T.J. McConnell handed out a career-high 17 assists in a loss to the Celtics on Friday, adding nine points, four rebounds, two steals and two turnovers in 37 minutes. He was killer in pick-and-roll with both big men and also made 4-of-6 from the field on his shots. McConnell has made a very compelling case to start with how he can get the bigs the rock and how he's a better defender than Sergio Rodriguez (ankle). It's not a bad idea to pick him up and see what happens.

T.J. McConnell started again for Sergio Rodriguez (ankle) again on Tuesday and hit just 3-of-9 shots, but made several great hustle plays to finish with six points, seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals in a 93-91 win. He had a couple huge rebounds late and put up some nice stats on a night when his shot wasn't falling. Rodriguez is hoping to play on Friday against the Celtics, but McConnell has been playing pretty well off the bench, too. But if he's not starting, he's a much more risky DFS play than when Rodriguez is sitting.

T.J. McConnell will start in place of Sergio Rodriguez (ankle) on Tuesday night vs. Minnesota. Nik Stauskas, Robert Covington, Ersan Ilyasova and Joel Embiid will join McConnell in the starting lineup. McConnell started in place of S-Rod on Friday and played well, finishing with 17 points, three 3-pointers and eight assists in 36 minutes. McConnell is an enticing/affordable DFS tournament play on Tuesday. Source: Tom Moore on Twitter