Quinn Cook scored a career-high 22 points against the Warriors on Saturday, adding one rebound, three assists and two 3-pointers in 28 minutes.

That's a quick return on signing a two-year contract today. Cook doesn't really have the skills to be a point guard, so he'll have to figure out how to score with his smaller stature on the win. Seth Curry, a fellow Duke guard, had a similar problem and he figured it out nicely, so maybe Cook can follow in his footsteps. The Pelicans should give him some minutes the rest of the way, but he's only a streamer in deep leagues right now.