.733310.30019455.74.90.80.31.20.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 23@IND12458.62500.000441.00028102012114
Jan 21PHO11424.50000.000221.000088110026
Jan 19WAS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 18@BOS120813.61500.000111.00047111100217
Jan 16ATL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 15@TOR12137.42901.00023.6674913030128
Jan 12CHI1700.00000.00000.000000010020

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Derrick Rose
2Brandon Jennings
3Ron Baker
4Sasha Vujacic
SG1Courtney Lee
2Justin Holiday
SF1Carmelo Anthony
2Lance Thomas
3Mindaugas Kuzminskas
PF1Kristaps Porzingis
2Maurice Ndour
C1Joakim Noah
2Kyle O'Quinn
3Willy Hernangomez
4Marshall Plumlee
 

 