Latest News Recent News

Salah Mejri pulled down a career-high 17 boards against the 76ers on Wednesday, adding 16 points, one steal and one block in 21 minutes. As you might expect, it was all about Mejri feasting on Jahlil Okafor. Mejri was on the court against Okafor for 11.2 minutes with nine points, eight boards, one steal and one block on 4-of-4 from the field. Coach Rick Carlisle tends to play the matchups with Mejri and Dwight Powell, so he's only worth a pickup for owners with something to cut in deeper leagues -- Mejri played just two minutes on Monday. Andrew Bogut (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday, though.

Salah Mejri scored three points with six rebounds in 17 minutes against the Thunder on Thursday. Coach Rick Carlisle went with Mejri over Dwight Powell as the backup five man during this loss. He had some really bad mistakes and committed five fouls, as well. It may be Mejri moving to the No. 3 center spot after this one, but most fantasy owners can steer clear anyway.

Salah Mejri will be active against the Hawks on Saturday. With Andrew Bogut active, we may not get much action out of Mejri for this game. He can be left on the wire in almost all leagues. Source: Earl Sneed on Twitter