Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Alexis Ajinca
(C)
Jordan Crawford
(G)
Cheick Diallo
(F)
Jrue Holiday
(G)
Quincy Pondexter
(G/F)
Omer Asik
(C)
Dante Cunningham
(F)
Tim Frazier
(G)
E'Twaun Moore
(G)
Hollis Thompson
(G/F)
Quinn Cook
(G)
Anthony Davis
(F/C)
Solomon Hill
(F)
Donatas Motiejunas
(F/C)
Axel Toupane
(F)
DeMarcus Cousins
(F/C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Quinn Cook | Guard | #22
Team:
New Orleans Pelicans
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 3/23/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 185
College:
Duke
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Quinn Cook scored a career-high 22 points against the Warriors on Saturday, adding one rebound, three assists and two 3-pointers in 28 minutes.
That's a quick return on signing a two-year contract today. Cook doesn't really have the skills to be a point guard, so he'll have to figure out how to score with his smaller stature on the win. Seth Curry, a fellow Duke guard, had a similar problem and he figured it out nicely, so maybe Cook can follow in his footsteps. The Pelicans should give him some minutes the rest of the way, but he's only a streamer in deep leagues right now.
Apr 9 - 1:15 AM
Chris Haynes of ESPN is reporting that Pelicans will sign Quinn Cook to a two-year contract.
Cook played a season-high 24 minutes on Friday, finishing with eight points and four assists. With his second ten-day contract about to expire, New Orleans wanted to keep him under team control for the rest of this season and will now have a team option for 2017-18.
Apr 8 - 10:28 AM
Source:
Chris Haynes on Twitter
The Pelicans are reportedly set sign Quinn Cook to a second 10-day contract.
Cook has made just three brief appearances for the Pelicans since signing his initial 10-day deal, so while he'll help New Orleans in terms of depth, he has no business being owned in any fantasy leagues.
Mar 29 - 11:53 AM
Source:
Chris Haynes on Twitter
Pelicans sign G Quinn Cook.
It's official and he should be available for Sunday against the Wolves, but he likely will not play. He could get in the rotation and Cook can fill it up with his 3-pointers, but he's not a fantasy option.
Mar 19 - 5:07 PM
Quinn Cook scores career-high 22 points
Apr 9 - 1:15 AM
Pelicans sign Quinn Cook to two-year contract
Apr 8 - 10:28 AM
Pels plan to give Quinn Cook 2nd 10-day deal
Mar 29 - 11:53 AM
Quinn Cook is available
Mar 19 - 5:07 PM
More Quinn Cook Player News
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
11
114
43
5
18
2
18
39
.462
0
2
.000
7
19
.368
0
9
3.9
0.5
1.6
0.2
0.8
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 7
@DEN
1
24
4
9
.444
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
4
1
0
0
1
8
Apr 4
DEN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 2
CHI
1
2
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 31
SAC
1
3
2
2
1.000
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
5
Mar 29
DAL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 27
@UTA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 26
@DEN
1
6
1
2
.500
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
1
1
1
0
1
0
1
3
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Tim Frazier
SG
1
Jrue Holiday
2
E'Twaun Moore
Sidelined
E'Twaun Moore (left ankle sprain) has been ruled out of Saturday's game vs. Golden State.
Moore twisted his ankle in Friday's loss to the Nuggets and was unable to return to the game. Jordan Crawford ended up playing 30 minutes on Friday and will likely log 30-plus minutes again on Saturday. Quinn Cook, who just signed a two-year deal with the Pelicans, should see additional minutes as well. Tim Frazier was a DNP-CD on Friday, but likely will be back in the rotation.
Apr 8
SF
1
Solomon Hill
2
Quincy Pondexter
Sidelined
Quincy Pondexter (knee) will not play again this season.
He underwent left knee arthroscopic surgery on Jan. 4 and hasn't played all season. Pondexter is under contract for next season, so the Pelicans will be hoping the oft-injured forward can have a healthy offseason.
Mar 30
3
Axel Toupane
PF
1
Anthony Davis
Sidelined
Anthony Davis (left knee soreness), DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) and E'Twaun Moore (ankle) have been ruled out of Saturday's game vs. the Warriors.
Coach Alvin Gentry hinted on Friday that Davis might get a night off on Saturday. Speaking with reporters before Friday's game vs. Denver, Gentry said that he would rest Davis if The Brow hit the 30-minute mark. Davis ended up playing only 24 minutes, but with the Pelicans already eliminated from the playoffs, New Orleans decided they will sit their superstar anyway. Dante Cunningham, Alexis Ajinca, Donatas Motiejunas and Cheick Diallo will all see a significant bump in minutes.
Apr 8
2
Dante Cunningham
3
Cheick Diallo
4
Donatas Motiejunas
C
1
DeMarcus Cousins
2
Alexis Ajinca
3
Omer Asik
Sidelined
Omer Asik (illness) will not play again this season.
He was diagnosed with a gastrointestinal infection and is expected to return to basketball activities in 3-4 weeks. The Pelicans may try to move Asik's contract this summer.
Mar 30
Headlines
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 25
Apr 9
Jared Johnson puts the spotlight on some under-owned players for the final few games of the 2016-17 season.
More NBA Columns
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 25
Apr 9
»
The Week Ahead: Week 25
Apr 8
»
Dose: Mr. Triple Double
Apr 8
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 8
Apr 8
»
Mailbag: The End of the Road
Apr 7
»
Stew: Booker Bonanza
Apr 7
»
Dose: The Jimmy & Mirotic Show
Apr 7
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 7
Apr 7
NBA Headlines
»
Steez Returns: Jordan Crawford scores 21
»
Quinn Cook scores career-high 22 points
»
Kevin Durant scores 16 points in 31 minutes
»
Damian Lillard scores career-high 59 points
»
Whiteside scores 30 points in crucial win
»
Richaun Holmes scores 17 w/ three triples
»
Meyers Leonard will start, Aminu to bench
»
Giannis scores 20, Bucks clinch playoff spot
»
Tim Frazier will start on Saturday night
»
Nicolas Batum scores 31, Hornets eliminated
»
Isaiah Thomas scores 32 in win vs. Hornets
»
Paul George goes off for 37 points in win
