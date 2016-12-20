Josh Richardson | Guard | #0 Team: Miami Heat Age / DOB: (23) / 9/15/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 200 College: Tennessee Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (10) / MIA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $874,636 2017-18: $1,014,746 {Non-Guaranteed} 2018-19: $1,288,038 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Josh Richardson admitted that he's dealing with "sharp pain on the side of his wrist every time he shoots the ball." "It's tough to follow through," he said. "I'm kind of short-arming it." This helps to explain the major shooting slump Richardson has been in, but it's hard to see how it gets any better until if and when the second-year guard gets healthier. To date, he's shooting just 37.3 percent overall, including 30.8 percent from behind the 3-point line. In his rookie season, Richardson shot 45.2 percent overall, including an eye-popping 46.1 percent from distance. The good news is that Richardson has the strong backing of head coach Erik Spoelstra, so it's not like the struggles will limit opportunity. His health might, though. Source: Miami Herald

Josh Richardson finished Friday's 91-87 road loss in New Orleans with seven points, three assists, one board, one steal and one 3-pointer in 33 minutes. Richardson shot just 2-of-8 from the field and is now a combined 14-of-53 in his previous five games (26.4 percent). He's admitted that his right wrist has been "real sore the last couple weeks," and shooting with tape on his wrist isn't helping, so his owners will either have to be patient or cut him. If you take the latter course, be ready to pounce once his shots start dropping again.

Josh Richardson hit 4-of-11 shots for nine points, five rebounds, three assists and one block in Thursday night’s win against the Lakers. This was Richardson’s fourth consecutive game scoring fewer than 10 points and he is shooting a miserable 27 percent from the field during that stretch. Despite the poor shooting, he is playing heavy minutes due to all the injuries to the Heat wings and should continue to receive plenty of opportunity. Now he just needs his shots to start falling.