T.J. McConnell | Guard | #1

Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 3/25/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 190
College: Arizona
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

T.J. McConnell handed out a career-high 17 assists in a loss to the Celtics on Friday, adding nine points, four rebounds, two steals and two turnovers in 37 minutes.
He was killer in pick-and-roll with both big men and also made 4-of-6 from the field on his shots. McConnell has made a very compelling case to start with how he can get the bigs the rock and how he's a better defender than Sergio Rodriguez (ankle). It's not a bad idea to pick him up and see what happens. Jan 6 - 10:46 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
33688154811614465151.4301825.720622.2733544.72.54.91.31.60.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015PHI8119.92.75.7.4700.41.1.3480.30.5.6340.52.63.14.51.71.20.11.46.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015PHI811609218464.4703189.3482641.634432072503671409510114493
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 3MIN13539.33303.00000.000077822016
Dec 30@DEN136612.500331.000221.0000228200317
Dec 29@UTA12735.60000.00000.000000331016
Dec 26@SAC12314.25000.00024.500112631014
Dec 23@PHO12216.167111.000221.000112211025
Dec 20NO11758.62501.00000.0000005230110
Dec 18BKN12549.44401.00000.000123630038

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Sergio Rodriguez
2T.J. McConnell
3Jerryd Bayless
SG1Gerald Henderson
2Nik Stauskas
3Timothe Luwawu
SF1Robert Covington
PF1Ben Simmons
2Ersan Ilyasova
3Dario Saric
C1Joel Embiid
2Jahlil Okafor
3Nerlens Noel
4Richaun Holmes
 

 