Pat Connaughton | Guard | #5

Team: Portland Trail Blazers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 1/6/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 210
College: Notre Dame
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (11) / BKN
Contract: view contract details
Pat Connaughton scored a career-high 24 points against the Suns on Wednesday with two rebounds, two assists and four 3-pointers in 32 minutes.
Just a few months ago there was some talk that Connaughton would switch to baseball, so apparently he made the right call. Although, it helped the Blazers picked up his $1.4 million option in August. Great story aside, he'll lose most of his minutes when C.J. McCollum comes off suspension to face the Pacers on Friday. Oct 19 - 2:49 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015POR344.30.41.4.2650.10.6.2380.10.11.0000.30.60.90.30.30.10.00.21.1
2016POR398.20.91.8.5140.40.8.5150.20.2.7780.31.11.30.70.40.20.10.62.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015POR341471349.265521.238551.000112132101020636
2016POR393193772.5141733.51579.7781042522817622398
All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Damian Lillard
2Shabazz Napier
3Isaiah Briscoe
SG1C.J. McCollum
2Evan Turner
3Pat Connaughton
4C.J. Wilcox
SF1Moe Harkless
2Jake Layman
PF1Al-Farouq Aminu
2Caleb Swanigan
3Noah Vonleh
C1Jusuf Nurkic
2Zach Collins
3Meyers Leonard
4Ed Davis
 

 