Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
2017 Category Sleepers: Runs
Jan 24
Podcast: Twins Team Check-In
Jan 24
Lowdown: Yordano Ventura Dies
Jan 23
Lowdown: Marlins Reel in Straily
Jan 20
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
2017 Category Sleepers: Wins
Jan 17
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Reds ink Feldman to one-year deal
Rays keeping in touch with slugger Napoli
Indians, Austin Jackson agree on minors deal
Red Sox, Pomeranz avoid arb. at $4.45 million
Holland guaranteed $7M in pact with Rockies
Julio Urias could start year in extended ST?
Forsythe likely to hit leadoff for Dodgers
Todd Frazier dealing with sprained finger
Stanton to play for Team USA in 2017 WBC
Mets tell Jay Bruce he'll be the starting RF
Jays sign Saltalamacchia for backup catcher
Halos GM: Pujols (foot) iffy for Opening Day
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Shootout Time in Houston
Jan 24
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 24
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 23
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 23
Dose: Super Bowl LI Awaits
Jan 23
Podcast: Championship Matchups
Jan 22
NFCCG & AFCCG Matchups
Jan 22
Injury Report: AFCCG & NFCCG
Jan 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Mark Dominik emerges as 49ers GM candidate
Protocol 'not strictly followed' for Matt Moore
Cousins noncommittal on return to Washington
Beat writer expects Bucs to dump Doug Martin
Skins president adamant Cousins staying in DC
Tomlin: Not first time Ben talked retirement
Tomlin in wait-and-see mode with Martavis
Alex Mack (ankle) says he will play in SB
Brandt doesn't think Garoppolo will fetch 1st
Report: Jets interested in Godsey for OC job
Report: Browns 'very likely' to tag Pryor
Steelers sign Karlos Williams to future deal
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Unsustainable Statistics
Jan 25
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 25
Jan 25
Dose: Welcome Back, Blake!
Jan 25
Stats: Get LeVertical
Jan 24
NBA Season Long Pod for Jan 24
Jan 24
Dose: Basketball Jones
Jan 24
Dose: Bledsoe's Bombardment
Jan 23
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jimmy Butler scores 40 points in loss to ATL
Andrew Bogut (hamstring) probable Thursday
Willy Hernangomez grabs career-high 16 boards
Marc Gasol pours in career-high 42 points
Greg Monroe scores season-high 28 points
Nerlens Noel scores 16 points in win vs Bucks
Brook Lopez: 33 pts w/ career-high seven 3s
Dion Waiters helps MIA erase 18-point deficit
Dirk Nowitzki will not travel for Thursday
Deron Williams (toe) unlikely for Thursday
Isaiah Thomas lights up Rockets for 38 points
#RaiseTheCat: 76ers get victory in Milwaukee
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Total Shot Contribution (TSC%)
Jan 25
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 25
Blues, Sens silence Pens, Caps
Jan 25
Marleau no Doubting Thomas
Jan 24
Hoffman hits Double Figures
Jan 23
Dose: King Henrik is Back
Jan 23
Waiver Wired: Repeat Pick-Ups
Jan 22
Dose: Washington Marches On
Jan 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Cam Talbot gets 4th SO in win over Ducks
Mikko Rantanen snaps 8-game goal-less streak
Steve Mason blanks Rangers on Wednesday
Jakub Voracek scores 1G, 1A in win over NYR
Frederik Andersen posts second straight SO
Auston Matthews scores in win over Red Wings
Tomas Hertl off IR, ready to play Thursday
Thomas Vanek skates, will be a game-time call
Brad Marchand will have a hearing Thursday
Matt Duchene will play Wednesday vs. VAN
Barkov (back) out for at least two more weeks
Blues will stick with Hutton on Thursday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
L3 Yrs.: Kevin Harvick has 2nd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Ku Busch best at WGI, Richmond
L3 Yrs.: Brad Keselowski has 3rd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Martin Truex Jr. best at Dover
Lajoie: Partial Cup schedule with BK Racing
Sponsor extends with Front Row Motorsports
Kumpen to enter two XFINITY events in 2017
Chase Briscoe pilots BKR's No. 29 Ford truck
Cindric teams with Doug Randolph at BKR
Liberty U. returns with Byron to JRM in 2017
Blaine Perkins returns To NASCAR K&N Pro West
Reed Sorenson returns to Premium Motorsports
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Max Rottluff joins Farmers field through OQ
Woods' highly anticipated return draws near
Wiesberger plays Qatar; seeks fourth Euro win
Willy Wilcox delays return; WDs from Farmers
Snedeker set for title defense @ Torrey Pines
