Knicks rookie Willy Hernangomez had another strong game on Wednesday, coming off the bench for eight points, a career-high 16 rebounds, three steals and zero turnovers in 24 minutes. Hernangomez has had some personal foul issues, which is common for any young big man, especially a second-round pick coming over from Spain, but he's starting to show some consistency. He's played 20+ minutes in three of New York's past five games, and in those contests he's averaging 13.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, 0.7 blocks, 1.3 steals, and 0.3 turnovers. He's forcing coach Jeff Hornacek to play him, and the Knicks' downward trajectory makes him an even more appealing rest-of-season stash.

Willy Hernangomez said that he's ready to play extended minutes for the Knicks. "I know I’m young; I need to improve a lot of things, but I’m ready," Hernangomez said. Over the past seven games when Hernangomez has logged 20 minutes or more he's put in averages of 12.1 points and 10.0 boards per game, although those seven 20-minute-plus outings have come over the span of 23 games. Hornacek did hint on Tuesday that he'll think about giving Hernangomez more minutes, which will lead to less playing time for guys like Joakim Noah and Kyle O'Quinn. Source: Newsday

Jeff Hornacek hinted on Tuesday that he's ready to give more minutes to Willy Hernangomez. Hernangomez has been impressive any time he's been given meaningful run this season, but his playing time has fluctuated too wildly for him to be deserving of a standard league roster spot. It'll be interesting to see if Hornacek holds true to his words, but this is more of a wait-and-see situation in most settings. Source: Al Iannazzone on Twitter