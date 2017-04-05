Maurice Ndour | Forward | #2

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Ground Chuck
Apr 7
Podcast: Opening Week Recap
Apr 7
Dose: Surging Twins
Apr 7
Waiver Wired: Shop for Shaw
Apr 6
Daily Dose: Four Aces
Apr 6
Committee Time in Oakland
Apr 5
Notes: Courting Cole
Apr 5
Dose: Give Lance Chants
Apr 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jason Kipnis to begin rehab assignment Sunday
Kyle Freeland shuts down Dodgers in MLB debut
Bryce Harper leaves the yard in win on Friday
Blake Treinen shaky again but converts save
Michael Fulmer goes six scoreless vs. BoSox
Tillman (shoulder) to make ext. spring start
Richards MRI shows biceps nerve irritation
Beltre (calf) takes batting practice Friday
Pablo Sandoval belts first homer of season
Ivan Nova terrific over six versus Braves
McHugh left rehab start w/ tight elbow/biceps
Keon Broxton (nose) sitting out on Friday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Texans
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Jaguars
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Titans
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 6
Romo Walks Away
Apr 5
How Bye Weeks Affect WRs
Apr 5
NFL Draft Needs: Colts
Apr 5
NFL Draft Needs: Chargers
Apr 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
49ers release CB Tramaine Brock after arrest
Tramaine Brock arrested in Santa Clara
Rams land ex-Bill Nickell Robey-Coleman
Not done yet: Roethlisberger to play in 2017
Bills GM 'in love' with Deshaun Watson?
Report: Sherman initially asked to be traded
Texans to target quarterback at pick No. 25?
Jets may still move Eric Decker before season
Jets still likely to deal Sheldon Richardson?
Trevone Boykin arrested again on Thursday
Marvin Lewis not expecting contract extension
Greg Hardy taking part in 'spring league'
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stew: Booker Bonanza
Apr 7
Dose: The Jimmy & Mirotic Show
Apr 7
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 7
Apr 7
Roundtable: Dynasty Stashes
Apr 6
Dose: Cavs back on top!
Apr 6
Schedule Strengths by Position
Apr 5
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 5
Apr 5
Dose: Westbrook ties Big O!
Apr 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Ndour, Holiday starting against Memphis
DeMarcus Cousins out, Cunningham to start
Wilson Chandler will play on Friday night
Mills, Simmons, SloMo, Bertans & Dedmon start
Dwight Howard (rest) will not play Friday
Dennis Schroder not starting vs. Cavs
Carmelo Anthony, Porzingis out vs. Memphis
Clint Capela resting, Nene will get the start
Ryan Anderson limited to 15 minutes Friday
Dwight Howard questionable for Friday
Tim Hardaway Jr. will start on Friday
Luke Babbitt out; James Johnson starts again
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Leafs lose, WC Spot Still Open
Apr 7
Fantasy Nuggets Week 26
Apr 6
Podcast: Fantasy Award Winners
Apr 6
Capitals Clinch First Overall
Apr 6
Supportive Sheary
Apr 5
Capitals close to Pres Trophy
Apr 5
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Apr 4
Line Changes: Resting, Reeling
Apr 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
NHL suspends Nick Ritchie for two games
Rangers will start Antti Raanta on Sunday
Bruins will start Anton Khudobin on Saturday
Torey Krug (LBI) won't be available Saturday
Shea Weber (LBI) will miss Friday's game
Stamkos unlikely to play Friday and Sunday
Torey Krug leaves early due to LBI
Connor McDavid picks up 30th goal
Milan Lucic hat trick leads Oilers past SJ
John Gibson turns in shutout against Hawks
Henrik Sedin picks up three assists in loss
Devan Dubnyk sets Wild record
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Texas (Spring)
Apr 6
Chasing Texas (Spring)
Apr 5
Caps After Martinsville (Sprg)
Apr 4
Wrapup: Martinsville Speedway
Apr 2
Update: Martinsville (Spring)
Apr 1
STP 500 Stats
Mar 31
DFS: Martinsville (Spring)
Mar 30
Chasing Martinsville (Spring)
Mar 29