Chappell games new sticks ahead of Farmers
Noren ready to contend in the Qatar Masters
Hossler hopes to kick-start career at Farmers
Kaymer: search for elusive win reaches Doha
Hadwin settles for career-best solo 2nd @ CBC
Swafford claims CBC for first PGA TOUR title
Cauley ties career best in 100th TOUR start
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Kelly (ACL) hopes to throw at Combine or PD
Irish hire former QB Tommy Rees as QB coach
4-star WR Calvin down to Nebraska and Wazzu
Poinsettia Bowl's 12-year run comes to close
QB Burns changes mind, will stay at Stanford
Scout: Reuben Foster not as good as Mosley
Zierlein: Bowser will go no later than 3rd rd
Four-star DT Tuipulotu flips over to Trojans
TCU RB Kyle Hicks arrested for public intox
Watson's camp lashes out at Senior Bowl rumor
UCLA lands four-star CB Elijah Gates
Reports: Cal to hire Tim DeRuyter as DC
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 22
Jan 24
Team News - Week 22
Jan 21
Sean's Super Subs - Week 22
Jan 20
Late Fitness Check GW22
Jan 20
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW22
Jan 20
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 22
Jan 19
AM's Perfect XI - Week 22
Jan 19
The Bargain Hunter-Week 22
Jan 17
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Saints beat Liverpool to reach Cup final
Guardiola: Aguero signed new City deal
Djilobodji appeals violent conduct charge
Axel Tuanzebe nearing Man Utd senior debut
Henderson's loan deal at Grimsby extended
Reds lock up playmaker Coutinho for 5 years
Reports: Hull accept offer for Snodgrass
Eric Bailly should be back for the weekend
Bournemouth chase Asmir Begovic's signature
WHU worry over an injury to their skipper
Sunderland signs Joleon Lescott on a free
Leicester sells defender after just 7 months
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Carmelo Anthony
(F)
Justin Holiday
(G/F)
Courtney Lee
(G)
Kyle O'Quinn
(F/C)
Derrick Rose
(G)
Ron Baker
(G)
Brandon Jennings
(G)
Maurice Ndour
(F)
Marshall Plumlee
(C)
Lance Thomas
(F)
Willy Hernangomez
(C)
Mindaugas Kuzminskas
(F)
Joakim Noah
(F/C)
Kristaps Porzingis
(F)
Sasha Vujacic
(G/F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Willy Hernangomez | Center | #14
Team:
New York Knicks
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 5/27/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'11' / 240
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 2 (5) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $1,375,000 2017-18: $1,435,750 2018-19: $1,496,500 2019-20: $1,557,250 {Non-Guaranteed}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Knicks rookie Willy Hernangomez had another strong game on Wednesday, coming off the bench for eight points, a career-high 16 rebounds, three steals and zero turnovers in 24 minutes.
Hernangomez has had some personal foul issues, which is common for any young big man, especially a second-round pick coming over from Spain, but he's starting to show some consistency. He's played 20+ minutes in three of New York's past five games, and in those contests he's averaging 13.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, 0.7 blocks, 1.3 steals, and 0.3 turnovers. He's forcing coach Jeff Hornacek to play him, and the Knicks' downward trajectory makes him an even more appealing rest-of-season stash.
Jan 26 - 12:45 AM
Willy Hernangomez said that he's ready to play extended minutes for the Knicks.
"I know I’m young; I need to improve a lot of things, but I’m ready," Hernangomez said. Over the past seven games when Hernangomez has logged 20 minutes or more he's put in averages of 12.1 points and 10.0 boards per game, although those seven 20-minute-plus outings have come over the span of 23 games. Hornacek did hint on Tuesday that he'll think about giving Hernangomez more minutes, which will lead to less playing time for guys like Joakim Noah and Kyle O'Quinn.
Jan 25 - 10:21 AM
Source:
Newsday
Jeff Hornacek hinted on Tuesday that he's ready to give more minutes to Willy Hernangomez.
Hernangomez has been impressive any time he's been given meaningful run this season, but his playing time has fluctuated too wildly for him to be deserving of a standard league roster spot. It'll be interesting to see if Hornacek holds true to his words, but this is more of a wait-and-see situation in most settings.
Jan 24 - 2:35 PM
Source:
Al Iannazzone on Twitter
Willy Hernangomez came off the bench to hit 5-of-8 shots and 4-of-4 free throws for 14 points, 10 rebounds, a steal and two blocks in 24 minutes of Monday's win over the Pacers.
