Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The One Must Own Starter
Apr 9
Dose: Sanchez Suffers Strain
Apr 9
Week That Was: Junior Whopper
Apr 8
Dose: Swung on and BELTed
Apr 8
The Week Ahead: Ground Chuck
Apr 7
Podcast: Opening Week Recap
Apr 7
Dose: Surging Twins
Apr 7
Waiver Wired: Shop for Shaw
Apr 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Starling Marte blasts walk-off homer in 10th
Freddie Freeman crushes two homers in loss
Sandy Leon's two-run single keys comeback
Hellickson diagnosed with forearm cramp
Josh Donaldson aggravates right calf injury
Adrian Beltre (calf) not activated from DL
Roberto Osuna (neck) on track for Tuesday
Keon Broxton (nose) back in lineup Sunday
Ryan Braun (back) returns to Brewers' lineup
Piscotty (knee) out of Cards' lineup again
Trea Turner (hamstring) sitting out Sunday
Jackie Bradley to undergo MRI on right knee
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Texans
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Jaguars
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Titans
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 6
Romo Walks Away
Apr 5
How Bye Weeks Affect WRs
Apr 5
NFL Draft Needs: Colts
Apr 5
NFL Draft Needs: Chargers
Apr 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Pats expected to re-sign LeGarrette Blount
GM expects deal with Freeman around camp
'Another team in mix' for Johnathan Hankins?
ATL locks up Trufant w/5-yr, $69M extension
Blount has 'offer on the table' from Patriots
49ers release CB Tramaine Brock after arrest
Tramaine Brock arrested in Santa Clara
Rams land ex-Bill Nickell Robey-Coleman
Not done yet: Roethlisberger to play in 2017
Bills GM 'in love' with Deshaun Watson?
Report: Sherman initially asked to be traded
Texans to target quarterback at pick No. 25?
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Lillard Lights Up Utah
Apr 9
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 25
Apr 9
The Week Ahead: Week 25
Apr 8
Dose: Mr. Triple Double
Apr 8
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 8
Apr 8
Mailbag: The End of the Road
Apr 7
Stew: Booker Bonanza
Apr 7
Dose: The Jimmy & Mirotic Show
Apr 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Ellenson, Marjanovic will play 20-24 minutes
Seth Curry (shoulder) done for the season
Bullock, Smith, Harris, Leuer, Drummond start
Caldwell-Pope, Morris not expected to play
Jon Leuer starting, Ellenson to the bench
Harrison Barnes (rest) out Sunday vs. Suns
Roberson starting, McDermott to the bench
Wilson Chandler starting Sunday vs. OKC
Danny Green not on Monday's injury report
Matt Barnes (ankle) out Monday vs. Utah
Gordon, Ariza, Nene out Sunday vs. Sacramento
Will Barton, Mudiay will play Sunday vs. OKC
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Changes: Next and Last steps
Apr 9
Lightning Keep WC Fight Alive
Apr 7
Leafs lose, WC Spot Still Open
Apr 7
Fantasy Nuggets Week 26
Apr 6
Podcast: Fantasy Award Winners
Apr 6
NHL Frozen Five: Thursday
Apr 6
FanDuel Fades: April 6
Apr 6
Capitals Clinch First Overall
Apr 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Sobotka makes long-awaited return to Blues
Zetterberg to play in 1,000th game Sunday
Ruff won't be back with Stars next season
Frederik Andersen out against Jackets Sunday
Zach Werenski expected back for the playoffs
Cam Atkinson benched in third period Saturday
Cam Talbot adds to Oilers record with win 42
Connor McDavid extends point streak to 13
Blake Wheeler ends 16-17 with shorthanded GWG
Matthews scores 40th, Leafs going to playoffs
James Reimer gets 30-save shutout over Sabres
Anders Lee nets two goals in 4-2 win over NJD
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Texas (Spring)
Apr 8
O'Reilly 500 Stats
Apr 7
DFS: Texas (Spring)
Apr 6
Chasing Texas (Spring)
Apr 5
Caps After Martinsville (Sprg)
Apr 4
Wrapup: Martinsville Speedway
Apr 2
Update: Martinsville (Spring)
Apr 1
STP 500 Stats
Mar 31
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kyle Larson finishes 2nd at Texas
The drought is over: Jimmie Johnson wins Texa
Ward’s third straight SMRS win not easy
Benjamin: wins NASCAR K&N East at Greenville
First career ARCA victory for Chad Finley
Brandon Jones: My Bariatric Solutions 300
Brendan Gaughan: My Bariatric Solutions 300
Ryan Sieg: My Bariatric Solutions 300
Spencer Gallagher: My Bariatric Solutions 300
Kyle Weatherman on pole for Music City 200
Chase Dowling fast at Thompson Speedway
Kyle Benjamin breaks track qualifying record
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: 81st Masters
Apr 5
Expert Picks: 81st Masters
Apr 4
