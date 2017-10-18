Mike James | Guard | #55

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Postseason Dose: Astros Thrive
Oct 21
Projection Review: Hitters II
Oct 20
Team Roundup: Rays
Oct 20
Postseason Dose: LA Advances
Oct 20
Team Roundup: Orioles
Oct 19
Postseason Dose: Masa-Hero
Oct 19
Team Roundup: Marlins
Oct 18
Postseason Dose: Darvish Deals
Oct 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Verlander fires seven shutout frames vs Yanks
Altuve goes 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBI
Headley in the DH spot for Yankees on Friday
Evan Gattis at DH for Houston in Game 6
Daniel Murphy undergoes right knee surgery
Tigers announce hiring of Ron Gardenhire
Nationals won't retain manager Dusty Baker
Hernandez powers Dodgers to World Series
Gardenhire expected to be next Tigers manager
Zobrist in RF, hitting eighth in NLCS Game 5
Brantley out 4-5 months after ankle surgery
Baez blasts two bombs in 3-2 Cubs victory
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Injury Report: Week 7
Oct 20
Week 7 Rankings
Oct 20
Roundtable: Tight End Talk
Oct 20
Silva's Week 7 Matchups
Oct 20
Daily Dose: Cooper Crushes KC
Oct 20
Matchup: Chiefs @ Raiders
Oct 19
Week 7 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Oct 19
Podcast: Tight End Bonanza
Oct 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Marshawn Lynch hit with one-game suspension
Packers hoping Rodgers returns in Week 15
Dede Westbrook 'on track' for Week 9 return
Packers put Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) on IR
Chris Hogan removed from final injury report
Snead (hamstring) officially questionable
Keenan Allen injured in Thursday's practice
Dolphins' Pouncey (concussion) practices full
Rob Kelley (ankle) expected to start on MNF
DeVante Parker doubtful to face Jets
Melvin Gordon listed as questionable
Allen misses practice, listed as questionable
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA DFS Podcast for Oct. 20
Oct 20
Stew: Wicked Smart
Oct 20
Dose: Carmelo Gets Revenge
Oct 20
Roundtable: Season Predictions
Oct 19
Dose: The Real Opening Night!
Oct 19
NBA DFS Podcast for Oct. 18
Oct 18
Notable Numbers
Oct 18
Dose: Celtics Lose Hayward
Oct 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Mike James leapfrogs Tyler Ulis on Friday
Cold As Ice: D'Angelo Russell steps up late
DeMarre Carroll scores 17 points in 28 minute
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson fills stat sheet
Trevor Booker goes for 17 and 11 in win
Jarrett Allen cracks rotation, makes impact
Spencer Dinwiddie scores 16 points in win
Embiid double-doubles, will rest Saturday
Nikola Vucevic scores career-high 41 points
Kevin Durant swats six shots in road win
Bradley Beal scores 25 points in win vs. DET
John Wall scores 26 points with 10 dimes
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lightning and Leafs on Top
Oct 20
Dose: Hischier's Big Night
Oct 20
Fantasy Nuggets Week 3
Oct 19
Dose: Schwartz Deli-vers
Oct 19
Podcast: Can't Stop Kucherov
Oct 18
Slumping Forwards Bright Spots
Oct 18
Dose: Kucherov Making History
Oct 18
LIve Fantasy Hockey Chat
Oct 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Cam Fowler injured in win over Canadiens
Patrik Laine scores 2 goals in win over MIN
Roberto Luongo injured vs. PIT on Friday
Gibson makes 49 saves in blowout win vs. Habs
Evgeni Malkin nets 1G, 1A in win over FLA
Tomas Tatar scores twice in OTL to Capitals
Alex Ovechkin scores OT winner vs. Wings
Derek Dorsett nets 2G, 1A in win over Sabres
Martin Jones makes 28 saves in shutout win
Mikael Granlund won't play on Friday night
Boone Jenner (back) likely to play Saturday
Capitals will start Philipp Grubauer Saturday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Kansas (Fall)
Oct 20
