Larry Nance | Forward | #7

Team: Los Angeles Lakers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 1/1/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 230
College: Wyoming
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (27) / LAK
Contract: view contract details
Larry Nance Jr. is expected to miss approximately four weeks with a bone bruise in his left knee.
The good news is that tests were negative for any tears or serious structural damage. Luol Deng, Brandon Ingram and Julius Randle should all see more minutes with Nance out of commission for a month. He had been a sneaky late-round value even in limited minutes behind Randle this season, but the vast majority of owners should cut bait for a healthy free agent. Dec 25 - 11:07 PM
Source: Mike Trudell on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
28624195154373387149.5841927.704212.16717227.05.51.31.20.80.6
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015LAK6320.12.54.8.5270.00.2.1000.50.7.6811.63.35.00.70.70.90.42.05.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015LAK631268158300.527110.1003247.68110121131244415423124349
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23@ORL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 22@MIA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 20@CHA12145.800111.00012.5002242220410
Dec 17@CLE12713.33300.00000.000145300142
Dec 16@PHI13423.66700.00000.0004711131244
Dec 14@BKN122331.00000.00000.000134201326
Dec 12@SAC11713.33300.00012.500123032033

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1D'Angelo Russell
2Jordan Clarkson
3Jose Calderon
4Marcelo Huertas
SG1Nick Young
2Lou Williams
SF1Luol Deng
2Brandon Ingram
3Metta World Peace
PF1Julius Randle
2Larry Nance
3Thomas Robinson
C1Timofey Mozgov
2Tarik Black
3Ivica Zubac
 

 