Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Hassan Whiteside double-doubles in return
Goran Dragic scores 24 points with five dimes
Greg Monroe double-doubles with four steals
Norman Powell starts, Lucas Nogueira to bench
Jabari Parker scores 28 points with full line
Malcolm Brogdon scores career-high 22 points
Patrick Patterson (knee) returning Sunday
Otto Porter stuffs the stat sheet in win
Michael Beasley exits game with shin injury
Bradley Beal scores 26 points in win over MIL
Nene starting, Montrezl Harrell to the bench
Brook Lopez scores 26 points with 3 triples
Player Page
Roster
Bruno Caboclo
(F)
Cory Joseph
(G)
Patrick Patterson
(F/C)
Terrence Ross
(G/F)
Jonas Valanciunas
(C)
DeMarre Carroll
(F)
Kyle Lowry
(G)
Jakob Poeltl
(C)
Pascal Siakam
(F)
Fred VanVleet
(G)
DeMar DeRozan
(G/F)
Lucas Nogueira
(C)
Norman Powell
(G)
Jared Sullinger
(F/C)
Delon Wright
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Norman Powell | Guard | #24
Team:
Toronto Raptors
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 5/25/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 215
College:
UCLA
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 2 (16) / MLW
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $874,636 2017-18: $1,014,746 {Non-Guaranteed} 2018-19: $1,288,038 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Norman Powell will start vs. the Rockets on Sunday, sending Lucas Nogueira to the bench.
Toronto is playing the matchup game again tonight, deploying a small lineup to counter the Rockets -- Powell joins Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, DeMarre Carroll and Jonas Valanciunas. He's worth a glance as a dirt-cheap DFS option, but that's about it.
Jan 8 - 5:47 PM
Source:
Raptors MR on Twitter
Norman Powell scored two points in seven minutes on Wednesday.
While he was very quiet tonight, Powell gets a huge chance to perform on Thursday because DeMarre Carroll (rest) could miss one game. The Suns can't defend on the outside and are the fastest team in the West, so Powell could have a chance to repeat his monster 20-point game in the last game without Carroll.
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 01:53:00 AM
Norman Powell played 27 minutes and hit 7-of-13 shots, a 3-pointer and 6-of-7 free throws for a season-high 21 points, three rebounds, one assist and five steals in Tuesday's 116-104 romp over the Nets.
Powell had scored eight or fewer points in four straight games and while he's shown signs of life this season, tonight's explosion was the result of a blowout and garbage time. Just keep him on your radar.
Tue, Dec 20, 2016 11:40:00 PM
Norman Powell was awesome in his 36-minute start for DeMarre Carroll (rest) on Friday, scoring 20 points with three rebounds, two assists, three 3-pointers and a career-high five steals.
He was fantastic and he was a difference maker in a pinch. "It's about staying ready for my time to be called. When it's my turn, I'm ready," Powell said after the game. The Raptors will get DeMarre Carroll back for the next game and his back-to-back restriction could go away, so Powell's season-long value doesn't look promising while the Raps are healthy. DFS owners will obviously want to remember this the next time Carroll or DeMar DeRozan are out.
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 11:33:00 PM
Source:
Ryan Wolstat on Twitter
Norman Powell starts, Lucas Nogueira to bench
Jan 8 - 5:47 PM
Norm Powell doesn't do much, more to come
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 01:53:00 AM
Norman Powell scores season-high 21 points
Tue, Dec 20, 2016 11:40:00 PM
Ka-Powell: Norman scores 20 with 5 steals
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 11:33:00 PM
More Norman Powell Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Toronto Raptors Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
32
456
186
52
27
24
63
141
.447
40
53
.755
20
54
.370
6
15
5.8
1.6
0.8
0.8
0.5
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
TOR
49
14.9
2.0
4.7
.424
0.7
1.8
.404
0.9
1.1
.811
0.3
1.9
2.3
1.0
0.7
0.6
0.2
1.2
5.6
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
TOR
49
729
97
229
.424
36
89
.404
43
53
.811
16
95
111
47
32
29
10
59
273
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 7
@CHI
1
12
0
5
.000
0
3
.000
2
2
1.000
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2
Jan 5
UTA
1
8
0
4
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
Jan 3
@SA
1
8
0
4
.000
0
1
.000
2
2
1.000
0
2
2
1
1
0
0
0
2
Jan 1
@LAK
1
8
1
2
.500
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
2
Dec 29
@PHO
1
22
2
7
.286
1
2
.500
2
2
1.000
0
5
5
1
2
1
1
2
7
Dec 28
@GS
1
7
1
2
.500
0
1
.000
0
2
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Dec 26
@POR
1
11
0
2
.000
0
1
.000
1
2
.500
0
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
1
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kyle Lowry
2
Cory Joseph
3
Delon Wright
Sidelined
Delon Wright (shoulder) is back to doing on-court work.
He is still targeting a return to game action on Jan. 1 and could get some time in the D-League. Wright may have to wait his turn for minutes and likely needs either Cory Joseph or Kyle Lowry to miss time to get playing time with the Raptors.
Dec 7
4
Fred VanVleet
SG
1
DeMar DeRozan
2
Norman Powell
SF
1
DeMarre Carroll
2
Terrence Ross
3
Bruno Caboclo
PF
1
Pascal Siakam
2
Patrick Patterson
Sidelined
Patrick Patterson (knee) will play vs. the Rockets on Sunday.
Patterson missed four games due to a strained left knee and his return gives Toronto welcome depth in the frontcourt. No matter who starts at PF tonight, Lucas Nogueira or Pascal Siakam, Patterson should slide back into his role as the primary backup PF.
Jan 8
3
Jared Sullinger
Sidelined
Jared Sullinger (foot) was getting shots up before Thursday's game against the Jazz.
He was even getting some lift on the video of him taking jumpers -- not much. Sullinger is starting to come along and could wind up playing later this month. It'll likely take him some time to get into game shape, so maybe the All-Star break is a fair target.
Jan 5
C
1
Jonas Valanciunas
2
Lucas Nogueira
3
Jakob Poeltl
Waiver Wired: Top NBA Pickups
Jan 8
Ryan Knaus digs for waiver wire value, including J.J. Barea, T.J. McConnell, Lucas Nogueira and Doug McDermott.
»
Hassan Whiteside double-doubles in return
»
Goran Dragic scores 24 points with five dimes
»
Greg Monroe double-doubles with four steals
»
Norman Powell starts, Lucas Nogueira to bench
»
Jabari Parker scores 28 points with full line
»
Malcolm Brogdon scores career-high 22 points
»
Patrick Patterson (knee) returning Sunday
»
Otto Porter stuffs the stat sheet in win
»
Michael Beasley exits game with shin injury
»
Bradley Beal scores 26 points in win over MIL
»
Nene starting, Montrezl Harrell to the bench
»
Brook Lopez scores 26 points with 3 triples
