Henry Ellenson | Forward | #8 Team: Detroit Pistons Age / DOB: (20) / 1/13/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'11' / 245 College: Marquette Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (18) / DET Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $1,704,120 2017-18: $1,780,800 2018-19: $1,857,480 {Team Option} 2019-20: $2,856,804 {Team Option} 2020-21: $4,053,805 {Qualifying Offer}

Latest News Recent News

Henry Ellenson and Boban Marjanovic will play 20-24 minutes off the bench on Sunday. Ellenson double-doubled through 26 minutes as a starter on Friday, while Marjanovic popped off for a career-high 27 points, so both of these guys are on the radar as potential low-budget DFS targets tonight. Source: Keith Langlois on Twitter

Henry Ellenson scored 15 points with 11 rebounds, one block and one 3-pointer in his first NBA start on Friday. He had a bright green light from deep with eight attempts from beyond the arc against the Rockets. Coach Stan Van Gundy has been starving for a stretch four since he arrived in Detroit, so the Pistons will now get a very long look at Ellenson the rest of the way. It's always tough to trust someone who isn't NBA ready, but Ellenson probably has at least one good game in him in the final three. He should play 25-30 minutes the rest of the way. He's immediately on the radar in standard leagues.

Coach Stan Van Gundy said Henry Ellenson will start at power forward Friday night vs. the Rockets. Van Gundy told reporters after practice on Thursday that he was planning on shaking up the lineup by playing his youngsters. With the season slipping away, he wants to get a look at players who had been out of the rotation. Boban Marjanovic will also play additional minutes on Friday. With Ellenson starting, Jon Leuer will get bumped to the bench, and Tobias Harris will log fewer minutes as well. And, with both Ellenson and Boban playing, Andre Drummond will likely see less court time than usual. Source: Rod Beard on Twitter