Masters Preview and Power Rank
Apr 3
Henley ends drought; wins SHO
Apr 3
81st Masters Preview
Apr 3
FanDuel Focus: Houston Open
Mar 29
Shell Houston Open: Preview
Mar 28
Expert Picks: Houston Open
Mar 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hagestad claims low amateur at 81st Masters
Ryan Moore two shy after second straight 69
Garcia clings to share of lead with 70 in R3
Fowler drops to one back after third-round 71
Spieth two back of clubhouse lead after 68
Rose posts 6-under with day-low 7-birdie 67
Kaymer 10 better on Day 2 with bogey-free 68
Stenson among notable MCs at 81st Masters
Spieth sets up a weekend run at the Masters
Day-low 67 lifts Fowler into four-way T1
Couples in contention again at the Masters
Pieters makes it a trio on 4-under after 68
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Apr 7
Podcast: Dane Brugler
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Jaguars
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Titans
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 6
NFL Team Needs: Colts
Apr 5
NFL Draft Needs: Texans
Apr 5
NFL Draft Needs: Chargers
Apr 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Swinney: Bryant holds lead in 2017 QB race
Pair of Sooners arrested for public intox
Jarrett Stidham shines in Auburn spring game
Five-star DE Xavier Thomas pledges to Clemson
Hawkeyes S Brandon Snyder tears ACL
Brooks views LSU S Adams as best in class
BAL assistant GM doesn't see CB Jones sliding
Brian Kelly calls Kizer best QB to declare
Report: Former Vols RB Hurd visiting Baylor
Report: Mixon paid visit to Buccaneers
Teez Tabor says hamstring injury slowed runs
Virginia self-imposes sanctions for violation
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 32
Apr 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 32
Apr 7
Late Fitness Check GW32
Apr 7
The Bargain Hunter-Week 32
Apr 7
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW32
Apr 7
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 32
Apr 6
AM's Perfect XI - Week 32
Apr 6
Team News - Week 31
Apr 4
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Oviedo injury compounds SAFC defeat
Romelu Lukaku breaks slump with a brace
SlimanI goal not enough for Foxes at Goodison
United clean sheet w/o Valencia and De Gea
Black Cats listless in yet another home loss
Zlatan paves the way for easy United win, 0-3
Antonio suffers an injury setback
Cork assessed ahead of the Watford clash
Hazard stars again as Chelsea devour Cherries
Kouyate's strike lifts West Ham over Swansea
Boro's survival hopes dwindle after 0-0 draw
Lowton, Heaton shine in goalless draw at Boro
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Aron Baynes
(C)
Henry Ellenson
(F)
Darrun Hilliard
(G)
Nikola Jovanovic
(F)
Marcus Morris
(F)
Reggie Bullock
(F)
Michael Gbinije
(G)
Reggie Jackson
(G)
Jon Leuer
(F)
Ish Smith
(G)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
(G)
Tobias Harris
(F)
Stanley Johnson
(F)
Boban Marjanovic
(C)
Beno Udrih
(G)
Andre Drummond
(F/C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Henry Ellenson | Forward | #8
Team:
Detroit Pistons
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 1/13/1997
Ht / Wt:
6'11' / 245
College:
Marquette
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 1 (18) / DET
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $1,704,120 2017-18: $1,780,800 2018-19: $1,857,480 {Team Option} 2019-20: $2,856,804 {Team Option} 2020-21: $4,053,805 {Qualifying Offer}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Henry Ellenson and Boban Marjanovic will play 20-24 minutes off the bench on Sunday.
Ellenson double-doubled through 26 minutes as a starter on Friday, while Marjanovic popped off for a career-high 27 points, so both of these guys are on the radar as potential low-budget DFS targets tonight.
Apr 9 - 5:24 PM
Source:
Keith Langlois on Twitter
Henry Ellenson scored 15 points with 11 rebounds, one block and one 3-pointer in his first NBA start on Friday.
He had a bright green light from deep with eight attempts from beyond the arc against the Rockets. Coach Stan Van Gundy has been starving for a stretch four since he arrived in Detroit, so the Pistons will now get a very long look at Ellenson the rest of the way. It's always tough to trust someone who isn't NBA ready, but Ellenson probably has at least one good game in him in the final three. He should play 25-30 minutes the rest of the way. He's immediately on the radar in standard leagues.
Apr 7 - 11:27 PM
Coach Stan Van Gundy said Henry Ellenson will start at power forward Friday night vs. the Rockets.
