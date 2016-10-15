Boban Marjanovic | Center | #51

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Brandon Phillips blocked trade to Braves
A-Rod won't attempt comeback in 2017
LAD 'remain heavy favorite' for Twins' Dozier
Rangers unlikely to bring back Colby Lewis
Nationals 'also want' free agent Tyson Ross
Indians finalize Edwin Encarnacion contract
Report: Astros, Pirates in Quintana hunt
Report: A's have reached out to Mark Trumbo
Kang dropped from South Korea's WBC roster
A's sign OF Rajai Davis to one-year deal
Royals had 'preliminary talks' for Matt Adams
Royals acquire slugger Peter O'Brien from AZ
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Colts still 'eerily quiet' on Pagano's status
Jets source: Hackenberg will 'never make it'
Lynn draws interest from sixth team, Bolts
Payton, Saints fire five assistant coaches
Gregory loses appeal, banned at least 1 year
Jets owner hints team will move on from Revis
Raiders LT Donald Penn missing again Thursday
Corey Coleman accused of 'felonious assault'
Giants want to be physical with Ty Montgomery
Jaylon Smith expected to return for OTAs
Eagles won't let DeFilippo talk with Jets
Jeremy Hill will be a 'backup' next season?
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Russell Westbrook's 49 points not enough
Brandon Ingram will start for Luol Deng
Myles Turner explodes for 25-15 with 5 blocks
Boban Marjanovic grabs career-high 19 boards
Nicolas Batum (right knee) will not return
Terrence Jones starts 3Q over Solomon Hill
Terrence Jones starts 3Q over Solomon Hill
Luol Deng out against the Blazers on Thursday
Woj: Hawks actively in trade talks on Millsap
Darrell Arthur starts, Will Chandler to bench
Nene, Patrick Beverley to start against OKC
The Cavs are finalizing deal for Kyle Korver
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Patrice Bergeron scores 1G, 1A in loss to EDM
Patrick Maroon nets hat trick in win over BOS
Beat the streak: WSH snaps CBJ winning streak
James Neal out Thurs vs Bolts with UBI
Holtby to try to play spoiler vs Blue Jackets
Hurricanes activate Justin Faulk (lower body)
Detroit will start Jared Coreau on Thursday
Semyon Varlamov will be available on Friday
Sabres will start Anders Nilsson on Thursday
Evgeny Kuznetsov fined $2K for embellishment
Anton Khudobin successfully clears waivers
Jaden Schwartz (flu) is a game-time decision
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Fontaine plans limited 2017 truck schedule
Shane Lee joins Cunningham Mtrsports for 2017
Brown sets part-time XFINITY, Truck schedule
Harvick to pilot XFINITY Series No. 41 Ford
Erik Jones gets PR specialist David Hart
LFR retains Todd Parrott to crew for McDowell
2nd verse, same as 1st for Chase Elliott
Plan ahead: Patrick best at Atlanta, Kansas
6 top-10s, 5 accidents for Stenhouse in 2016
Plan ahead: Matt DiBenedetto best at Bristol
Richmond to crew chief for Gragson at KBM
Bret Holmes announces full ARCA schedule
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Walker races out to an early lead at Kapalua
Dufner dials a bogey-free 68 in R1 of SBS TOC
Late bogey spoils Berger's blemish-free bid
Jim Herman heats up early at Kapalua Resort
Patrick Reed fatigued ahead of SBS TOC
Matsuyama a 5/1 co-fave at Kapalua Resort
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Penn State WR Chris Godwin declares for draft
Marlon Mack bulldozes way into NFL Draft
Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon declares for 2017 Draft
Hawkeyes keep Akrum Wadley in 2017 nest
Les Miles reportedly interviews with Gophers
Report: Ryan Ramczyk undergoing hip surgery
Tyquan Lewis heading back to Buckeyes for '17
K Daniel Carlson to return to Auburn in 2017
Strong lures ex-UT OC Gilbert to USF with him
Report: Gophers nearing deal with P.J. Fleck
Report: UNC RB Hood now considering declaring
Penn State DE Sickels opts into NFL Draft
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Everton completes first winter signing
Bolasie needs 10-12 months to recover
Mourinho: Memphis free to leave
Hull confirm Mike Phelan's replacement
Barton back in contention at Burnley
Youngster suffers a major injury setback
More bad news from the Arsenal treatment room
Middlesbrough sign striker Rudy Gestede
FA rescinds Feghouli's red card
Wilfred Ndidi set to sign with Leicester City
Middlesbrough recall defender Dael Fry
Leicester City trio heads to AFCON
Roster
Aron Baynes
(C)
Henry Ellenson
(F)
Darrun Hilliard
(G)
Nikola Jovanovic
(F)
Marcus Morris
(F)
Reggie Bullock
(F)
Michael Gbinije
(G)
Reggie Jackson
(G)
Jon Leuer
(F)
Ish Smith
(G)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
(G)
Tobias Harris
(F)
Stanley Johnson
(F)
Boban Marjanovic
(C)
Beno Udrih
(G)
Andre Drummond
(F/C)
Boban Marjanovic | Center | #51
Team:
Detroit Pistons
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 8/15/1988
Ht / Wt:
7'3' / 290
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $7,000,000 2017-18: $7,000,000 2018-19: $7,000,000 2019-20: UFA
Latest News
Recent News
Boban Marjanovic hit 3-of-4 shots and 9-of-11 free throws for a season-high 15 points with a career-high 19 rebounds and one block on Thursday against the Hornets.
