Player Page

Roster

Jonathon Simmons | Guard/Forward | #17

Team: San Antonio Spurs
Age / DOB:  (27) / 9/14/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 195
College: Houston
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jonathon Simmons scored a team-high 17 points in 23 minutes off the bench on Sunday, making 6-of-12 FGs and 3-of-4 FTs with four rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Simmons kept the Spurs afloat for stretches in the second half, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers and using his physicality to great effect at both ends. It wasn't enough to earn a road win in Game 4, but Simmons has carved out a key role in the second unit. His DFS prospects are bolstered by a dirt-cheap price in most leagues. May 7 - 11:57 PM
More Jonathon Simmons Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
78139648316012647177421.42099132.75030102.29425766.22.11.60.61.00.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015SA 5514.72.24.4.5040.30.9.3831.31.7.7500.31.51.71.11.00.40.11.96.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015SA 55811122242.5041847.3836992.7501680965853245103331
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 12@UTA11314.25001.00000.000112120002
Apr 10@POR11236.50000.00013.333000100017
Apr 8LAC12636.50002.000221.000044400028
Apr 7@DAL138519.26305.00024.5000552010112
Apr 5LAK13238.37535.60000.000011431019
Apr 4MEM12748.50001.00000.000112431038
Apr 2UTA134714.50013.333221.0000112110517

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Tony Parker
2Patty Mills
3Dejounte Murray
SG1Danny Green
2Manu Ginobili
3Jonathon Simmons
4Bryn Forbes
SF1Kawhi Leonard
2Kyle Anderson
PF1LaMarcus Aldridge
2David Lee
3Davis Bertans
C1Pau Gasol
2Dewayne Dedmon
3Joel Anthony
 

 