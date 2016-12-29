Player Page

Roster

Norman Powell | Guard | #24

Team: Toronto Raptors
Age / DOB:  (23) / 5/25/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 215
College: UCLA
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (16) / MLW
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Norman Powell will start vs. the Rockets on Sunday, sending Lucas Nogueira to the bench.
Toronto is playing the matchup game again tonight, deploying a small lineup to counter the Rockets -- Powell joins Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, DeMarre Carroll and Jonas Valanciunas. He's worth a glance as a dirt-cheap DFS option, but that's about it. Jan 8 - 5:47 PM
Source: Raptors MR on Twitter
More Norman Powell Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3245618652272463141.4474053.7552054.3706155.81.60.80.80.50.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015TOR4914.92.04.7.4240.71.8.4040.91.1.8110.31.92.31.00.70.60.21.25.6
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015TOR4972997229.4243689.4044353.81116951114732291059273
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 7@CHI11205.00003.000221.000000100002
Jan 5UTA1804.00000.00000.000112000010
Jan 3@SA1804.00001.000221.000022110002
Jan 1@LAK1812.50001.00000.000000002002
Dec 29@PHO12227.28612.500221.000055121127
Dec 28@GS1712.50001.00002.000000000002
Dec 26@POR11102.00001.00012.500011110001

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kyle Lowry
2Cory Joseph
3Delon Wright
4Fred VanVleet
SG1DeMar DeRozan
2Norman Powell
SF1DeMarre Carroll
2Terrence Ross
3Bruno Caboclo
PF1Pascal Siakam
2Patrick Patterson
3Jared Sullinger
C1Jonas Valanciunas
2Lucas Nogueira
3Jakob Poeltl
 

 