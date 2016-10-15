Boban Marjanovic | Center | #51

Latest News Recent News

Boban Marjanovic hit 3-of-4 shots and 9-of-11 free throws for a season-high 15 points with a career-high 19 rebounds and one block on Thursday against the Hornets. His previous season highs were just seven points and five rebounds, so this game came out of nowhere. With Aron Baynes (ankle) sidelined, Marjanovic played a season-high 22 minutes and came through in a big way. He has displayed this type of upside in the past, but he is not a big part of the rotation. This has fluke written all over it, so just a keep an eye on him. And if you somehow started him in DFS, you should probably play the lottery on Friday.

Boban Marjanovic is expected to get more run in Saturday's preseason game vs. Philadelphia. Aron Baynes (back) will not play, but the game is not televised so the world will be denied from seeing The Boban Show in action. Bummer. Source: Keith Langlois on Twitter

Stan Van Gundy said that with Andre Drummond (illness) on the sidelines for Thursday's preseason game against the Hawks, he'll look to give Boban Marjanovic some extended minutes. Marjanovic is a fun guy to watch, but his fantasy value will be negligible this season as long as Drummond is healthy. Source: Keith Langlois on Twitter