Pat Connaughton scored a career-high 24 points against the Suns on Wednesday with two rebounds, two assists and four 3-pointers in 32 minutes. Just a few months ago there was some talk that Connaughton would switch to baseball, so apparently he made the right call. Although, it helped the Blazers picked up his $1.4 million option in August. Great story aside, he'll lose most of his minutes when C.J. McCollum comes off suspension to face the Pacers on Friday.

The Blazers have picked up Pat Connaughton's $1.4 million option for the 2017-18 season. The Blazers now have 14 guaranteed contracts heading into the season, one short of the league maximum. With Allen Crabbe in Brooklyn, Connaughton will have a chance to compete for the backup SG minutes behind C.J. McCollum. He's still not a fantasy option in most formats and we don't see that changing anytime soon. Source: CSN NW

The Blazers and Pat Connaughton have extended the deadline for his 2017-18 contract guarantee until Aug. 31. Connaughton was the No. 41 pick in 2015 and he's yet to make a dent in the Blazers' rotation, but the trade sending Allen Crabbe to Brooklyn gives him a chance to stick around. He's professed a desire to become an impact NBA player, rather than pursuing a path as a pitcher in the MLB, and the next few years could be make-or-break for those plans. Source: Joe Freeman on Twitter