Dragan Bender | Forward | #35 Team: Phoenix Suns Age / DOB: (19) / 11/17/1997 Ht / Wt: 7'1' / 225 College: Croatia Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (4) / PHO Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $4,276,320 2017-18: $4,468,800 2018-19: $4,661,280 {Team Option} 2019-20: $5,896,519 {Team Option} 2020-21: $7,777,509 {Qualifying Offer}

Latest News Recent News

Dragan Bender (ankle) will not play against the Nuggets on Thursday. This is a change from yesterday's report of Bender being available. The Suns are likely going to use more two-SF lineups with P.J. Tucker off the bench while Marquese Chriss should get decent minutes as long as he avoids foul trouble. Source: Harrison Wind on Twitter

Dragan Bender (ankle) will be available for Thursday against the Nuggets. He was out for Tuesday due to some soreness. Bender has been all over the place with minutes and his playing time depends a lot on how much the Suns go with two-SF lineups and if Marquese Chriss is in foul trouble. Bender is only a deep stash for now. Source: Doug Haller on Twitter

Dragan Bender (right ankle soreness) will play on Tuesday vs. the Wolves. The rookie is only averaging 13.2 minutes in January, but that number should trend up in the coming weeks -- P.J. Tucker is a trade candidate and the Suns are going to shift their focus towards player development. He's just a stash in deeper leagues for now. Source: Craig Grialou on Twitter