Cedi Osman | Forward | #16

Cedi Osman (hip flexor strain) will miss at least the next two weeks. According to the team, he will now undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation for the injury. Plus, his specific return to play timing will be established in relation to his continued evaluation and daily recovery progress. With him out, it'll be a team effort for the Cavs. Jeff Green will start while the rest of the perimeter guys also benefit. Source: NBA.com

Cedi Osman (hip) did not practice on Saturday and he will not play on Sunday against the Lakers. He felt a pop in his groin on Friday and did not return. Osman is likely looking at time off with this injury, and he's getting an MRI on Saturday. Expect about four players to pick up his minutes. Source: Joe Vardon on Twitter

Cedi Osman (hip strain) said he heard a pop in his groin on Friday. "This is the second time it happened, actually," he said. "Right now, when I'm walking and when I try to lift my leg up I feel pain." It certainly sounds like he could miss time, which makes it even worse with Rodney Hood (back) also going down. It'll be a team effort to replace him, so there really isn't an add to make on this unless you already had your eye on a Cavs wing. Source: Dave McMenamin on Twitter