NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Mailbag: Midseason Malaise
Feb 10
Stew: The Crawford Renaissance
Feb 10
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 10
Feb 10
Dose: Jabari Tears ACL Again
Feb 10
Stuck in Mediocrity
Feb 9
Dose: Welcome Back, Middleton
Feb 9
Season Pass Sampler
Feb 8
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 8
Feb 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Big Sauce Double Dip: Alan Williams w/ 14-11
Tim Hardaway Jr. scores 28 points in loss
Ben McLemore scores 22 w/ four steals in win
Anthony Davis scores 42 points in win vs. MIN
Darren Collison scores 22, hits game-winner
Karl-Anthony Towns scores 36 points in loss
Draymond Green triple-doubles w/ four points
Klay Thompson scores 36 points vs. Memphis
John Wall scores 26 points in win over Pacers
Markieff Morris (calf) scores 26 in return
Tyson Chandler (ankle) will not return
Antetokounmpo scores career-high 41 points
Player Page
Roster
Leandro Barbosa
(G)
Devin Booker
(G)
Jared Dudley
(G/F)
Alex Len
(F/C)
Tyler Ulis
(G)
Dragan Bender
(F)
Tyson Chandler
(C)
Derrick Jones Jr.
(F)
Ronnie Price
(G)
T.J. Warren
(F)
Eric Bledsoe
(G)
Marquese Chriss
(F)
Brandon Knight
(G)
P.J. Tucker
(G/F)
Alan Williams
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Alan Williams | Center | #15
Team:
Phoenix Suns
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 1/28/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 260
College:
UC-Santa Barbara
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $874,636 {Non-Guaranteed} 2017-18: $1,214,746 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Alan Williams thrived off the bench against the Bulls on Friday, scoring 14 points with 11 rebounds and four blocks in 24 minutes.
Alex Len was suspended and Tyson Chandler went down in the second quarter, so it was all about Big Sauce. Len will obviously be back out there for the next one, but there's a decent chance Williams has leapfrogged him. Len has been a disaster for most of the past month while Williams puts up numbers almost every time he gets action -- his teammates also love the guy for his enthusiasm on the bench. He's only worth a look in deep leagues, but Big Sauce could be a sneaky DFS play or stream in Houston on Saturday.
Feb 11 - 1:56 AM
Alan Williams was recalled on Thursday.
The Suns may actually need him tonight with Alex Len (hip) questionable to play. Williams saw just nine minutes against the Knicks on Tuesday, so he'll be an unreliable option tonight.
Thu, Dec 15, 2016 02:57:00 PM
Source:
Suns on Twitter
Alan Williams has been assigned to the D-League.
It's just a one-game assigment, as Williams is expected to be recalled for Thursday's game vs. the Spurs. With Alex Len (hip) injured, Williams could see time in the rotation for the second straight game on Thursday.
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 12:05:00 PM
Source:
Paul Coro on Twitter
Alan Williams didn't leave the bench during Wednesday's 92-87 victory in Orlando.
It's unclear what will become of Williams once Tyson Chandler returns from a personal absence, but tonight's disappearance doesn't bode well. He lost his minutes to Dragan Bender and is an obvious cut candidate for anyone who picked him up during his hot stretch. Just keep an eye on him in case the Suns turn him loose at some point.
