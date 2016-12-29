Norman Powell | Guard | #24 Team: Toronto Raptors Age / DOB: (23) / 5/25/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 215 College: UCLA Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (16) / MLW Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $874,636 2017-18: $1,014,746 {Non-Guaranteed} 2018-19: $1,288,038 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Norman Powell will start vs. the Rockets on Sunday, sending Lucas Nogueira to the bench. Toronto is playing the matchup game again tonight, deploying a small lineup to counter the Rockets -- Powell joins Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, DeMarre Carroll and Jonas Valanciunas. He's worth a glance as a dirt-cheap DFS option, but that's about it. Source: Raptors MR on Twitter

Norman Powell scored two points in seven minutes on Wednesday. While he was very quiet tonight, Powell gets a huge chance to perform on Thursday because DeMarre Carroll (rest) could miss one game. The Suns can't defend on the outside and are the fastest team in the West, so Powell could have a chance to repeat his monster 20-point game in the last game without Carroll.

Norman Powell played 27 minutes and hit 7-of-13 shots, a 3-pointer and 6-of-7 free throws for a season-high 21 points, three rebounds, one assist and five steals in Tuesday's 116-104 romp over the Nets. Powell had scored eight or fewer points in four straight games and while he's shown signs of life this season, tonight's explosion was the result of a blowout and garbage time. Just keep him on your radar.