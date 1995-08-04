Cedi Osman | Forward | #16

Player Page

Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 4/8/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 215
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (1) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Cedi Osman (hip flexor strain) will miss at least the next two weeks.
According to the team, he will now undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation for the injury. Plus, his specific return to play timing will be established in relation to his continued evaluation and daily recovery progress. With him out, it'll be a team effort for the Cavs. Jeff Green will start while the rest of the perimeter guys also benefit. Mar 10 - 8:59 PM
Source: NBA.com
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
54566196103271876149.5101933.5762564.3913273.61.90.50.30.50.1
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Mar 9@LAC111111.00000.00012.500000011023
Mar 7@DEN11214.25002.000111.000112111013
Mar 5DET123511.45526.33300.0000662500112
Mar 3DEN12467.85712.50000.0001231100313
Mar 1PHI11524.50024.50000.000011100046
Feb 27BKN11834.750111.00000.000123211057
Feb 25SA11516.16702.00023.667011000044

PosRoleName
PG1George Hill
2Jordan Clarkson
3Jose Calderon
4London Perrantes
SG1J.R. Smith
2Rodney Hood
3Kyle Korver
4Marcus Thornton
SF1LeBron James
2Cedi Osman
3Jeff Green
PF1Kevin Love
C1Tristan Thompson
2Larry Nance
3Ante Zizic
 

 