Wed, Nov 23, 2016 10:10:00 PM
Big Sauce Double Dip: Alan Williams w/ 14-11
Feb 11 - 1:56 AM
Alan Williams back up with the Suns
Thu, Dec 15, 2016 02:57:00 PM
Alan Williams assigned to the D-League
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 12:05:00 PM
Alan Williams picks up DNP-CD on Wednesday
Wed, Nov 23, 2016 10:10:00 PM
More Alan Williams Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Butler
CHI
(5694)
2
J. Embiid
PHI
(5207)
3
C. Paul
LAC
(4294)
4
C. Zeller
CHA
(4154)
5
J. Smith
CLE
(4130)
6
D. Williams
DAL
(4099)
7
J. Lin
BKN
(4073)
8
L. James
CLE
(3991)
9
A. Bradley
BOS
(3987)
10
D. Waiters
MIA
(3851)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Phoenix Suns Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
20
125
54
53
1
7
21
39
.538
12
23
.522
0
0
0.0
9
10
2.7
2.7
0.1
0.4
0.5
0.5
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
PHO
10
6.7
1.0
2.4
.417
0.0
0.0
.000
0.9
1.4
.643
1.4
2.4
3.8
0.5
0.6
0.4
0.5
1.5
2.9
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
PHO
10
67
10
24
.417
0
0
.000
9
14
.643
14
24
38
5
6
4
5
15
29
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Feb 8
@MEM
1
1
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 6
@NO
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 4
MLW
1
3
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
1
Feb 3
@SAC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 1
LAC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 30
MEM
1
5
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
2
3
.667
1
2
3
0
1
0
1
0
6
Jan 28
DEN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Eric Bledsoe
2
Brandon Knight
3
Ronnie Price
4
Tyler Ulis
SG
1
Devin Booker
2
Leandro Barbosa
SF
1
T.J. Warren
2
P.J. Tucker
3
Derrick Jones Jr.
PF
1
Marquese Chriss
2
Jared Dudley
3
Dragan Bender
Sidelined
Dragan Bender underwent successful arthroscopic ankle surgery on Wednesday to remove a bone spur, and he's expected to miss the next 4-6 weeks of action.
An earlier report indicated that Bender would be done for the season, but now we have a clear timetable after what was a relatively minor procedure. His 12.7 minutes per game will be divvied up between Marquese Chriss and Jared Dudley, but that doesn't mean much in fantasy hoops. Bender can safely remain on the waiver wire in all re-draft leagues.
Feb 8
C
1
Tyson Chandler
Sidelined
Tyson Chandler (sprained right ankle) will not return to Friday's game vs. the Bulls.
X-rays were negative, and while the Suns ruled him out pretty quickly, we can't really speculate on the severity at this point. As previously mentioned, the Suns are going to be cautious whenever they can since they aren't playing for a playoff spot. Alex Len is suspended for this game, but he's worth a speculative add if you need a big. For tonight, P.J. Tucker started the second half and Marquese Chriss shifted to center, so we could see Alan Williams get some minutes as well.
Feb 10
2
Alex Len
Suspended
Alex Len has been suspended for Friday against the Bulls.
He left the bench area during the altercation on Wednesday, so this was likely to happen. Len actually had a good game on Wednesday with 11 points, but now Alan Williams should play more. Plus, this also sets up even better for Marquese Chriss.
Feb 10
3
Alan Williams
Headlines
Mailbag: Midseason Malaise
Feb 10
Ethan Norof talks midseason malaise, stash appeal, trades and waiver wire claims in the Saturday Mailbag.
More NBA Columns
»
Mailbag: Midseason Malaise
Feb 10
»
Stew: The Crawford Renaissance
Feb 10
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 10
Feb 10
»
Dose: Jabari Tears ACL Again
Feb 10
»
Stuck in Mediocrity
Feb 9
»
Dose: Welcome Back, Middleton
Feb 9
»
Season Pass Sampler
Feb 8
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 8
Feb 8
NBA Headlines
»
Big Sauce Double Dip: Alan Williams w/ 14-11
»
Tim Hardaway Jr. scores 28 points in loss
»
Ben McLemore scores 22 w/ four steals in win
»
Anthony Davis scores 42 points in win vs. MIN
»
Darren Collison scores 22, hits game-winner
»
Karl-Anthony Towns scores 36 points in loss
»
Draymond Green triple-doubles w/ four points
»
Klay Thompson scores 36 points vs. Memphis
»
John Wall scores 26 points in win over Pacers
»
Markieff Morris (calf) scores 26 in return
»
Tyson Chandler (ankle) will not return
»
Antetokounmpo scores career-high 41 points
NBA Links
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Transitioning from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
