Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Jose Calderon
(G)
John Holland
(G)
Kyle Korver
(G/F)
Cedi Osman
(F)
Tristan Thompson
(F/C)
Jordan Clarkson
(G)
Rodney Hood
(G/F)
Kevin Love
(F/C)
London Perrantes
(G)
Marcus Thornton
(G)
Jeff Green
(F)
LeBron James
(F)
Larry Nance
(F/C)
J.R. Smith
(G/F)
Ante Zizic
(C)
George Hill
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Cedi Osman | Forward | #16
Team:
Cleveland Cavaliers
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 4/8/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 215
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 2 (1) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: $2,642,857 2018-19: $2,775,000 2019-20: $2,907,143 2020-21: $3,633,929 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Cedi Osman (hip flexor strain) will miss at least the next two weeks.
According to the team, he will now undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation for the injury. Plus, his specific return to play timing will be established in relation to his continued evaluation and daily recovery progress. With him out, it'll be a team effort for the Cavs. Jeff Green will start while the rest of the perimeter guys also benefit.
Mar 10 - 8:59 PM
Source:
NBA.com
Cedi Osman (hip) did not practice on Saturday and he will not play on Sunday against the Lakers.
He felt a pop in his groin on Friday and did not return. Osman is likely looking at time off with this injury, and he's getting an MRI on Saturday. Expect about four players to pick up his minutes.
Mar 10 - 3:30 PM
Source:
Joe Vardon on Twitter
Cedi Osman (hip strain) said he heard a pop in his groin on Friday.
"This is the second time it happened, actually," he said. "Right now, when I'm walking and when I try to lift my leg up I feel pain." It certainly sounds like he could miss time, which makes it even worse with Rodney Hood (back) also going down. It'll be a team effort to replace him, so there really isn't an add to make on this unless you already had your eye on a Cavs wing.
Mar 10 - 1:54 AM
Source:
Dave McMenamin on Twitter
Cedi Osman suffered a left hip strain and will not return to Friday's game vs. the Clippers.
Osman started the second half for the injured Rodney Hood (back), so this is a tough break for the Cavaliers. Osman isn't a fantasy asset anyways. If both of these guys miss additional time, look for Jordan Clarkson, J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver to pick up the slack.
Mar 10 - 12:20 AM
Source:
Joe Vardon on Twitter
More Cedi Osman Player News
Season Stats
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
54
566
196
103
27
18
76
149
.510
19
33
.576
25
64
.391
3
27
3.6
1.9
0.5
0.3
0.5
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Mar 9
@LAC
1
11
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
2
3
Mar 7
@DEN
1
12
1
4
.250
0
2
.000
1
1
1.000
1
1
2
1
1
1
0
1
3
Mar 5
DET
1
23
5
11
.455
2
6
.333
0
0
.000
0
6
6
2
5
0
0
1
12
Mar 3
DEN
1
24
6
7
.857
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
1
2
3
1
1
0
0
3
13
Mar 1
PHI
1
15
2
4
.500
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
4
6
Feb 27
BKN
1
18
3
4
.750
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
1
2
3
2
1
1
0
5
7
Feb 25
SA
1
15
1
6
.167
0
2
.000
2
3
.667
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
4
4
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
George Hill
2
Jordan Clarkson
3
Jose Calderon
4
London Perrantes
SG
1
J.R. Smith
2
Rodney Hood
Sidelined
Rodney Hood (back) will not play on Sunday against the Lakers.
He suffered a lower back strain on Friday night and did not return. Hood doesn't need an MRI, but chances are he needs some time off. Considering his history, he's probably going to miss at least a couple games. His fantasy owners probably shouldn't bother waiting to see how long. It'll be J.R. Smith, George Hill, Jordan Clarkson, Kyle Korver and Jeff Green getting more minutes.
Mar 10
3
Kyle Korver
4
Marcus Thornton
SF
1
LeBron James
2
Cedi Osman
Sidelined
Cedi Osman (hip flexor strain) will miss at least the next two weeks.
According to the team, he will now undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation for the injury. Plus, his specific return to play timing will be established in relation to his continued evaluation and daily recovery progress. With him out, it'll be a team effort for the Cavs. Jeff Green will start while the rest of the perimeter guys also benefit.
Mar 10
3
Jeff Green
PF
1
Kevin Love
Sidelined
Despite returning to limited contact drills, Kevin Love's (broken hand) timetable to return has not changed.
Love was previously quoted as hopeful to return sooner, but players are always optimistic about injury timelines regardless of realistic expectations. If Love does indeed wind up missing a full eight weeks, he wouldn't be back until the last week in March, leaving the big man a very limited window of time to be a fantasy asset down the stretch.
Mar 3
C
1
Tristan Thompson
Sidelined
Cavaliers coach Ty Lue said Tristan Thompson (ankle) will miss the next two weeks.
Fantasy owners finally have a timetable to work with. Thompson's ankle is "incredibly swollen" and he's in a walking boot, so this isn't a big surprise. Larry Nance is a strong pickup and had a monster game in the starting lineup on Monday with 22 points, 15 rebounds, one assist and two steals.
Mar 5
2
Larry Nance
3
Ante Zizic
Headlines
The Week Ahead: Week 22
Mar 10
Jonas Nader looks at the schedule and some fantasy pickups to get you ready for Week 22!
