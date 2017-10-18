Mike James | Guard | #55 Team: Phoenix Suns Age / DOB: (27) / 8/18/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 185 College: Lamar Share: Tweet

Mike James took over the No. 2 point guard job against the Lakers on Friday, scoring 13 points with one assist, one block and one 3-pointer in 22 minutes. After leading all players in Wednesday's action with 22 teams in action and being effective, James earned the trust of coach Earl Watson. James is getting minutes at both guard spots, he's keeping his turnovers down, his 28.8 usage rate and 60.2 TS% are above Devin Booker, and most importantly he leads the team in net rating. We don't know if Tyler Ulis was hurt or he was benched for poor play, but James may hold this role for now. He's worth a look in deeper leagues on a team that will be trailing a ton.

Suns coach Earl Watson hinted that Mike James has played his way into the rotation. "I think Mike James showed he’s an offensive player in this league," Watson said. "We need scoring." James scored 12 points in garbage time of Wednesday's blowout loss, but we're not ready to add him in most fantasy formats. He's still third on the depth chart behind Eric Bledsoe and Tyler Ulis, but we should see more two-PG lineups at least. Source: Arizona Republic

Mike James scored 12 points with two rebounds, one assist, one steal and two 3-pointers in 11 minutes against the Blazers on Wednesday. This was all about the garbage time for James, but that garbage-time unit was Phoenix's best group among lineups with more than one minute. James likely won't be in the rotation on Friday.