Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Trout triples and homers in win over Rockies
O'Hearn swats two homers in rout of Dodgers
Votto has two hits in 10-6 win over Indians
Jharel Cotton diagnosed with strained UCL
Zack Greinke likely out for Opening Day
Daniels says Rangers won't pursue Holland
Hill gets one out, gives up six runs vs. KC
Archer named Opening Day starter for Rays
Trumbo out 3-4 wks with Grade 2 quad strain
Javier Baez (hamstring) due back Saturday
Clevinger scratched from start due to illness
Braves have 'checked in' on RP Greg Holland
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jets do one-year deal with K Cairo Santos
Bears sign Aaron Lynch to one-year contract
Ryan Grant's deal voided, headed back to FA
Edge rusher Adrian Clayborn visiting Patriots
Michael Crabtree will visit Ravens on Friday
49ers snap up Jerry Attaochu with 1-year deal
Eric Ebron visiting the Panthers on Friday
Saints owner Tom Benson passes away at 90
Redskins keep Zach Brown with three-year deal
Jags land Seferian-Jenkins on two-year deal
Hue: Tyrod is our starter. 'No competition'
Report: Cowboys 'out' on FA Ndamukong Suh
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Tyson Chandler is a game-time decision
Devin Booker (hand) is a game-time call
Michael Beasley starting w/ Lance Thomas out
Kevin Durant (rib soreness) is questionable
Clint Capela (thumb) will play on Thursday
Tyreke Evans (rib) will start vs. the Bulls
Joel Embiid (wrist) will start against Knicks
Trevor Booker (ankle) available vs. Raptors
Malcolm Miller getting the start vs. Pacers
Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) will play vs. 76ers
Steven Adams (hip) questionable vs. Clippers
Paul George is questionable for Friday night
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Torey Krug set to play Thursday
Jets take Jacob Trouba (LBI) off IR list
Tristan Jarry will start Thursday vs. MTL
Wings will go with Jared Coreau against Kings
Carey Price back at practice Thursday
Matthew Tkachuk (UBI) will not return Friday
Jarnkrok (UBI) out for rest of regular season
Anton Khudobin will start Thursday vs. FLA
Auston Matthews won't be back Thursday
Torey Krug will be a game-time call Thursday
Mark Scheifele won't return on Thursday
Jacob Trouba will be a game-time decision
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Jimmie Johnson will lose sponsor for 2019
Chase Elliott fined heavily for ISM penalty
Ty Dillon is consistent on two-milers
Kyle Busch swept top 10 on 2-milers
Back-to-back top-10s possible for Suarez
David Ragan may stumble at Auto Club
Austin Cindric: NXS 300 advance
Jimmie Johnson will have new sponsor in 2019
Chase Elliott is perfect on 2-milers
Paul Menard could struggle at Auto Club
Wallace needs a top-20 at Auto Club
Michael Annett: NXS 300 advance
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Gooch puts on a ball-striking clinic in R1
Aaron Wise sits one off the pace at the API
Fowler first to sign a clean card at the API
Stenson sets the R1 pace at Arnie's Invite
Walk-off eagle yields early lead for Walker
Tiger Woods fires one-blemish 68 in R1 of API
Harkins (2 eagles) heats up early at the API
Past champ Jason Day eyes marquee grouping
Kaymer sets Houston Open as a target return
Vaughn Taylor WDs ahead of the API
Morikawa a young star to watch at Bay Hill
Leishman looks to go back-to-back at Bay Hill
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Utah State hires DeAndre Smith as RB coach
Dontavius Russell dislocates thumb in wreck
Mayfield adds visits to DEN & ARI to schedule
Gil Brandt: Mayfield made money on pro day
Orlando Brown shores up numbers on pro day
Nebraska RB Tre Bryant (knee) to be limited
Baylor QB Brewer (shoulder) to be limited
Bill Polian: Browns should take Barkely No. 1
Bears WR Chris Platt (knee) to sit for spring
Four CFB players nominated for Sullivan Award
Fresno State promotes LB coach Watts to DC
QB coaches near and far show up for Lauletta
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Hughes appointed as Southampton boss
Striker caught in a club-versus-country row
Arsenal trio back in contention
Chelsea knocked out of Champions League
Sigurdsson should be fit for the World Cup
Kachunga back to help Terriers survival push
Man United bow out of Champions League
Silva drives City to easy win over Potters
Mourinho unsure if Pogba will face Sevilla
David Silva shines for Man City once again
Loftus-Cheek eyeing weekend return
Southampton sack Mauricio Pellegrino
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
OG Anunoby
(F)
Serge Ibaka
(F/C)
Malcolm Miller
(F)
Norman Powell
(G/F)
Jonas Valanciunas
(C)
Lorenzo Brown
(G)
Kyle Lowry
(G)
Lucas Nogueira
(C)
Malachi Richardson
(G)
Fred VanVleet
(G)
DeMar DeRozan
(G/F)
Alfonzo McKinnie
(F)
Jakob Poeltl
(C)
Pascal Siakam
(F)
Delon Wright
(G)
Nigel Hayes
(F)
C.J. Miles
(G/F)
Malcolm Miller | Forward | #13
Team:
Toronto Raptors
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 3/6/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 210
College:
Holy Cross
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Malcolm Miller is getting the start vs. the Pacers on Thursday.
