Brandon Ingram | Forward | #14 Team: Los Angeles Lakers Age / DOB: (19) / 9/2/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'9' / 190 College: Duke Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (2) / LAK

Brandon Ingram will start for Julius Randle (personal) with Luol Deng moving to power forward against the Heat on Thursday. They'll join D'Angelo Russell, Nick Young and Timofey Mozgov. Somewhat surprisingly, that starting unit for tonight has played together for just one minute all season, so this will be basically uncharted waters. Ingram should still get heavy burn and makes sense in DFS -- Deng, too. Thomas Robinson should get plenty of minutes off the bench and is worth a look for tonight. Source: Mark Medina on Twitter

Brandon Ingram appears to be the favorite to start for Julius Randle (personal) against the Heat on Thursday. This report comes from multiple Lakers beat reporters and we tend to agree. The Heat like to go small, so moving Luol Deng over to the four makes a lot of sense. Thomas Robinson is also an option with T-Rob getting 33 percent of his minutes at power forward this season -- he will also get some center minutes. Ingram should be owned with is output trending up and he's also on the board for DFS tonight.

With D'Angelo Russell (rest) returning and starting on Tuesday, Brandon Ingram will come off the bench. With Russell resting, Ingram started aginst the Cavs on Saturday and played arguably the best game of his young career, finishing just shy of a triple-double (nine points with 10 rebounds, nine assists in 41 minutes). Ingram has had an up-and-down first two months of his rookie campaign but has shown flashes (as he did Saturday night) of the upside he possesses. He'll likely see more minutes over the second half of the season. Source: Hornets PR on Twitter