Cristiano Felicio played 22 minutes against the Pacers on Friday, finishing with 12 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal.

That's a career high in boards, his first ever double-double, and a season high in scoring. Interestingly, coach Fred Hoiberg went with Felicio to close this game out. Earlier this week, Hoiberg has said he's unsure of his fourth-quarter rotation, but you would think that Felicio isn't going to be a staple late in games. He really impressed us over the summer, so he's not the worst pickup for owners in deeper leagues. He has some really nice upside and he's generally shown up when he's called on for the Bulls.