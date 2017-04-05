Maurice Ndour | Forward | #2

Latest News Recent News

Ron Baker, Justin Holiday, Courtney Lee, Maurice Ndour and Willy Hernangomez will start against the Grizzlies on Friday. Coach Jeff Hornacek has talked up Ndour this week and he should get some heavy run today. Mindaugas Kuzminskas should still get some play, but Ndour looks like the better play right now. He's worth a look in very deep leagues. Source: Al Iannazzone on Twitter

Maurice Ndour scored three points with five rebounds, two assists, one steal and two turnovers in 21 minutes against the Wizards on Thursday. Before the game, coach Jeff Hornacek said Ndour is probably the most athletic guy on the team. He had a big double-double on Tuesday and could get another big chance on Friday. Keep an eye on him for DFS when the Knicks are shorthanded. Source: Marc Berman on Twitter

Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek said Maurice Ndour is a "guy who can play a role for our team." "We don’t need him to score," Hornacek said. "We need the hustle. He has that, long arms. He got in around the boards. That is all we want from Mo – that activity.’’ Ndour got the nod at power forward on Tuesday with Kristaps Porzingis (back) on the shelf and made the most of his opportunity with 13 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and a block in 33 minutes, and with three games over the span of the next four days, he's worth a look in deeper formats if we learn that KP will miss additional time. Source: New York Post