Player Page
Roster
Al-Farouq Aminu
(F)
Ed Davis
(F/C)
Meyers Leonard
(F/C)
Shabazz Napier
(G)
Evan Turner
(G/F)
Isaiah Briscoe
(G)
Moe Harkless
(G/F)
Damian Lillard
(G)
Jusuf Nurkic
(C)
Noah Vonleh
(F)
Zach Collins
(F/C)
R.J. Hunter
(G)
C.J. McCollum
(G)
Caleb Swanigan
(F)
C.J. Wilcox
(G)
Pat Connaughton
(G)
Jake Layman
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Pat Connaughton | Guard | #5
Team:
Portland Trail Blazers
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 1/6/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 210
College:
Notre Dame
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 2 (11) / BKN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: $1,014,746 {Non-Guaranteed} 2018-19: $1,288,038 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Pat Connaughton scored a career-high 24 points against the Suns on Wednesday with two rebounds, two assists and four 3-pointers in 32 minutes.
Just a few months ago there was some talk that Connaughton would switch to baseball, so apparently he made the right call. Although, it helped the Blazers picked up his $1.4 million option in August. Great story aside, he'll lose most of his minutes when C.J. McCollum comes off suspension to face the Pacers on Friday.
Oct 19 - 2:49 AM
The Blazers have picked up Pat Connaughton's $1.4 million option for the 2017-18 season.
The Blazers now have 14 guaranteed contracts heading into the season, one short of the league maximum. With Allen Crabbe in Brooklyn, Connaughton will have a chance to compete for the backup SG minutes behind C.J. McCollum. He's still not a fantasy option in most formats and we don't see that changing anytime soon.
Aug 31 - 1:08 PM
Source:
CSN NW
The Blazers and Pat Connaughton have extended the deadline for his 2017-18 contract guarantee until Aug. 31.
Connaughton was the No. 41 pick in 2015 and he's yet to make a dent in the Blazers' rotation, but the trade sending Allen Crabbe to Brooklyn gives him a chance to stick around. He's professed a desire to become an impact NBA player, rather than pursuing a path as a pitcher in the MLB, and the next few years could be make-or-break for those plans.
Jul 26 - 10:13 PM
Source:
Joe Freeman on Twitter
Pat Connaughton (hamstring) has been ruled out for the rest of Summer League.
He suffered the hamstring strain on Tuesday and did not return. Last month, there was some talk of Connaughton switching to play baseball because he threw in the mid 90s as a college pitcher. For now, he should be at training camp with the Blazers.
Jul 12 - 2:57 PM
Source:
Casey Holdahl on Twitter
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Portland Trail Blazers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
POR
34
4.3
0.4
1.4
.265
0.1
0.6
.238
0.1
0.1
1.000
0.3
0.6
0.9
0.3
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.2
1.1
2016
POR
39
8.2
0.9
1.8
.514
0.4
0.8
.515
0.2
0.2
.778
0.3
1.1
1.3
0.7
0.4
0.2
0.1
0.6
2.5
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
POR
34
147
13
49
.265
5
21
.238
5
5
1.000
11
21
32
10
10
2
0
6
36
2016
POR
39
319
37
72
.514
17
33
.515
7
9
.778
10
42
52
28
17
6
2
23
98
Pat Connaughton's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Pat Connaughton's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Pat Connaughton's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Pat Connaughton's player profile.
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Damian Lillard
2
Shabazz Napier
Sidelined
Shabazz Napier scored 10 points with three rebounds, three assists, two steals and two 3-pointers in 23 minutes against the Suns on Wednesday.
He did get minutes next to Damian Lillard today, but that'll probably change on Friday when C.J. McCollum starts his season following a suspension. Napier would likely need Dame or McCollum to miss time to see regular minutes.
Oct 19
3
Isaiah Briscoe
SG
1
C.J. McCollum
Suspended
The NBA has suspended C.J. McCollum for one game for leaving the bench area during an altercation in the Blazers preseason win over Phoenix on Wednesday.
Per the league's statement, the incident occurred with 9:33 remaining in the fourth quarter of Portland’s 113-104 preseason win over the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 11. McCollum will serve the suspension on opening night. Evan Turner will likely start at shooting guard in place of McCollum. Turner will be worth consideration as an affordable DFS option on Wednesday. Pat Connaughton could also see some additional playing time off the bench.
Oct 14
2
Evan Turner
3
Pat Connaughton
4
C.J. Wilcox
Sidelined
C.J. Wilcox (right knee) will not suit up for Tuesday's preseason game against the Suns.
Wilcox is on a two-way deal, so he's guaranteed to spend most of the 2017-18 season in the G-League. There's no fantasy value here.
Oct 3
SF
1
Moe Harkless
2
Jake Layman
PF
1
Al-Farouq Aminu
2
Caleb Swanigan
3
Noah Vonleh
Sidelined
Noah Vonleh (strained right shoulder) said he's on schedule to return in three weeks.
Vonleh added that he's pain-free and has full range of motion, but a return in three weeks (Nov. 1) means he'd miss the Blazers' first seven games. Head coach Terry Stotts loves Vonleh's defense, and he started 41 games last season, but he could stick in a reserve role if the Blazers are winning with Al-Farouq Aminu and Moe Harkless at the forward spots.
Oct 12
C
1
Jusuf Nurkic
2
Zach Collins
Sidelined
Zach Collins (illness) will not play against the Suns on Wednesday.
The Blazers are really thin today and they'll almost certainly have to give Caleb Swanigan good minutes off the bench -- he could start, too. If Swanigan can come through, maybe he can gain some ground on the lottery pick Collins.
Oct 18
3
Meyers Leonard
4
Ed Davis