Chasing Kansas (Fall)
Oct 19
Caps After Talladega (Fall)
Oct 17
Wrapup: Talladega
Oct 15
Update: Talladega (Fall)
Oct 14
DFS: Talladega (Fall)
Oct 13
Chasing Talladega (Fall)
Oct 11
Caps After Talladega (Fall)
Oct 10
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones on row three
Martin Truex Jr. on Kansas pole
Erik Jones tops Kansas XFINITY Final Practice
Decker with VMS for full 2018 ARCA schedule
Zane Smith on pole for ARCA Kansas 150
Reddick has best 10-laps in 1st NXS practice
Matt Tifft paces Kansas XFINITY Practice 1
Smith loose in ARCA practice, also fastest
Bonsignore 10th at Thompson, 3rd in points
Pennink: 4th at Thompson, 4th in NWMT points
Goodale 16th at Thompson, 5th in NWMT points
Ryan Preece: Sunoco World Series 150 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: The CJ CUP
Oct 17
CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES Preview
Oct 17
Perez 4-shot winner at CIMB
Oct 16
Valderrama Masters Preview
Oct 16
Expert Picks: CIMB Classic
Oct 10
CIMB Classic Preview
Oct 10
Steele back-to-back in Napa
Oct 9
Italian Open Preview
Oct 9
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rahm amongst notables to miss Valderrama cut
Garcia remains on track for Valderrama glory
Albatross for Luiten; has lead at Valderrama
Luke List leads the pack at The CJ CUP
Course horse Luiten shares lead at Valderrama
Sergio fires 66; has share of Valderrama lead
J. Thomas takes commanding R1 lead @ CJ CUP
Garcia has multiple incentives at Valderrama
Sung Kang preps for home game at The CJ CUP
Rahm walks his childhood fairways of dreams
Cantlay cuts The CJ CUP from his schedule
Ross Fisher falls one short despite Sunday 63
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Week 8 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 19
Top Big Play Running Backs
Oct 18
Match-ups Mixer: Week 8
Oct 15
Week 7 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 12
Match-ups Mixer: Week 7
Oct 8
Week 6 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 4
Match-ups Mixer: Week 6
Oct 1
Week 5 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
James (shoulder) facing an extended absence
Mike White tosses five scores in win over ODU
Lawry rocks it with 166 yards rushing, 3 TD
Michigan lands four-star TE Mustapha Muhammad
Xavier Johnson (ankle) expected for Saturday
Florida nets pledge from four-star T Gouraige
Appy State RB Upshaw (tricep) done for season
Dantonio: Scott (arrest) will play vs Indiana
McCloughan comps Mayfield to a shorter Favre
HC Kelly confirms LB Martini out for USC game
Miller catches 10 passes for 178 yards in win
Ferguson throws for 471 in shootout victory
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag's Take - Gameweek 9
Oct 19
Late Fitness Check GW9
Oct 19
Sean's Super Subs - Week 9
Oct 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW9
Oct 19
AM's Perfect XI - Week 9
Oct 18
The Bargain Hunter - Week 9
Oct 18
Thoughts on Managers
Oct 17
FPL Draft Recap - Week 8
Oct 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Bilic teeters on the brink after BHA loss
Palmer close to Terriers return
Chelsea could get Kante ahead of schedule
Aguero cleared to start, but will he?
Billing facing lengthy spell on the sidelines
Rooney, Schneiderlin back for weekend
Steve Mounie back in contention for Town
Danny Welbeck will miss the trip to Everton
Koscielny probable for Merseyside trip
Aaron Ramsey likely to feature against EVE
James Collins out for Week 9
Will Deeney start after netting against ARS
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Leandro Barbosa
(G)
Tyson Chandler
(C)
Josh Jackson
(F)
Brandon Knight
(G)
Davon Reed
(G)
Dragan Bender
(F)
Marquese Chriss
(F)
Mike James
(G)
Alex Len
(C)
Tyler Ulis
(G)
Anthony Bennett
(F)
Troy Daniels
(G)
Peter Jok
(G)
Alec Peters
(F)
T.J. Warren
(F)
Eric Bledsoe
(G)
Jared Dudley
(G/F)
Derrick Jones Jr.
