Malcolm Miller | Forward | #13

Team: Toronto Raptors
Age / DOB:  (25) / 3/6/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 210
College: Holy Cross
Malcolm Miller is getting the start vs. the Pacers on Thursday.
It'll be his third NBA start, but this time OG Anunoby is expected to be available. This suggests OG could still be limited while the Raptors aren't going to have Norm Powell (ankle) tonight. Miller isn't much of an option tonight. Mar 15 - 5:57 PM
Source: Raptors on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
12903111211123.478221.000718.389022.60.90.20.10.20.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Mar 13@BKN1501.00001.00000.000000000010
Mar 11@NY11234.75023.66700.000123010018
Mar 9HOU110331.000111.00000.000000010017
Mar 7@DET1512.50001.00000.000000100002
Mar 6ATL11413.33313.333221.000112001015
Mar 4CHA11402.00002.00000.000011000020
Mar 2@WAS17111.000111.00000.000000000003

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kyle Lowry
2Delon Wright
3Fred VanVleet
4Lorenzo Brown
SG1DeMar DeRozan
2C.J. Miles
3Malachi Richardson
SF1OG Anunoby
2Norman Powell
3Malcolm Miller
PF1Serge Ibaka
2Pascal Siakam
3Alfonzo McKinnie
4Nigel Hayes
C1Jonas Valanciunas
2Jakob Poeltl
3Lucas Nogueira
 

 