Salah Mejri | Center | #50

Team: Dallas Mavericks
Age / DOB:  (30) / 6/15/1986
Ht / Wt:  7'2' / 235
Contract: view contract details
Salah Mejri pulled down a career-high 17 boards against the 76ers on Wednesday, adding 16 points, one steal and one block in 21 minutes.
As you might expect, it was all about Mejri feasting on Jahlil Okafor. Mejri was on the court against Okafor for 11.2 minutes with nine points, eight boards, one steal and one block on 4-of-4 from the field. Coach Rick Carlisle tends to play the matchups with Mejri and Dwight Powell, so he's only worth a pickup for owners with something to cut in deeper leagues -- Mejri played just two minutes on Monday. Andrew Bogut (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday, though. Feb 2 - 12:17 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
4255310017410214366.6521424.58302.00036262.44.10.20.50.60.9
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015DAL3411.71.42.3.6280.00.0.0000.81.4.5871.22.43.60.30.70.21.11.63.7
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2015DAL343984978.62801.0002746.5874182123102383654125
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 30CLE1200.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 29@SA1800.00000.00000.000000000010
Jan 26@OKC11712.50000.00012.500336010053
Jan 25NY0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 22LAK11501.00000.000221.000145020232
Jan 20UTA11201.00000.00000.000112001120
Jan 19@MIA119221.00000.00000.000033021124

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Deron Williams
2J.J. Barea
3Yogi Ferrell
4Devin Harris
SG1Seth Curry
2Jonathan Gibson
SF1Wesley Matthews
2Dorian Finney-Smith
3Justin Anderson
4Nicolas Brussino
PF1Harrison Barnes
2Dwight Powell
C1Dirk Nowitzki
2Andrew Bogut
3Salah Mejri
 

 