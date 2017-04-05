Player Page

Roster

Maurice Ndour | Forward | #2

Team: New York Knicks
Age / DOB:  (24) / 6/18/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 200
College: Ohio
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Ron Baker, Justin Holiday, Courtney Lee, Maurice Ndour and Willy Hernangomez will start against the Grizzlies on Friday.
Coach Jeff Hornacek has talked up Ndour this week and he should get some heavy run today. Mindaugas Kuzminskas should still get some play, but Ndour looks like the better play right now. He's worth a look in very deep leagues. Apr 7 - 7:52 PM
Source: Al Iannazzone on Twitter
More Maurice Ndour Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2925572547142866.4241520.75017.1433112.51.90.20.50.40.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 6WAS12115.20000.00012.500415221013
Apr 4CHI13359.55601.00035.60048121221213
Apr 2BOS11415.20001.00000.000000001022
Mar 31@MIA11213.33300.00000.000000111022
Mar 29MIA1512.50000.000111.000224000003
Mar 27DET1100.00000.00000.000011000000
Mar 25@SA11712.50000.00012.500044211023

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Derrick Rose
2Ron Baker
3Chasson Randle
4Sasha Vujacic
SG1Courtney Lee
2Justin Holiday
SF1Carmelo Anthony
2Lance Thomas
PF1Kristaps Porzingis
2Mindaugas Kuzminskas
3Maurice Ndour
C1Joakim Noah
2Willy Hernangomez
3Kyle O'Quinn
4Marshall Plumlee
 

 