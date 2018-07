Latest News Recent News

Treveon Graham has agreed to a two-year deal with the Nets. The terms of the deal haven't been disclosed yet, but the first year will be guaranteed. In 63 games with the Hornets last season, Graham averaged 4.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.6 treys in 16.7 minutes. The Nets are loaded with wings, so we wouldn't expect Graham to have a rotation spot right away. Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Treveon Graham went in for a workout with the Cavaliers on Monday. Graham is an unrestricted free agent and he's received "strong interest" from both Cleveland and Minnesota. He's a solid 3-and-D wing, but he's not the type of player that will make a meaningful impact in fantasy hoops next season. Source: David Aldridge on Twitter

Free agent Treveon Graham is reportedly drawing interest from the Wolves, Pistons and Wizards. Graham became an unrestricted FA when the Hornets declined to make a qualifying offer. He has roots in D.C. and could be an affordable addition for the cap-crunched Wizards, but won't have fantasy value no matter where he signs. Source: Candace Buckner on Twitter