Player Page

Roster

Henry Ellenson | Forward | #8

Team: Detroit Pistons
Age / DOB:  (20) / 1/13/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 245
College: Marquette
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (18) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Henry Ellenson and Boban Marjanovic will play 20-24 minutes off the bench on Sunday.
Ellenson double-doubled through 26 minutes as a starter on Friday, while Marjanovic popped off for a career-high 27 points, so both of these guys are on the radar as potential low-budget DFS targets tonight. Apr 9 - 5:24 PM
Source: Keith Langlois on Twitter
More Henry Ellenson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
16813623401439.359331.000522.227172.31.40.30.00.40.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 7@HOU126616.37518.125221.00029110101115
Apr 5TOR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 31@MLW0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 30BKN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 28MIA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 27@NY1100.00000.00000.000000010000
Mar 24@ORL0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Reggie Jackson
2Ish Smith
3Beno Udrih
SG1Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
2Darrun Hilliard
3Michael Gbinije
SF1Marcus Morris
2Stanley Johnson
3Reggie Bullock
PF1Tobias Harris
2Jon Leuer
3Henry Ellenson
4Nikola Jovanovic
C1Andre Drummond
2Aron Baynes
3Boban Marjanovic
 

 