Mike James | Guard | #55

Team: Phoenix Suns
Age / DOB:  (27) / 8/18/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 185
College: Lamar
Mike James took over the No. 2 point guard job against the Lakers on Friday, scoring 13 points with one assist, one block and one 3-pointer in 22 minutes.
After leading all players in Wednesday's action with 22 teams in action and being effective, James earned the trust of coach Earl Watson. James is getting minutes at both guard spots, he's keeping his turnovers down, his 28.8 usage rate and 60.2 TS% are above Devin Booker, and most importantly he leads the team in net rating. We don't know if Tyler Ulis was hurt or he was benched for poor play, but James may hold this role for now. He's worth a look in deeper leagues on a team that will be trailing a ton. Oct 21 - 2:16 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
11112211510.500000.023.6670112.02.01.01.01.00.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Oct 18POR111510.50023.66700.0001121110112

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Eric Bledsoe
2Tyler Ulis
3Mike James
SG1Devin Booker
2Brandon Knight
3Davon Reed
4Troy Daniels
SF1T.J. Warren
2Josh Jackson
3Derrick Jones Jr.
PF1Marquese Chriss
2Dragan Bender
3Jared Dudley
4Alec Peters
C1Tyson Chandler
2Alex Len
3Alan Williams
 

 