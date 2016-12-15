Player Page

Alan Williams | Center | #15

Team: Phoenix Suns
Age / DOB:  (24) / 1/28/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 260
College: UC-Santa Barbara
Contract: view contract details
Alan Williams thrived off the bench against the Bulls on Friday, scoring 14 points with 11 rebounds and four blocks in 24 minutes.
Alex Len was suspended and Tyson Chandler went down in the second quarter, so it was all about Big Sauce. Len will obviously be back out there for the next one, but there's a decent chance Williams has leapfrogged him. Len has been a disaster for most of the past month while Williams puts up numbers almost every time he gets action -- his teammates also love the guy for his enthusiasm on the bench. He's only worth a look in deep leagues, but Big Sauce could be a sneaky DFS play or stream in Houston on Saturday. Feb 11 - 1:56 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
201255453172139.5381223.522000.09102.72.70.10.40.50.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015PHO106.71.02.4.4170.00.0.0000.91.4.6431.42.43.80.50.60.40.51.52.9
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015PHO10671024.41700.000914.64314243856451529
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 8@MEM1100.00000.00000.000011000000
Feb 6@NO0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 4MLW1301.00000.00012.500000010011
Feb 3@SAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 1LAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 30MEM1523.66700.00023.667123010106
Jan 28DEN0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Eric Bledsoe
2Brandon Knight
3Ronnie Price
4Tyler Ulis
SG1Devin Booker
2Leandro Barbosa
SF1T.J. Warren
2P.J. Tucker
3Derrick Jones Jr.
PF1Marquese Chriss
2Jared Dudley
3Dragan Bender
C1Tyson Chandler
2Alex Len
3Alan Williams
 

 