He had six points and eight boards on Saturday in 14 minutes, didn't play on Thursday, had a 17 & 11 double-double on Wednesday, and didn't play against the Hawks a week ago. He's as inconsistent as they come, but has been favored over Kyle O'Quinn lately. Just keep an eye on him in case he's about to get hot.
Jan 24 - 12:51 AM
Willy Hernangomez grabs career-high 16 boards
Jan 26 - 12:45 AM
Willy Hernangomez ready for extended minutes
Jan 25 - 10:21 AM
Willy Hernangomez set to see more minutes?
Jan 24 - 2:35 PM
Willy Hernangomez double-doubles Monday
Jan 24 - 12:51 AM
More Willy Hernangomez Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Embiid
PHI
(4999)
2
A. Davis
NO
(4678)
3
P. Gasol
SA
(4360)
4
R. Rubio
MIN
(4350)
5
B. Griffin
LAC
(4196)
6
J. Lin
BKN
(4081)
7
T. Parker
SA
(4075)
8
C. Paul
LAC
(4041)
9
J. Smith
CLE
(4008)
10
K. Middleton
MLW
(3963)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Knicks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
38
518
218
186
30
10
91
165
.552
33
45
.733
3
10
.300
19
45
5.7
4.9
0.8
0.3
1.2
0.5
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 23
@IND
1
24
5
8
.625
0
0
.000
4
4
1.000
2
8
10
2
0
1
2
1
14
Jan 21
PHO
1
14
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
0
8
8
1
1
0
0
2
6
Jan 19
WAS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 18
@BOS
1
20
8
13
.615
0
0
.000
1
1
1.000
4
7
11
1
1
0
0
2
17
Jan 16
ATL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 15
@TOR
1
21
3
7
.429
0
1
.000
2
3
.667
4
9
13
0
3
0
1
2
8
Jan 12
CHI
1
7
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
2
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Derrick Rose
Sidelined
Derrick Rose survived an injury scare on Wednesday, finishing a road loss in Dallas with 13 points on 6-of-15 shooting, three assists, three rebounds and three turnovers in 35 minutes.
Rose headed into the locker room in the first half, but he soon returned to the game even though he was limping. The nature of the ailment is unclear but his injury history speaks for itself, and it wouldn't be surprising if he pops up on the Knicks' injury report ahead of Friday's home game vs. the Hornets. As a precaution, we're listing him as questionable for that game.
Jan 26
2
Brandon Jennings
3
Ron Baker
4
Sasha Vujacic
SG
1
Courtney Lee
2
Justin Holiday
SF
1
Carmelo Anthony
2
Lance Thomas
Sidelined
Lance Thomas (orbital fracture) will miss at least the next week of action.
"He’s getting used to the mask. I think that takes a little adjusting to," Jeff Hornacek said. "About a week maybe." Mindaugas Kuzminskas is going to pick up most of Thomas' minutes while he's on the sidelines but with Kristaps Porzingis back on the court, Kuzminskas won't get enough run to matter in most formats.
Jan 23
3
Mindaugas Kuzminskas
PF
1
Kristaps Porzingis
2
Maurice Ndour
C
1
Joakim Noah
2
Kyle O'Quinn
3
Willy Hernangomez
4
Marshall Plumlee
Headlines
Unsustainable Statistics
Jan 25
Ryan Knaus discusses some players whose production appears unsustainable, for better or worse. There's also a Q&A section this week!
More NBA Columns
»
Unsustainable Statistics
Jan 25
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 25
Jan 25
»
Dose: Welcome Back, Blake!
Jan 25
»
Stats: Get LeVertical
Jan 24
»
NBA Season Long Pod for Jan 24
Jan 24
»
Dose: Basketball Jones
Jan 24
»
Dose: Bledsoe's Bombardment
Jan 23
»
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 23
NBA Headlines
»
Jimmy Butler scores 40 points in loss to ATL
»
Andrew Bogut (hamstring) probable Thursday
»
Willy Hernangomez grabs career-high 16 boards
»
Marc Gasol pours in career-high 42 points
»
Greg Monroe scores season-high 28 points
»
Nerlens Noel scores 16 points in win vs Bucks
»
Brook Lopez: 33 pts w/ career-high seven 3s
»
Dion Waiters helps MIA erase 18-point deficit
»
Dirk Nowitzki will not travel for Thursday
»
Deron Williams (toe) unlikely for Thursday
»
Isaiah Thomas lights up Rockets for 38 points
»
#RaiseTheCat: 76ers get victory in Milwaukee
NBA Links
»
Win a FREE trip to NBA All-Star weekend!
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved