Latest News Recent News

Jonathon Simmons scored a team-high 17 points in 23 minutes off the bench on Sunday, making 6-of-12 FGs and 3-of-4 FTs with four rebounds, two steals and one assist. Simmons kept the Spurs afloat for stretches in the second half, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers and using his physicality to great effect at both ends. It wasn't enough to earn a road win in Game 4, but Simmons has carved out a key role in the second unit. His DFS prospects are bolstered by a dirt-cheap price in most leagues.

Jonathon Simmons scored seven points with six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one 3-pointer in 15 minutes against the Rockets on Friday. After coach Gregg Popovich bumped Simmons from the rotation earlier this season, he should be back in it the rest of the way. Plus, don't forget Juice went off in the opener against the Warriors with a 20-point gem back in October, and the Spurs will definitely need his athleticism.

Jonathan Simmons finished with seven points and an assist in 12 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 99-98 loss against the Trail Blazers. Simmons was back to the bench with Danny Green (quadriceps) back in action after a rest and Manu Ginobili also back in the mix. There is just one more game remaining for the Spurs, so Simmons likely has seen his last meaningful playing time with the postseason about to get underway.