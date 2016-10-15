Player Page

Boban Marjanovic | Center | #51

Team: Detroit Pistons
Age / DOB:  (28) / 8/15/1988
Ht / Wt:  7'3' / 290
Contract: view contract details
Boban Marjanovic hit 3-of-4 shots and 9-of-11 free throws for a season-high 15 points with a career-high 19 rebounds and one block on Thursday against the Hornets.
His previous season highs were just seven points and five rebounds, so this game came out of nowhere. With Aron Baynes (ankle) sidelined, Marjanovic played a season-high 22 minutes and came through in a big way. He has displayed this type of upside in the past, but he is not a big part of the rotation. This has fluke written all over it, so just a keep an eye on him. And if you somehow started him in DFS, you should probably play the lottery on Friday. Jan 5 - 10:08 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
14733526121439.359711.636000.0712.51.90.10.10.10.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015SA 549.41.93.2.6030.00.0.0001.62.1.7631.42.23.60.40.50.20.41.05.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015SA 54509105174.60300.00087114.763731211942129122354297
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 3IND11025.40000.00000.000224000204
Jan 1@MIA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 30@ATL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 28MLW1412.50000.00012.500123000003
Dec 26CLE0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 23GS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 21MEM0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Reggie Jackson
2Ish Smith
3Beno Udrih
SG1Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
2Darrun Hilliard
3Michael Gbinije
SF1Marcus Morris
2Stanley Johnson
3Reggie Bullock
PF1Jon Leuer
2Tobias Harris
3Henry Ellenson
4Nikola Jovanovic
C1Andre Drummond
2Aron Baynes
3Boban Marjanovic
 

 