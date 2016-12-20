Player Page

Josh Richardson | Guard | #0

Team: Miami Heat
Age / DOB:  (23) / 9/15/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 200
College: Tennessee
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (10) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Josh Richardson admitted that he's dealing with "sharp pain on the side of his wrist every time he shoots the ball."
"It's tough to follow through," he said. "I'm kind of short-arming it." This helps to explain the major shooting slump Richardson has been in, but it's hard to see how it gets any better until if and when the second-year guard gets healthier. To date, he's shooting just 37.3 percent overall, including 30.8 percent from behind the 3-point line. In his rookie season, Richardson shot 45.2 percent overall, including an eye-popping 46.1 percent from distance. The good news is that Richardson has the strong backing of head coach Erik Spoelstra, so it's not like the struggles will limit opportunity. His health might, though. Dec 26 - 4:58 PM
Source: Miami Herald
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2162821366471581217.3731824.75033107.30892810.13.12.20.71.30.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015MIA5221.32.45.2.4521.02.2.4610.81.2.6670.41.72.11.40.70.70.52.16.6
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015MIA521105123272.45253115.4614263.667218610773353625107341
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23@NO13328.25014.250221.000011321047
Dec 22LAK137411.36413.33300.000145320129
Dec 20ORL144212.16728.25034.750134620049
Dec 18BOS135311.27307.00000.000033000016
Dec 16LAC130311.27303.000331.000011201149
Dec 14IND13048.50024.50000.0001453300010
Dec 12WAS12947.57123.66700.0000443210210

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Goran Dragic
2Tyler Johnson
SG1Josh Richardson
2Dion Waiters
3Wayne Ellington
SF1Justise Winslow
2Rodney McGruder
PF1Josh McRoberts
2James Johnson
3Derrick Williams
4Luke Babbitt
C1Hassan Whiteside
2Willie Reed
3Udonis Haslem
 

 