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kevin Harvick wins O'Reilly 500 pole
Matt Tifft: Top 10 laps in NXS Final practice
Wallace Jr. tops XFINITY Final Practice
Jimmie Johnson spins in TX quals round 1
9 drivers did not get a chance to qualify
Ty Dillon paces Fort Worth XFINITY Practice 1
Ryan Blaney posts fastest lap in TX practice
Chase Elliott crashes in TX practice 1
Erik Jones crashes in TX practice 1
Update: Ky Busch will not go to backup
Rookie Erik Jones cracks 28-second mark first
Ky Busch spins, collects wall in TX practice
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: 81st Masters
Apr 5
Expert Picks: 81st Masters
Apr 4
Masters Preview and Power Rank
Apr 3
Henley ends drought; wins SHO
Apr 3
81st Masters Preview
Apr 3
FanDuel Focus: Houston Open
Mar 29
Shell Houston Open: Preview
Mar 28
Expert Picks: Houston Open
Mar 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Stenson among notable MCs at 81st Masters
Spieth sets up a weekend run at the Masters
Day-low 67 lifts Fowler into four-way T1
Couples in contention again at the Masters
Pieters makes it a trio on 4-under after 68
First-timer Jon Rahm lurking after 36 holes
Garcia joins top spot with day-tying-low 69
Hoffman comes back to the pack in Round 2
Defender Willett in danger of MC after 73-78
Grillo improves 9 strokes in R2 of Masters
Ryan Moore blemish-free in R2 of the Masters
McGirt sprints around Augusta National in R2
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Apr 7
Podcast: Dane Brugler
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Jaguars
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Titans
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 6
NFL Team Needs: Colts
Apr 5
NFL Draft Needs: Texans
Apr 5
NFL Draft Needs: Chargers
Apr 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Mixon paid visit to Buccaneers
Teez Tabor says hamstring injury slowed runs
Virginia self-imposes sanctions for violation
Miller: Bills might be in love with QB Watson
Texans could be eyeing quarterback at No. 27
Report: Webb drawing 'legit' Rnd. 1 interest
Duke QB Thomas Sirk heading to East Carolina
Pat Mahomes reportedly paying Browns a visit
Report: Melifonwu on official visit to Browns
Jets host EDGE Charles Harris for visit
Norris: Expect Steelers to add receiver early
Add Raiders to T Davenport's workout list
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 32
Apr 7
Late Fitness Check GW32
Apr 7
The Bargain Hunter-Week 32
Apr 7
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW32
Apr 7
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 32
Apr 6
AM's Perfect XI - Week 32
Apr 6
Team News - Week 31
Apr 4
DFS Soccer: Week 31
Apr 4
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Moses fit to face against Bournemouth
As expected, Cresswell out for Swansea run-in
Ramirez to be assessed ahead of Burnley clash
Slumming Boro without defensive trio for GW32
Allardyce unsure over Cabaye timetable
Emiliano Martinez to start again vs Palace
Pep to play if safe with Kompany, Delph
Laurent Koscielny to miss Palace trip
Morgan and Mendy still unavailable
Harry Maguire ruled out of Man City clash
Harry Maguire ruled out of Man City clash
Ryan Fraser returns but Gosling is 50/50
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Carmelo Anthony
(F)
Justin Holiday
(G/F)
Maurice Ndour
(F)
Marshall Plumlee
(C)
Derrick Rose
(G)
Ron Baker
(G)
Mindaugas Kuzminskas
(F)
Joakim Noah
(F/C)
Kristaps Porzingis
(F)
Lance Thomas
(F)
Willy Hernangomez
(C)
Courtney Lee
(G)
Kyle O'Quinn
(F/C)
Chasson Randle
(G)
Sasha Vujacic
(G/F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Maurice Ndour | Forward | #2
Team:
New York Knicks
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 6/18/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 200
College:
Ohio
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $543,471 2017-18: $905,249 {Non-Guaranteed} 2018-19: $1,050,262 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ron Baker, Justin Holiday, Courtney Lee, Maurice Ndour and Willy Hernangomez will start against the Grizzlies on Friday.
