Larry Nance Jr. is expected to miss approximately four weeks with a bone bruise in his left knee. The good news is that tests were negative for any tears or serious structural damage. Luol Deng, Brandon Ingram and Julius Randle should all see more minutes with Nance out of commission for a month. He had been a sneaky late-round value even in limited minutes behind Randle this season, but the vast majority of owners should cut bait for a healthy free agent. Source: Mike Trudell on Twitter

Larry Nance (knee) remains out for Sunday against the Clippers. He is going to be re-evaluated on Sunday because there was too much swelling in his knee for the MRI on Wednesday. Nance’s playing time was really starting to trend up with 30.5 minutes per game in his two previous games, so he could’ve been someone to watch in fantasy. We should have an update on him Sunday, but for now it’s been Luol Deng, Brandon Ingram and the guards filling in. Source: Mark Medina on Twitter

Larry Nance has been diagnosed with a left knee bone bruise and will be out indefinitely. On top of the bone bruise, further results were inconclusive due to swelling in his knee. In other words, there could be additional damage to Nance's knee and he will be re-evaluated on Sunday. A bone bruise isn't necessarily a bad diagnosis and sometimes it's a day-to-day issue, but the team will call him "out indefinitely" until they can ascertain the details on his ligaments -- the Lakers are usually terrific at reporting timetables. With Nance out, there should be more minutes going to Luol Deng, Brandon Ingram and Julius Randle. Nance is a cut candidate in most leagues. Source: Lakers on Twitter