His previous season highs were just seven points and five rebounds, so this game came out of nowhere. With Aron Baynes (ankle) sidelined, Marjanovic played a season-high 22 minutes and came through in a big way. He has displayed this type of upside in the past, but he is not a big part of the rotation. This has fluke written all over it, so just a keep an eye on him. And if you somehow started him in DFS, you should probably play the lottery on Friday.
Jan 5 - 10:08 PM
Boban Marjanovic is expected to get more run in Saturday's preseason game vs. Philadelphia.
Aron Baynes (back) will not play, but the game is not televised so the world will be denied from seeing The Boban Show in action. Bummer.
Sat, Oct 15, 2016 04:32:00 PM
Source:
Keith Langlois on Twitter
Stan Van Gundy said that with Andre Drummond (illness) on the sidelines for Thursday's preseason game against the Hawks, he'll look to give Boban Marjanovic some extended minutes.
Marjanovic is a fun guy to watch, but his fantasy value will be negligible this season as long as Drummond is healthy.
Thu, Oct 13, 2016 06:45:00 PM
Source:
Keith Langlois on Twitter
Coach Stan Van Gundy said Boban Marjanovic is "unstoppable down low."
Sounds about right. Van Gundy added Marjanovic has to work on his defense, but he's really impressed at his skill level. Boban's per-minute numbers jump off the page with his 22.1 total rebound rate, a 22.9 usage rate and a 66.2 true shooting percentage. He's also a much better shooter than Andre Drummond, making 76.3 percent from the line in San Antonio last year. As much as we all love Boban, he's still not a fantasy target in most leagues.
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 04:53:00 PM
Source:
Keith Langlois on Twitter
Boban Marjanovic grabs career-high 19 boards
Jan 5 - 10:08 PM
Boban Marjanovic to get more run Saturday
Sat, Oct 15, 2016 04:32:00 PM
Boban Marjanovic will get minutes Thursday
Thu, Oct 13, 2016 06:45:00 PM
SVG: Boban is 'unstoppable down low'
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 04:53:00 PM
1
K. Irving
CLE
(6246)
2
C. Paul
LAC
(6112)
3
D. Lillard
POR
(5905)
4
B. Griffin
LAC
(5066)
5
J. Lin
BKN
(4989)
6
H. Whiteside
MIA
(4833)
7
G. Hill
UTA
(4728)
8
R. Rondo
CHI
(4727)
9
K. Porzingis
NY
(4439)
10
R. Gay
SAC
(4379)
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
14
73
35
26
1
2
14
39
.359
7
11
.636
0
0
0.0
7
1
2.5
1.9
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.5
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
SA
54
9.4
1.9
3.2
.603
0.0
0.0
.000
1.6
2.1
.763
1.4
2.2
3.6
0.4
0.5
0.2
0.4
1.0
5.5
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
SA
54
509
105
174
.603
0
0
.000
87
114
.763
73
121
194
21
29
12
23
54
297
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 3
IND
1
10
2
5
.400
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
2
2
4
0
0
0
2
0
4
Jan 1
@MIA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 30
@ATL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 28
MLW
1
4
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
1
2
3
0
0
0
0
0
3
Dec 26
CLE
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 23
GS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 21
MEM
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Reggie Jackson
2
Ish Smith
3
Beno Udrih
SG
1
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
2
Darrun Hilliard
3
Michael Gbinije
Sidelined
Michael Gbinije (left forearm) is listed as out on Tuesday vs. the Pacers.
No fantasy impact here, as Gbinije has appeared only in mop-up duty in just two games over the last month.
Jan 3
SF
1
Marcus Morris
2
Stanley Johnson
3
Reggie Bullock
Sidelined
Reggie Bullock (knee) returned to practice on Wednesday.
He's still not cleared to play, but he's getting close with a mid-January target date. That being said, he was a negligible part of the Pistons' rotation prior to going down, so there's no reason to own him in any scenario.
Jan 4
PF
1
Jon Leuer
2
Tobias Harris
3
Henry Ellenson
4
Nikola Jovanovic
C
1
Andre Drummond
2
Aron Baynes
Sidelined
Aron Baynes (ankle) will not play against the Hornets on Thursday.
That means we should get some Boban Marjanovic in the backup big role. If you want to get crazy and use Boban in DFS or as a stream, more power to you. He'll be risky, of course.
Jan 5
3
Boban Marjanovic
Roundtable: Bold Predictions
Jan 5
The Rotoworld hoops crew makes some bold predictions for the new year.
More NBA Columns
»
Roundtable: Bold Predictions
Jan 5
»
Dose: Winslow out, hello JJ!
Jan 5
»
Scarcity & Abundance of Stats
Jan 4
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 4
Jan 4
»
Dose: Julius Randle Trip-dubs
Jan 4
»
Stats: By the Beard of Zeus
Jan 3
»
Dose: All the Jimmy Butler
Jan 3
»
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 2
NBA Headlines
»
Russell Westbrook's 49 points not enough
»
Brandon Ingram will start for Luol Deng
»
Myles Turner explodes for 25-15 with 5 blocks
»
Boban Marjanovic grabs career-high 19 boards
»
Nicolas Batum (right knee) will not return
»
Terrence Jones starts 3Q over Solomon Hill
»
Terrence Jones starts 3Q over Solomon Hill
»
Luol Deng out against the Blazers on Thursday
»
Woj: Hawks actively in trade talks on Millsap
»
Darrell Arthur starts, Will Chandler to bench
»
Nene, Patrick Beverley to start against OKC
»
The Cavs are finalizing deal for Kyle Korver