Van Gundy told reporters after practice on Thursday that he was planning on shaking up the lineup by playing his youngsters. With the season slipping away, he wants to get a look at players who had been out of the rotation. Boban Marjanovic will also play additional minutes on Friday. With Ellenson starting, Jon Leuer will get bumped to the bench, and Tobias Harris will log fewer minutes as well. And, with both Ellenson and Boban playing, Andre Drummond will likely see less court time than usual.
Apr 7 - 1:31 PM
Source:
Rod Beard on Twitter
Henry Ellenson will get a chance to play in the final four games of the regular season according to coach Stan Van Gundy.
SVG is waving the white flag with the Pistons all but out of the playoff hunt. It remains to be seen how many minutes the rookie will get, but he will likely get some burn at the expense of Jon Leuer and Marcus Morris. Most fantasy owners can use a wait-and-see approach here.
Apr 6 - 12:54 PM
Source:
Rod Beard on Twitter
Ellenson, Marjanovic will play 20-24 minutes
Apr 9 - 5:24 PM
Henry Ellenson scores 15 points
Apr 7 - 11:27 PM
Henry Ellenson to start Friday vs. Houston
Apr 7 - 1:31 PM
Henry Ellenson will get a chance to play
Apr 6 - 12:54 PM
More Henry Ellenson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Durant
GS
(5254)
2
D. Waiters
MIA
(4281)
3
S. Curry
GS
(4162)
4
D. Wade
CHI
(4110)
5
D. Rose
NY
(4063)
6
J. Nurkic
POR
(3896)
7
G. Hill
UTA
(3652)
8
M. Brogdon
MLW
(3445)
9
S. Curry
DAL
(3415)
10
K. Lowry
TOR
(3336)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Pistons Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
16
81
36
23
4
0
14
39
.359
3
3
1.000
5
22
.227
1
7
2.3
1.4
0.3
0.0
0.4
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 7
@HOU
1
26
6
16
.375
1
8
.125
2
2
1.000
2
9
11
0
1
0
1
1
15
Apr 5
TOR
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 31
@MLW
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 30
BKN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 28
MIA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 27
@NY
1
1
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Mar 24
@ORL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Reggie Jackson
Sidelined
According to Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy, Reggie Jackson (knee) will not play again this season.
R-Jax has missed the last five games for Detroit and will now miss the final four games of the season. The writing has been on the wall for a while, so hopefully his owners moved on a while ago. Ish Smith is locked in as the starter the rest of the way.
Apr 6
2
Ish Smith
3
Beno Udrih
SG
1
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Sidelined
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Marcus Morris are not expected to play Sunday vs. Memphis.
They may get out there if the Pistons run into any injury issues, or one of the other guys struggles with foul trouble, but it sounds like they'll be limited regardless. Reggie Bullock and Tobias Harris will be in the starting five tonight with KCP and Morris likely out, and Harris is the guy that offers the most upside out of this group.
Apr 9
2
Darrun Hilliard
3
Michael Gbinije
Sidelined
Michael Gbinije (respiratory infection) has been ruled out of Friday's game vs. the Rockets.
Gbinije has not been a part of the Pistons rotation all season. However, Coach Stan Van Gundy said that he might give Gbinije and some of the other players down the Pistons depth chart some minutes over the final few games of the season, but Gbinije will have to wait until he's healthy
Apr 7
SF
1
Marcus Morris
2
Stanley Johnson
3
Reggie Bullock
PF
1
Tobias Harris
2
Jon Leuer
3
Henry Ellenson
4
Nikola Jovanovic
C
1
Andre Drummond
2
Aron Baynes
3
Boban Marjanovic
Headlines
Dose: Lillard Lights Up Utah
Apr 9
Jimmy Butler, Paul George and Hassan Whiteside all put up phenomenal numbers on Saturday, but the star of the show was undoubtedly Damian Lillard...
More NBA Columns
»
Dose: Lillard Lights Up Utah
Apr 9
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 25
Apr 9
»
The Week Ahead: Week 25
Apr 8
»
Dose: Mr. Triple Double
Apr 8
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 8
Apr 8
»
Mailbag: The End of the Road
Apr 7
»
Stew: Booker Bonanza
Apr 7
»
Dose: The Jimmy & Mirotic Show
Apr 7
NBA Headlines
»
Ellenson, Marjanovic will play 20-24 minutes
»
Seth Curry (shoulder) done for the season
»
Bullock, Smith, Harris, Leuer, Drummond start
»
Caldwell-Pope, Morris not expected to play
»
Jon Leuer starting, Ellenson to the bench
»
Harrison Barnes (rest) out Sunday vs. Suns
»
Roberson starting, McDermott to the bench
»
Wilson Chandler starting Sunday vs. OKC
»
Danny Green not on Monday's injury report
»
Matt Barnes (ankle) out Monday vs. Utah
»
Gordon, Ariza, Nene out Sunday vs. Sacramento
»
Will Barton, Mudiay will play Sunday vs. OKC
NBA Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved