Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Roster
LaMarcus Aldridge
(F/C)
Davis Bertans
(F)
Pau Gasol
(F/C)
David Lee
(F/C)
Dejounte Murray
(G)
Kyle Anderson
(F)
Dewayne Dedmon
(F/C)
Manu Ginobili
(G)
Kawhi Leonard
(G/F)
Tony Parker
(G)
Joel Anthony
(F/C)
Bryn Forbes
(G)
Danny Green
(G/F)
Patty Mills
(G)
Jonathon Simmons
(G/F)
Jonathon Simmons | Guard/Forward | #17
Team:
San Antonio Spurs
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 9/14/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 195
College:
Houston
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $874,636 2017-18: $1,214,746 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jonathon Simmons scored a team-high 17 points in 23 minutes off the bench on Sunday, making 6-of-12 FGs and 3-of-4 FTs with four rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Simmons kept the Spurs afloat for stretches in the second half, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers and using his physicality to great effect at both ends. It wasn't enough to earn a road win in Game 4, but Simmons has carved out a key role in the second unit. His DFS prospects are bolstered by a dirt-cheap price in most leagues.
May 7 - 11:57 PM
Jonathon Simmons scored seven points with six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one 3-pointer in 15 minutes against the Rockets on Friday.
After coach Gregg Popovich bumped Simmons from the rotation earlier this season, he should be back in it the rest of the way. Plus, don't forget Juice went off in the opener against the Warriors with a 20-point gem back in October, and the Spurs will definitely need his athleticism.
May 6 - 12:26 AM
Jonathan Simmons finished with seven points and an assist in 12 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 99-98 loss against the Trail Blazers.
Simmons was back to the bench with Danny Green (quadriceps) back in action after a rest and Manu Ginobili also back in the mix. There is just one more game remaining for the Spurs, so Simmons likely has seen his last meaningful playing time with the postseason about to get underway.
Apr 11 - 12:52 AM
Jonathon Simmons scored 17 points in 34 minutes vs. Utah on Sunday, with two assists, one rebound, one steal and one 3-pointer.
Danny Green (quad) was out and Manu Ginobili was rested today which allowed Simmons, who totaled five minutes in his previous two games, to soar past his previous high for playing time. His value will fluctuate on a day-to-day basis down the stretch, depending upon which guys are active for the Spurs.
Apr 2 - 6:50 PM
Jonathon Simmons scores Spurs-high 17 points
May 7 - 11:57 PM
Juice gets 15 minutes
May 6 - 12:26 AM
Jonathan Simmons returns to bench
Apr 11 - 12:52 AM
Jonathon Simmons scores 17 points in 34 mins
Apr 2 - 6:50 PM
More Jonathon Simmons Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Antonio Spurs Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
78
1396
483
160
126
47
177
421
.420
99
132
.750
30
102
.294
25
76
6.2
2.1
1.6
0.6
1.0
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
SA
55
14.7
2.2
4.4
.504
0.3
0.9
.383
1.3
1.7
.750
0.3
1.5
1.7
1.1
1.0
0.4
0.1
1.9
6.0
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
SA
55
811
122
242
.504
18
47
.383
69
92
.750
16
80
96
58
53
24
5
103
331
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 12
@UTA
1
13
1
4
.250
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
1
1
2
1
2
0
0
0
2
Apr 10
@POR
1
12
3
6
.500
0
0
.000
1
3
.333
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
1
7
Apr 8
LAC
1
26
3
6
.500
0
2
.000
2
2
1.000
0
4
4
4
0
0
0
2
8
Apr 7
@DAL
1
38
5
19
.263
0
5
.000
2
4
.500
0
5
5
2
0
1
0
1
12
Apr 5
LAK
1
32
3
8
.375
3
5
.600
0
0
.000
0
1
1
4
3
1
0
1
9
Apr 4
MEM
1
27
4
8
.500
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
1
1
2
4
3
1
0
3
8
Apr 2
UTA
1
34
7
14
.500
1
3
.333
2
2
1.000
0
1
1
2
1
1
0
5
17
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Tony Parker
Sidelined
Tony Parker (quad) could miss up to eight months after undergoing surgery to repair his ruptured left quadriceps tendon on Friday.
According to Dr. Josh Bell, a San Antonio orthopedist, "In four to six months, you can usually return to some activity. But that’s not basketball." In typical cases, it could take eight months or longer to recover fully. At this point, it appears doubtful that Parker will be healthy by training camp and may miss the start of the 2017-18 season. Factoring in his age and declining production, in addition to this serious injury, Parker is a player to avoid in fantasy drafts next season.
May 6
2
Patty Mills
3
Dejounte Murray
SG
1
Danny Green
2
Manu Ginobili
3
Jonathon Simmons
4
Bryn Forbes
SF
1
Kawhi Leonard
2
Kyle Anderson
PF
1
LaMarcus Aldridge
2
David Lee
3
Davis Bertans
C
1
Pau Gasol
2
Dewayne Dedmon
3
Joel Anthony
Dose: Durant Does It All
May 7
In this edition of the Dose, Tommy Beer recaps the Warriors' Game 3 victory over the Jazz and previews the three games on the slate for Sunday...
