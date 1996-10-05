Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Cole Aldrich
(C)
Kris Dunn
(G)
Zach LaVine
(G)
Nikola Pekovic
(C)
Lance Stephenson
(G/F)
Nemanja Bjelica
(F)
Jordan Hill
(F/C)
Shabazz Muhammad
(G/F)
Ricky Rubio
(G)
Karl-Anthony Towns
(F/C)
Gorgui Dieng
(F/C)
Tyus Jones
(G)
Adreian Payne
(F)
Brandon Rush
(G/F)
Andrew Wiggins
(G/F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Tyus Jones | Guard | #1
Team:
Minnesota Timberwolves
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 5/10/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 195
College:
Duke
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (24) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $1,339,680 2017-18: $1,397,400 {Team Option} 2018-19: $2,444,053 {Team Option} 2019-20: $3,573,205 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Tyus Jones closed at point guard against the Raptors on Wednesday, finishing with five points, three assists, two steals and one 3-pointer in 27 minutes.
He hit a clutch trey with 19.5 seconds left to give the Wolves a three-point lead. Jones did close out at the two guard in the last game, so clearly coach Tom Thibodeau trusts him. "Tyus is a really good team defender," Thibodeau said. "He's still got a lot of individual work to do, but he's very good team-wise." That's some encouraging stuff, but Jones is still only worthy a look in 14-team leagues for owners needing a point guard.
Feb 9 - 1:49 AM
Source:
Tom Schreier on Twitter
Tyus Jones played 31 minutes and had five points, nine assists and two steals in 31 minutes off the bench on Monday.
He played 24 minutes for 10 points, six assists, two steals, a block and two 3-pointers on Saturday. The Wolves were without Kris Dunn (hand) in both those games and have lost Zach LaVine (knee) for the season. Jones could end up being the big winner with the loss of LaVine, but we'll have to see what his minutes look like once Dunn is back in action. But Jones is definitely worth a watchful eye after his last two games.
Feb 6 - 11:19 PM
Tyus Jones scored 10 points with six assists, three boards, two steals, one block and two triples in 24 minutes against the Grizzlies on Saturday.
He was very impressive tonight and played all 12 minutes of the fourth quarter. Zach LaVine (knee) is out for the season so we could see more two-PG lineups moving forward -- Jones logged nearly 15 minutes beside Ricky Rubio. Keep in mind that the Wolves were also missing Kris Dunn who is day-to-day with a hand injury, but put Jones on your radar in case he remains in the rotation.
Feb 5 - 12:21 AM
Minnesota is willing to play Tyus Jones in the same backcourt alongside Kris Dunn, according to coach Tom Thibodeau.
"It opens up the floor. So Kris has the ability to play two positions. He can defend three positions, actually. So you can use him in that way," Thibodeau said. "And then you have multiple guys who can run in pick-and-rolls. It gives you different options." Rubio (personal reasons) is expected back for Tuesday's game, but this is something to keep in mind should the Wolves trade Rubio before the February trade deadline. Dunn will obviously be the primary benefactor of such a trade, but Jones could see a slightly larger boost than expected.
Jan 24 - 11:11 AM
Source:
Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Tyus Stones: Jones hits big shot late vs. TOR
Feb 9 - 1:49 AM
Tyus Jones suddenly relevant for Wolves
Feb 6 - 11:19 PM
Tyus Jones scores 10 points in loss to MEM
Feb 5 - 12:21 AM
Wolves willing to play Jones & Dunn together
Jan 24 - 11:11 AM
More Tyus Jones Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Minnesota Timberwolves Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
31
350
103
32
72
20
34
80
.425
20
24
.833
15
35
.429
2
20
3.3
1.0
2.3
0.6
0.6
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
MIN
37
15.6
1.5
4.2
.359
0.4
1.4
.302
0.8
1.1
.718
0.2
1.1
1.3
2.9
0.9
0.8
0.1
0.9
4.2
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
MIN
37
576
56
156
.359
16
53
.302
28
39
.718
7
40
47
108
33
31
3
33
156
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Feb 6
MIA
1
31
2
5
.400
0
1
.000
1
2
.500
0
1
1
9
0
2
0
2
5
Feb 4
MEM
1
24
3
6
.500
2
5
.400
2
2
1.000
1
2
3
6
3
2
1
4
10
Feb 3
@DET
1
15
1
2
.500
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
3
2
1
0
1
2
Feb 1
@CLE
1
3
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
Jan 30
ORL
1
1
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 28
BKN
1
2
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 26
IND
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Ricky Rubio
2
Kris Dunn
Sidelined
Kris Dunn (hand) is available, but is unlikely to play against the Raptors on Wednesday.
While we may not see him tonight, it'll be very interesting to see how he fits. He can defend twos, but not having a jumper could hold back the offense. Dunn isn't the strongest pickup for standalone value, but he is a stash in case the Wolves turn into sellers.
Feb 8
3
Tyus Jones
SG
1
Zach LaVine
Sidelined
Zach LaVine will miss the remainder of the season after an MRI revealed a torn ACL in his left knee.
Oh no. LaVine had some contact to his knee on Friday and was originally diagnosed with a contusion. This is obviously a massive blow to the Wolves, who were playing much better in the 2017 portion of the season. LaVine was tied for third in the NBA for minutes per game at 37.2, averaging 18.9 points, 3.4 boards, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.6 treys. The Wolves will have to piece it together to fill this massive void with Shabazz Muhammad as the most interesting add, especially for points leagues. Nemanja Bjelica will likely be playing more three and is interesting, as well. Brandon Rush could get some starts, but his upside isn't very high. We should also see more of some two-PG lineups with Kris Dunn (hand) and Tyus Jones.
Feb 4
2
Brandon Rush
3
Lance Stephenson
SF
1
Andrew Wiggins
2
Shabazz Muhammad
PF
1
Gorgui Dieng
2
Nemanja Bjelica
3
Adreian Payne
Sidelined
Adreian Payne (thrombocytopenia) is out indefinitely.
"Our primary concern is for the health of Adreian," head coach Tom Thibodeau said. "We look forward to him rejoining the team at the appropriate time." We wish Payne all the best in his recovery. He wasn't in the rotation prior to this illness, so his absence won't have fantasy implications.
Feb 7
C
1
Karl-Anthony Towns
2
Cole Aldrich
3
Jordan Hill
4
Nikola Pekovic
Sidelined
Nikola Pekovic hinted that he may retire from the game of basketball.
"Two years ago I struggled with my injury, I was mentally exhausted," Pekovic said. "This year I was there for two months, I tried to do everything possible, but there are times when you simply can’t. I can not run without pain." Pekovic has already been ruled out for the 2016-17 season, but he has one year left on his deal and is owed $11.6 million in 2017-18. It's a sad turn of events for Pekovic and the chances of him playing in the NBA again appear to be very slim.
Dec 29
