Cristiano Felicio | Center/Forward | #6

Team: Chicago Bulls
Age / DOB:  (24) / 7/7/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 266
Contract: view contract details
Cristiano Felicio played 22 minutes against the Pacers on Friday, finishing with 12 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal.
That's a career high in boards, his first ever double-double, and a season high in scoring. Interestingly, coach Fred Hoiberg went with Felicio to close this game out. Earlier this week, Hoiberg has said he's unsure of his fourth-quarter rotation, but you would think that Felicio isn't going to be a staple late in games. He really impressed us over the summer, so he's not the worst pickup for owners in deeper leagues. He has some really nice upside and he's generally shown up when he's called on for the Bulls. Dec 30 - 6:48 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
24309811051263270.4571728.607000.05103.44.40.50.30.40.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015CHI3110.31.32.3.5560.00.1.0000.81.1.7141.02.33.30.80.40.20.41.03.4
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015CHI313184072.55604.0002535.7143072102261361331105
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 28BKN11113.33300.00000.000279010122
Dec 26IND11201.00000.00024.500112000012
Dec 25@SA11824.50000.00045.800213220028
Dec 23@CHA11402.00000.00002.000426000040
Dec 21WAS17331.00000.00000.000123001006
Dec 19DET12235.60000.00000.000347201126
Dec 16MLW12002.00000.00012.500415110021

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Rajon Rondo
2Michael Carter-Williams
3Jerian Grant
SG1Dwyane Wade
2Denzel Valentine
3Isaiah Canaan
SF1Jimmy Butler
2Doug McDermott
3Paul Zipser
PF1Taj Gibson
2Nikola Mirotic
3Bobby Portis
C1Robin Lopez
2Cristiano Felicio
 

 