Coach Jeff Hornacek has talked up Ndour this week and he should get some heavy run today. Mindaugas Kuzminskas should still get some play, but Ndour looks like the better play right now. He's worth a look in very deep leagues.
Apr 7 - 7:52 PM
Source:
Al Iannazzone on Twitter
Maurice Ndour scored three points with five rebounds, two assists, one steal and two turnovers in 21 minutes against the Wizards on Thursday.
Before the game, coach Jeff Hornacek said Ndour is probably the most athletic guy on the team. He had a big double-double on Tuesday and could get another big chance on Friday. Keep an eye on him for DFS when the Knicks are shorthanded.
Apr 6 - 10:43 PM
Source:
Marc Berman on Twitter
Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek said Maurice Ndour is a "guy who can play a role for our team."
"We don’t need him to score," Hornacek said. "We need the hustle. He has that, long arms. He got in around the boards. That is all we want from Mo – that activity.’’ Ndour got the nod at power forward on Tuesday with Kristaps Porzingis (back) on the shelf and made the most of his opportunity with 13 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and a block in 33 minutes, and with three games over the span of the next four days, he's worth a look in deeper formats if we learn that KP will miss additional time.
Apr 6 - 10:19 AM
Source:
New York Post
Maurice Ndour got the call at power forward on Tuesday with Kristaps Porzingis out with a back injury and had career highs of 13 points and 12 rebounds to go along with two steals and a block in a 100-91 win over the Bulls.
Ndour hadn't done much of anything up to this point and also saw a career high of 33 minutes, nearly double his previous high of 18 minutes. Maybe he'll become a force down the stretch for the Knicks, as Porzingis and Carmelo Anthony are both shutdown candidates, but it's too early for us to call him a must-own player after one good game all season. Mindaugas Kuzminskas is a better bet for success, as of now.
Apr 4 - 11:52 PM
Ndour, Holiday starting against Memphis
Apr 7 - 7:52 PM
Ndour scores three points
Apr 6 - 10:43 PM
Hornacek says Ndour can have a role w/ NYK
Apr 6 - 10:19 AM
Maurice Ndour has career night in win
Apr 4 - 11:52 PM
More Maurice Ndour Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Durant
GS
(5339)
2
D. Rose
NY
(4401)
3
D. Wade
CHI
(4324)
4
J. Nurkic
POR
(4291)
5
K. Lowry
TOR
(4176)
6
D. Waiters
MIA
(4159)
7
J. Harden
HOU
(3867)
8
G. Hill
UTA
(3592)
9
M. Brogdon
MLW
(3570)
10
L. James
CLE
(3523)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Knicks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
29
255
72
54
7
14
28
66
.424
15
20
.750
1
7
.143
3
11
2.5
1.9
0.2
0.5
0.4
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 6
WAS
1
21
1
5
.200
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
4
1
5
2
2
1
0
1
3
Apr 4
CHI
1
33
5
9
.556
0
1
.000
3
5
.600
4
8
12
1
2
2
1
2
13
Apr 2
BOS
1
14
1
5
.200
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
2
2
Mar 31
@MIA
1
12
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
1
1
1
0
2
2
Mar 29
MIA
1
5
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
1
1
1.000
2
2
4
0
0
0
0
0
3
Mar 27
DET
1
1
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 25
@SA
1
17
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
0
4
4
2
1
1
0
2
3
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Derrick Rose
Sidelined
Derrick Rose (knee) underwent a left knee arthroscopy for a medial meniscus tear on Wednesday.
He is expected to make a full recovery and will begin basketball activities in 3-6 weeks. Rose had some problems with his left knee this season, and this is the same knee that needed an ACL repair -- he also tore a meniscus in his right knee.
Apr 5
2
Ron Baker
3
Chasson Randle
Sidelined
Chasson Randle (sprained left ankle) will not play against the Wizards on Thursday.
You might want to pre-heat your oven, because the Baker is going to be busy today. Ron Baker is the only healthy point guard on the roster, but the Knicks haven't been shy about using Sasha Vujacic has a primary ball-handler before. Baker has his the 37-minute mark in three of his last four and should be there again, but he's not exactly a stat-stuffer. In his starts, he's averaged 5.2 points, 2.4 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 treys. He's a shot-in-the-dark play in DFS or for PG-needy owners.
Apr 6
4
Sasha Vujacic
SG
1
Courtney Lee
2
Justin Holiday
SF
1
Carmelo Anthony
Sidelined
Carmelo Anthony (sore left knee) and Kristaps Porzingis (back) will not play against the Grizzlies on Friday.
These DNPs were coming from a mile away with the Knicks playing on a back-to-back set for their last road game. With those two out, Willy Hernangomez should get big minutes against the Grizzlies frontcourt. There should be plenty of minutes for Mindaugas Kuzminskas, Maurice Ndour, Justin Holiday and Kyle O'Quinn as well. Ndour had a double-double on Tuesday and may offer the best upside of that group.
Apr 7
2
Lance Thomas
Sidelined
Lance Thomas (hip) will not play on Thursday against the Wizards.
He's been out since Mar. 23 and is likely out for the season. Expect to see some Justin Holiday and Mindaugas Kuzminskas behind Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis today.
Apr 6
PF
1
Kristaps Porzingis
Sidelined
Kristaps Porzingis (sore lower back) has been ruled out of Friday's game vs. Memphis.
KP was a late scratch for Thursday's game vs. the Wizards after his back began spasming during pregame warmups. Afterward, coach Jeff Hornacek said that the Knicks would be "careful" with Porzingis going forward. Thus, it is not surprising to see him sidelined on Friday. In fact, at this point, it seems likely that the Knicks will keep him out of New York's final two contests as well. Willy Hernangomez, Maurice Ndour and Justin Holiday should get a bump with KP sidelined.
Apr 7
2
Mindaugas Kuzminskas
3
Maurice Ndour
C
1
Joakim Noah
Suspended
Joakim Noah (knee) will begin serving his 20-game suspension on Wednesday.
He's been medically cleared by an independent doctor, but with just eight games remaining on the schedule this year, Noah will need to spend an additional 12 games on the sidelines during the 2017-18 season. Phil Jackson took a risk on Noah by signing him to a four-year deal worth $72 million this past offseason, which was a pretty obvious swing and a miss. The 32-year-old won't be worth drafting in most leagues next season.
Mar 29
2
Willy Hernangomez
3
Kyle O'Quinn
4
Marshall Plumlee
Headlines
Stew: Booker Bonanza
Apr 7
Matt Stroup weighs a big finish from Devin Booker and the potential next year for Andrew Wiggins in the latest edition of Roundball Stew.
More NBA Columns
»
Stew: Booker Bonanza
Apr 7
»
Dose: The Jimmy & Mirotic Show
Apr 7
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 7
Apr 7
»
Roundtable: Dynasty Stashes
Apr 6
»
Dose: Cavs back on top!
Apr 6
»
Schedule Strengths by Position
Apr 5
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 5
Apr 5
»
Dose: Westbrook ties Big O!
Apr 5
NBA Headlines
»
George Hill, Raul Neto will not play vs. MIN
»
Ndour, Holiday starting against Memphis
»
DeMarcus Cousins out, Cunningham to start
»
Wilson Chandler will play on Friday night
»
Mills, Simmons, SloMo, Bertans & Dedmon start
»
Dwight Howard (rest) will not play Friday
»
Dennis Schroder not starting vs. Cavs
»
Carmelo Anthony, Porzingis out vs. Memphis
»
Clint Capela resting, Nene will get the start
»
Ryan Anderson limited to 15 minutes Friday
»
Dwight Howard questionable for Friday
»
Tim Hardaway Jr. will start on Friday
NBA Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved