Malcolm Miller | Forward | #13 Team: Toronto Raptors Age / DOB: (25) / 3/6/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 210 College: Holy Cross

Malcolm Miller is getting the start vs. the Pacers on Thursday. It'll be his third NBA start, but this time OG Anunoby is expected to be available. This suggests OG could still be limited while the Raptors aren't going to have Norm Powell (ankle) tonight. Miller isn't much of an option tonight. Source: Raptors on Twitter

Malcolm Miller played five minutes off the bench on Wednesday, scoring two points on 1-of-2 shooting with one assist and no other stats. Miller struggled as a fill-in starter for OG Anunoby (ankle) and he should never have left the waiver wire. If he did, it's a mistake that can now be corrected.

Malcolm Miller will move to the bench on Wednesday against the Pistons. This move could mean that Delon Wright (toe) is limited, so coach Dwane Casey will try not to shorten his rotation too much. Miller can't be counted on in fantasy. Source: Raptors on Twitter