Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Cards, Martinez agree to 5-year, $51M extension
Rockies ink Reynolds to minor league deal
Update: TEX not actively pursuing Quintana
Josh Bell undergoes minor knee operation
Report: Orioles to sign 2B Johnny Giavotella
Royals finalize 2-year deal with Brandon Moss
Khris Davis wins arbitration case over A's
Cubs acquire RHP Eddie Butler from Rockies
Tribe ink Wily Mo Pena to minor league deal
FA slugger Chris Carter may consider Japan
Jays reach $3 mil deal with lefty J.P. Howell
Sergio Romo intrigued by Nationals and Mets
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Colts Pro Bowl P McAfee retires at age 29
With Fitzgerald back, Palmer likelier to play
Larry Fitzgerald 'definitely' playing in 2017
Patriots add DT Alan Branch to injury report
Tom Savage to compete for Texans starting job
Report: Texans 'not a landing spot' for Romo
Carson Palmer denies moving out of Arizona
Report: CLE will 'try to trade for' Garoppolo
Watt (back) says he's fully cleared for OTAs
Report: San Diego reaches out to Raiders
Travis Benjamin recovering from knee scope
Arians expects both Palmer and Fitz to return
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Rudy Gobert scores 26 points with 15 boards
Splash: Steph Curry gets 39 pts w/ 11 threes
Giannis Antetokounmpo struggles in Utah
Seth Curry scores 22 points in nice line
Vince Carter gets 14/6/5 & another milestone
Salah Mejri scores 16 points with 17 boards
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope drops career-high 38
Danilo Gallinari (left groin) to get an MRI
Willy Hernangomez gets 16 & 16 off NYK bench
Kyle Lowry scores 32 points on 12-of-20 FGs
Kyrie Irving hands out career-high 14 assists
Rodney Hood (right knee) out for game
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Devan Dubnyk ends four-game winning streak
Brad Marchand scores 2G, 1A in loss to WSH
Nicklas Backstrom nets 3 pts in win over BOS
Evgeny Kuznetsov gets first star of January
Aleksander Barkov may be back next week
Conor Sheary out 4-6 weeks due to UBI
Alex Galchenyuk ready to return Thursday
Mitch Marner named Rookie of the Month
Blues fire Hitchcock, Mike Yeo named new HC
Martin Jones blocks 24 in win over Blackhawks
D. Kuemper has busy night in win over Oilers
Alex Pietrangelo picks up 3 pts in loss
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gray Gaulding to join rookie battle
Twisted Tea sponsors Ty Dillon and #13 Chevy
Hessert running abbreviated schedule with VMS
Enfinger signs with ThorSport Racing in 2017
Harrison Burton dominates Speedfest 2017
Ben Rhodes back with ThorSport Racing in 2017
Jeffrey Earnhardt has ride for Daytona 500
Cody Coughlin joins ThorSport for 2017 season
Crew chief named for Ryan Truex truck team
Self teams with Sinclair at ARCA Daytona race
Michael Annett reunites with Jason Stockert
Plan ahead: Hamlin best at Indy, Daytona
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Koepka back on site of 2015 WMPO victory
Woods continues comeback with start in Dubai
Stenson clear favorite for second Dubai win
Matsuyama preps for title defense @ WMPO
Willett returns to Dubai with fond memories
Jim Knous connects at WMPO Monday Qualifier
Garcia had weekend gloom in Desert Classic
Rookie Pan wraps FIO with 70; career-best T2
Rahm heists Farmers by 3 with back-nine 30
Howell III closes FIO with 68 for two-way T2
K. Bradley posts -9; 72-hole clubhouse leader
Wang wins Qatar playoff; has 3rd Euro trophy
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Seminoles ink stud five-star DT Marvin Wilson
Nebraska flips 4-star CB Blades from Florida
Trojans brings in five-star WR Joseph Lewis
Alabama keeps on keepin' on, signs WR Smith
Internet celebrates ISU T Kobe Buffalomeat
Alabama signs four-star stud DE LaBryan Ray
LSU adds to defensive line with DE Chaisson
Four-star T Austin Jackson heading to USC
Hooker recently had hernia & labrum surgery
Michigan signs No. 1 target 5-star DT Solomon
T Zabie spurns hometown Horns for UCLA
Seminoles beat out UGA, Stanford for Warner
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Man United held to draw by lowly Hull
Peter Crouch hits a century as Potters draw
Seamus Coleman scores again in 1-1 draw
Hull City steals a point from Old Trafford
Manchester City hammer West Ham 4-0
Hammers fail to extend good form against MCI
Molla Wague joins Leicester City on loan
Chelsea defender Ivanovic joins Zenit
Rhodes completes move to Championship side
Markus Grosicki signs on with Hull City
Southampton secure signing of Gabbiadini
Palace get their man in Mamadou Sakho
Salah Mejri
(F)
Roster
Justin Anderson
(F)
Andrew Bogut
(C)
Yogi Ferrell
(G)
Devin Harris
(G)
Dirk Nowitzki
(F/C)
J.J. Barea
(G)
Nicolas Brussino
(F)
Dorian Finney-Smith
(F)
Wesley Matthews
(G/F)
Dwight Powell
(F/C)
Harrison Barnes
(F)
Seth Curry
(G)
Jonathan Gibson
(G)
Salah Mejri
(C)
Deron Williams
(G)
Salah Mejri | Center | #50
Team:
Dallas Mavericks
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 6/15/1986
Ht / Wt:
7'2' / 235
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $874,636 {Non-Guaranteed} 2017-18: $1,014,746 {Non-Guaranteed} 2018-19: $1,288,038 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Salah Mejri pulled down a career-high 17 boards against the 76ers on Wednesday, adding 16 points, one steal and one block in 21 minutes.
As you might expect, it was all about Mejri feasting on Jahlil Okafor. Mejri was on the court against Okafor for 11.2 minutes with nine points, eight boards, one steal and one block on 4-of-4 from the field. Coach Rick Carlisle tends to play the matchups with Mejri and Dwight Powell, so he's only worth a pickup for owners with something to cut in deeper leagues -- Mejri played just two minutes on Monday. Andrew Bogut (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday, though.
Feb 2 - 12:17 AM
Salah Mejri scored three points with six rebounds in 17 minutes against the Thunder on Thursday.
Coach Rick Carlisle went with Mejri over Dwight Powell as the backup five man during this loss. He had some really bad mistakes and committed five fouls, as well. It may be Mejri moving to the No. 3 center spot after this one, but most fantasy owners can steer clear anyway.
Jan 26 - 11:10 PM
Salah Mejri will be active against the Hawks on Saturday.
With Andrew Bogut active, we may not get much action out of Mejri for this game. He can be left on the wire in almost all leagues.
Jan 7 - 8:40 PM
Source:
Earl Sneed on Twitter
Salah Mejri (flu-like symptoms) missed shootaround on Saturday, but coach Rick Carlisle said there is a "good chance" he could be available Saturday night.
Mejri did not play Thursday vs. the Suns and had played a total of just six minutes in the two games prior. He will likely continue to see only sporadic minutes going forward. He can be left on the waiver wire in standard leagues.
Jan 7 - 12:16 PM
Source:
Earl Sneed on Twitter
Salah Mejri scores 16 points with 17 boards
Feb 2 - 12:17 AM
Salah Mejri takes over as No. 2 C
Jan 26 - 11:10 PM
Salah Mejri is active for Saturday
Jan 7 - 8:40 PM
Salah Mejri (illness) probable for Saturday
Jan 7 - 12:16 PM
More Salah Mejri Player News
1
N. Jokic
DEN
(5352)
2
S. Curry
GS
(5270)
3
J. Embiid
PHI
(5223)
4
D. Rose
NY
(5219)
5
D. DeRozan
TOR
(4961)
6
C. Paul
LAC
(4323)
7
J. Smith
CLE
(4317)
8
K. Middleton
MLW
(4279)
9
A. Bradley
BOS
(4110)
10
P. Gasol
SA
(3925)
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
42
553
100
174
10
21
43
66
.652
14
24
.583
0
2
.000
36
26
2.4
4.1
0.2
0.5
0.6
0.9
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
DAL
34
11.7
1.4
2.3
.628
0.0
0.0
.000
0.8
1.4
.587
1.2
2.4
3.6
0.3
0.7
0.2
1.1
1.6
3.7
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2015
DAL
34
398
49
78
.628
0
1
.000
27
46
.587
41
82
123
10
23
8
36
54
125
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 30
CLE
1
2
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 29
@SA
1
8
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
Jan 26
@OKC
1
17
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
3
3
6
0
1
0
0
5
3
Jan 25
NY
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 22
LAK
1
15
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
1
4
5
0
2
0
2
3
2
Jan 20
UTA
1
12
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
1
2
0
0
1
1
2
0
Jan 19
@MIA
1
19
2
2
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
3
3
0
2
1
1
2
4
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Deron Williams
Sidelined
Updating a previous report, Deron Williams (toe) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
He was originally listed as questionable, but Dallas quickly flipped him to out following shootaround. The Mavs have gone on a two-game winning streak with 10-day contract signee Yogi Ferrell running the point, so he'll likely be looking at another start tonight and both him and Seth Curry are on the radar as potential daily league targets. For now, we'll be considering Williams questionable for Friday's game in Portland.
Feb 1
2
J.J. Barea
Sidelined
J.J. Barea (left calf strain) is not close to practicing and head coach Rick Carlisle expects him to remain on the sidelines even after the All-Star break.
Barea just hasn't been able to stay healthy this season (or for most of his career), and there's just not much incentive to stash him in any scenario with his potential return date still a long ways away. Seth Curry will benefit most in his absence, and he's worth owning in most leagues.
Feb 1
3
Yogi Ferrell
4
Devin Harris
SG
1
Seth Curry
2
Jonathan Gibson
SF
1
Wesley Matthews
2
Dorian Finney-Smith
3
Justin Anderson
4
Nicolas Brussino
PF
1
Harrison Barnes
2
Dwight Powell
C
1
Dirk Nowitzki
2
Andrew Bogut
Sidelined
Andrew Bogut (hamstring) received an injection on Tuesday and will miss Friday's game against the Blazers.
He is not expected to miss much time beyond Friday night, but the Mavs will obviously be careful with Bogut considering how often he's been hurt this year. He's not worth the trouble in fantasy. Meanwhile, Dwight Powell and Salah Mejri should pick up some center minutes with Powell being the better pickup in deep leagues.
Feb 1
3
Salah Mejri
Headlines
Are Revenge Games Real?
Feb 1
Ryan Knaus looks at 'revenge games' to determine whether fantasy owners benefit when a player faces their former team.
More NBA Columns
»
Are Revenge Games Real?
Feb 1
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 1
Feb 1
»
Dose: Free Willy Time? Maybe
Feb 1
»
Stats: Maker's Mark
Jan 31
»
Dose: IT2 a 4th-quarter Freak!
Jan 31
»
Season Long Pod for Jan. 30
Jan 30
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 15
Jan 30
»
Dose: Quadruple Overtime?
Jan 30
NBA Headlines
»
Rudy Gobert scores 26 points with 15 boards
»
Splash: Steph Curry gets 39 pts w/ 11 threes
»
Giannis Antetokounmpo struggles in Utah
»
Seth Curry scores 22 points in nice line
»
Vince Carter gets 14/6/5 & another milestone
»
Salah Mejri scores 16 points with 17 boards
»
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope drops career-high 38
»
Danilo Gallinari (left groin) to get an MRI
»
Willy Hernangomez gets 16 & 16 off NYK bench
»
Kyle Lowry scores 32 points on 12-of-20 FGs
»
Kyrie Irving hands out career-high 14 assists
»
Rodney Hood (right knee) out for game
