Player Page

Roster

Quinn Cook | Guard | #22

Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Age / DOB:  (24) / 3/23/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 185
College: Duke
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Quinn Cook scored a career-high 22 points against the Warriors on Saturday, adding one rebound, three assists and two 3-pointers in 28 minutes.
That's a quick return on signing a two-year contract today. Cook doesn't really have the skills to be a point guard, so he'll have to figure out how to score with his smaller stature on the win. Seth Curry, a fellow Duke guard, had a similar problem and he figured it out nicely, so maybe Cook can follow in his footsteps. The Pelicans should give him some minutes the rest of the way, but he's only a streamer in deep leagues right now. Apr 9 - 1:15 AM
More Quinn Cook Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
111144351821839.46202.000719.368093.90.51.60.20.80.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 7@DEN12449.44401.00000.000011410018
Apr 4DEN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 2CHI1200.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 31SAC13221.000111.00000.000000000015
Mar 29DAL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 27@UTA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 26@DEN1612.50012.50000.000011101013

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Tim Frazier
SG1Jrue Holiday
2E'Twaun Moore
SF1Solomon Hill
2Quincy Pondexter
3Axel Toupane
PF1Anthony Davis
2Dante Cunningham
3Cheick Diallo
4Donatas Motiejunas
C1DeMarcus Cousins
2Alexis Ajinca
3Omer Asik
 

 