(F)
Ronnie Price
(G)
Alan Williams
(C)
Devin Booker
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Mike James | Guard | #55
Team:
Phoenix Suns
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 8/18/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 185
College:
Lamar
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Mike James took over the No. 2 point guard job against the Lakers on Friday, scoring 13 points with one assist, one block and one 3-pointer in 22 minutes.
After leading all players in Wednesday's action with 22 teams in action and being effective, James earned the trust of coach Earl Watson. James is getting minutes at both guard spots, he's keeping his turnovers down, his 28.8 usage rate and 60.2 TS% are above Devin Booker, and most importantly he leads the team in net rating. We don't know if Tyler Ulis was hurt or he was benched for poor play, but James may hold this role for now. He's worth a look in deeper leagues on a team that will be trailing a ton.
Oct 21 - 2:16 AM
Suns coach Earl Watson hinted that Mike James has played his way into the rotation.
"I think Mike James showed he’s an offensive player in this league," Watson said. "We need scoring." James scored 12 points in garbage time of Wednesday's blowout loss, but we're not ready to add him in most fantasy formats. He's still third on the depth chart behind Eric Bledsoe and Tyler Ulis, but we should see more two-PG lineups at least.
Oct 19 - 12:54 PM
Source:
Arizona Republic
Mike James scored 12 points with two rebounds, one assist, one steal and two 3-pointers in 11 minutes against the Blazers on Wednesday.
This was all about the garbage time for James, but that garbage-time unit was Phoenix's best group among lineups with more than one minute. James likely won't be in the rotation on Friday.
Oct 19 - 2:33 AM
Mike James scored 32 points with five rebounds, five assists, five rebounds, six turnovers, three steals and three 3-pointers against the Grizzlies on Thursday.
As great as this outing was, James did get a little careless with some poor shot selection and turnovers in the fourth quarter. He's earned a contract with the Suns and should be at camp to compete for the third PG spot. It's also worth mentioning that James tweeted out his feelings about players leaving Europe Thursday morning. "Europe gotta start treating players better or it's going to keep getting worse and worse," he said.
Jul 13 - 10:06 PM
Source:
Mike James on Twitter
Mike James leapfrogs Tyler Ulis on Friday
Oct 21 - 2:16 AM
Watson: Mike James has earned minutes
Oct 19 - 12:54 PM
Mike James gets garbage minutes
Oct 19 - 2:33 AM
Mike James scores 32 points vs. Grizzlies
Jul 13 - 10:06 PM
More Mike James Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Parker
MLW
(8392)
2
G. Hayward
BOS
(7078)
3
Z. LaVine
CHI
(6705)
4
N. Batum
CHA
(6413)
5
I. Thomas
CLE
(6350)
6
K. Leonard
SA
(6273)
7
D. Green
GS
(5973)
8
J. Lin
BKN
(5882)
9
M. Morris
WAS
(5708)
10
L. James
CLE
(5486)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Phoenix Suns Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
1
11
12
2
1
1
5
10
.500
0
0
0.0
2
3
.667
0
1
12.0
2.0
1.0
1.0
1.0
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Mike James's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Mike James's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Mike James's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Mike James's player profile.
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Oct 18
POR
1
11
5
10
.500
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
1
1
2
1
1
1
0
1
12
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Eric Bledsoe
Sidelined
Eric Bledsoe, Devin Booker, T.J. Warren, Josh Jackson and Tyson Chandler will start against the Lakers on Friday.
Bledsoe was listed as questionable for today, but he quote tweeted that report 30 minutes ago with a "Ha!", so apparently he's good to go. We'll see what quirky stuff coach Earl Watson has for us today, but start Bledsoe in all leagues.
Oct 20
2
Tyler Ulis
Sidelined
Tyler Ulis was a DNP-CD on Friday.
It's unknown why Ulis was leapfrogged by Mike James right now. Ulis was a disaster on Wednesday and he did have a quad injury. Regardless, Ulis' outlook isn't looking great, especially with how James played well.
