Tyus Jones | Guard | #1

Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Age / DOB:  (20) / 5/10/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 195
College: Duke
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (24) / CLE
Tyus Jones closed at point guard against the Raptors on Wednesday, finishing with five points, three assists, two steals and one 3-pointer in 27 minutes.
He hit a clutch trey with 19.5 seconds left to give the Wolves a three-point lead. Jones did close out at the two guard in the last game, so clearly coach Tom Thibodeau trusts him. "Tyus is a really good team defender," Thibodeau said. "He's still got a lot of individual work to do, but he's very good team-wise." That's some encouraging stuff, but Jones is still only worthy a look in 14-team leagues for owners needing a point guard. Feb 9 - 1:49 AM
Source: Tom Schreier on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
313501033272203480.4252024.8331535.4292203.31.02.30.60.60.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015MIN3715.61.54.2.3590.41.4.3020.81.1.7180.21.11.32.90.90.80.10.94.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015MIN3757656156.3591653.3022839.718740471083331333156
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 6MIA13125.40001.00012.500011902025
Feb 4MEM12436.50025.400221.0001236321410
Feb 3@DET11512.50001.00000.000011321012
Feb 1@CLE1300.00000.00000.000000110000
Jan 30ORL1100.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 28BKN1201.00000.00000.000000100000
Jan 26IND0000.00000.00000.000000000000

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Ricky Rubio
2Kris Dunn
3Tyus Jones
SG1Zach LaVine
2Brandon Rush
3Lance Stephenson
SF1Andrew Wiggins
2Shabazz Muhammad
PF1Gorgui Dieng
2Nemanja Bjelica
3Adreian Payne
C1Karl-Anthony Towns
2Cole Aldrich
3Jordan Hill
4Nikola Pekovic
 

 