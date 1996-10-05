Tyus Jones | Guard | #1 Team: Minnesota Timberwolves Age / DOB: (20) / 5/10/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 195 College: Duke Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (24) / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $1,339,680 2017-18: $1,397,400 {Team Option} 2018-19: $2,444,053 {Team Option} 2019-20: $3,573,205 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Tyus Jones closed at point guard against the Raptors on Wednesday, finishing with five points, three assists, two steals and one 3-pointer in 27 minutes. He hit a clutch trey with 19.5 seconds left to give the Wolves a three-point lead. Jones did close out at the two guard in the last game, so clearly coach Tom Thibodeau trusts him. "Tyus is a really good team defender," Thibodeau said. "He's still got a lot of individual work to do, but he's very good team-wise." That's some encouraging stuff, but Jones is still only worthy a look in 14-team leagues for owners needing a point guard. Source: Tom Schreier on Twitter

Tyus Jones played 31 minutes and had five points, nine assists and two steals in 31 minutes off the bench on Monday. He played 24 minutes for 10 points, six assists, two steals, a block and two 3-pointers on Saturday. The Wolves were without Kris Dunn (hand) in both those games and have lost Zach LaVine (knee) for the season. Jones could end up being the big winner with the loss of LaVine, but we'll have to see what his minutes look like once Dunn is back in action. But Jones is definitely worth a watchful eye after his last two games.

Tyus Jones scored 10 points with six assists, three boards, two steals, one block and two triples in 24 minutes against the Grizzlies on Saturday. He was very impressive tonight and played all 12 minutes of the fourth quarter. Zach LaVine (knee) is out for the season so we could see more two-PG lineups moving forward -- Jones logged nearly 15 minutes beside Ricky Rubio. Keep in mind that the Wolves were also missing Kris Dunn who is day-to-day with a hand injury, but put Jones on your radar in case he remains in the rotation.