Dragan Bender | Forward | #35

Team: Phoenix Suns
Age / DOB:  (19) / 11/17/1997
Ht / Wt:  7'1' / 225
College: Croatia
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (4) / PHO
Contract: view contract details
Dragan Bender (ankle) will not play against the Nuggets on Thursday.
This is a change from yesterday's report of Bender being available. The Suns are likely going to use more two-SF lineups with P.J. Tucker off the bench while Marquese Chriss should get decent minutes as long as he avoids foul trouble. Jan 26 - 8:29 PM
Source: Harrison Wind on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
374701167715944118.37338.3752578.32119273.12.10.40.20.70.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 24MIN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 22@TOR1402.00000.00000.000101100020
Jan 21@NY11002.00002.00000.000011010040
Jan 19@CLE11815.20015.20000.000011110133
Jan 16UTA12524.50013.33300.000134010225
Jan 14SA12124.50023.66700.000066100056
Jan 12DAL1813.33312.500221.000101020115

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Eric Bledsoe
2Brandon Knight
3Ronnie Price
4Tyler Ulis
SG1Devin Booker
2Leandro Barbosa
SF1T.J. Warren
2P.J. Tucker
PF1Marquese Chriss
2Jared Dudley
3Dragan Bender
C1Tyson Chandler
2Alex Len
3Alan Williams
 

 