It'll be his third NBA start, but this time OG Anunoby is expected to be available. This suggests OG could still be limited while the Raptors aren't going to have Norm Powell (ankle) tonight. Miller isn't much of an option tonight.
Mar 15 - 5:57 PM
Source:
Raptors on Twitter
Malcolm Miller played five minutes off the bench on Wednesday, scoring two points on 1-of-2 shooting with one assist and no other stats.
Miller struggled as a fill-in starter for OG Anunoby (ankle) and he should never have left the waiver wire. If he did, it's a mistake that can now be corrected.
Mar 7 - 11:59 PM
Malcolm Miller will move to the bench on Wednesday against the Pistons.
This move could mean that Delon Wright (toe) is limited, so coach Dwane Casey will try not to shorten his rotation too much. Miller can't be counted on in fantasy.
Mar 7 - 7:24 PM
Source:
Raptors on Twitter
Malcolm Miller will again start at small forward Tuesday night vs. the Hawks.
Miller, a rookie out of Holy Cross, drew his first career start on Sunday but failed to score a point in 14 minutes. Coach Dwane Casey has said that OG Anunoby (knee) will be reinserted back into the starting lineup once he is healthy. Miller should be left on waivers.
Mar 6 - 5:24 PM
Source:
Blake Murphy on Twitter
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Toronto Raptors Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
12
90
31
11
2
1
11
23
.478
2
2
1.000
7
18
.389
0
2
2.6
0.9
0.2
0.1
0.2
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Mar 13
@BKN
1
5
0
1
.000
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
Mar 11
@NY
1
12
3
4
.750
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
1
2
3
0
1
0
0
1
8
Mar 9
HOU
1
10
3
3
1.000
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
7
Mar 7
@DET
1
5
1
2
.500
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2
Mar 6
ATL
1
14
1
3
.333
1
3
.333
2
2
1.000
1
1
2
0
0
1
0
1
5
Mar 4
CHA
1
14
0
2
.000
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
2
0
Mar 2
@WAS
1
7
1
1
1.000
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kyle Lowry
2
Delon Wright
3
Fred VanVleet
4
Lorenzo Brown
SG
1
DeMar DeRozan
2
C.J. Miles
3
Malachi Richardson
SF
1
OG Anunoby
Sidelined
Updating a previous report, OG Anunoby (ankle) will play and start on Thursday vs. the Pacers.
He has missed seven games in a row and the Raptors initially listed him as doubtful, so this is a surprise. The Raptors are expected to be without Norman Powell (ankle), so this is great timing. It's unclear if Anunoby will have restrictions, but he's averaging just 5.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 1.0 triples as a starter this season.
Mar 15
2
Norman Powell
Sidelined
Norman Powell (ankle) is now in a walking boot.
He was listed as doubtful for Thursday's game vs. the Pacers, but this confirms that he's out. OG Anunoby (ankle) is returning and will slide back into the starting five, but his fantasy appeal isn't great. Powell belongs on the waiver wire.
Mar 15
3
Malcolm Miller
PF
1
Serge Ibaka
2
Pascal Siakam
3
Alfonzo McKinnie
4
Nigel Hayes
C
1
Jonas Valanciunas
2
Jakob Poeltl
3
Lucas Nogueira
