Alan Williams | Center | #15

Alan Williams thrived off the bench against the Bulls on Friday, scoring 14 points with 11 rebounds and four blocks in 24 minutes.

Alex Len was suspended and Tyson Chandler went down in the second quarter, so it was all about Big Sauce. Len will obviously be back out there for the next one, but there's a decent chance Williams has leapfrogged him. Len has been a disaster for most of the past month while Williams puts up numbers almost every time he gets action -- his teammates also love the guy for his enthusiasm on the bench. He's only worth a look in deep leagues, but Big Sauce could be a sneaky DFS play or stream in Houston on Saturday.