Oct 21
3
Mike James
SG
1
Devin Booker
2
Brandon Knight
Sidelined
Brandon Knight underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee on Friday and will miss the entire 2017-18 season.
2017 has not been kind to Brandon Knight. He was essentially benched for entire second half of last season, not appearing in a single game for the Suns after the All-Star break. Then Knight tore his ACL while playing in a pro-am game in late July. He still has three years and $44 million left on his contract. Phoenix has to hope he can enter the 2018-19 season fully healthy and bounce back to something resembling the player he was when the Suns acquired him.
Aug 26
3
Davon Reed
Sidelined
The Suns announced on Friday that Davon Reed underwent a meniscus repair of his left knee that will sideline him for approximately four to six months.
Phoenix selected Reed with the 32nd overall pick in the 2017 draft out of the University of Miami. He played relatively well for the Suns summer league squad in Las Vegas, averaging 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals over six games. However, Reed wasn't on the fantasy radar even before this injury and should be ignored in all fantasy formats this season.
Aug 25
4
Troy Daniels
SF
1
T.J. Warren
2
Josh Jackson
3
Derrick Jones Jr.
PF
1
Marquese Chriss
2
Dragan Bender
3
Jared Dudley
Sidelined
Jared Dudley underwent a left toe ligament and bone procedure and is expected to be sidelined for 3-4 months.
This means Dudley could miss training camp and potentially the start of the 2017-18 season. Dudley has two years on his deal with Phoenix, but with the Suns rebuilding, he will likely be more of a locker room guy again in 2017-18. He averaged 6.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 3-pointers in 21.3 minutes per game last season, so fantasy owners can plan on ignoring him in most formats.
Jun 27
4
Alec Peters
C
1
Tyson Chandler
2
Alex Len
Sidelined
Alex Len (left ankle sprain) is listed as probable in the game notes for Friday's matchup vs. the Lakers.
It's only a game notes designation, so we'll take it with a grain of salt. However, it is encouraging news after Len was sidelined for the Suns season opener on Wednesday. We should have confirmation from coach Earl Watson after the team's shootaround on Friday morning. Let's hope Len, who had a strong preseason, can put this ankle issue behind him. If he can stay healthy, he has a chance to log plenty of playing time and may be worth a look in deep leagues.
Oct 20
3
Alan Williams
Sidelined
Alan Williams underwent surgery on Monday morning to repair the meniscus in his right knee, and he's expected to return to full basketball activity in approximately six months.
It sounds like there's a chance Williams won't play at all this season, so there's no reason to pay him any attention in fantasy hoops. With Williams unavailable, Tyson Chandler and Alex Len will man the center-spot, and some of the five-man minutes could trickle down to Marquese Chriss as well.
Sep 25
Headlines
NBA DFS Podcast for Oct. 20
Oct 20
Mike Gallagher and Ryan Knaus go in depth in this edition.
More NBA Columns
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Oct. 20
Oct 20
»
Stew: Wicked Smart
Oct 20
»
Dose: Carmelo Gets Revenge
Oct 20
»
Roundtable: Season Predictions
Oct 19
»
Dose: The Real Opening Night!
Oct 19
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Oct. 18
Oct 18
»
Notable Numbers
Oct 18
»
Dose: Celtics Lose Hayward
Oct 18
NBA Headlines
»
Mike James leapfrogs Tyler Ulis on Friday
»
Cold As Ice: D'Angelo Russell steps up late
»
DeMarre Carroll scores 17 points in 28 minute
»
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson fills stat sheet
»
Trevor Booker goes for 17 and 11 in win
»
Jarrett Allen cracks rotation, makes impact
»
Spencer Dinwiddie scores 16 points in win
»
Embiid double-doubles, will rest Saturday
»
Nikola Vucevic scores career-high 41 points
»
Kevin Durant swats six shots in road win
»
Bradley Beal scores 25 points in win vs. DET
»
John Wall scores 26 points with 10 dimes
NBA Links
»
React to NBA news properly w/ RotoGrinders Premium!
»
Take on the Rotoworld NFL staff on FanDuel
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
NFL Week 6 Ownership Projections via RotoGrinders!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved