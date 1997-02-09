Player Page

Brandon Ingram | Forward | #14

Team: Los Angeles Lakers
Age / DOB:  (19) / 9/2/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 190
College: Duke
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (2) / LAK
Brandon Ingram will start for Julius Randle (personal) with Luol Deng moving to power forward against the Heat on Thursday.
They'll join D'Angelo Russell, Nick Young and Timofey Mozgov. Somewhat surprisingly, that starting unit for tonight has played together for just one minute all season, so this will be basically uncharted waters. Ingram should still get heavy burn and makes sense in DFS -- Deng, too. Thomas Robinson should get plenty of minutes off the bench and is worth a look for tonight. Dec 22 - 6:42 PM
Source: Mark Medina on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
31840236124631584240.3504969.7101970.27114437.64.02.00.51.40.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career averages are currently unavailable
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 20@CHA12824.50001.00000.000134300034
Dec 17@CLE141410.40015.20000.0002810920019
Dec 16@PHI12118.12502.00000.000123120012
Dec 14@BKN12639.33302.00036.500011100009
Dec 12@SAC12627.28601.00012.500145200025
Dec 11NY12618.12513.33300.000022200063
Dec 9PHO13138.37512.50024.500257300019

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1D'Angelo Russell
2Jordan Clarkson
3Jose Calderon
4Marcelo Huertas
SG1Nick Young
2Lou Williams
SF1Luol Deng
2Brandon Ingram
3Metta World Peace
PF1Julius Randle
2Larry Nance
3Thomas Robinson
C1Timofey Mozgov
2Tarik Black
3Ivica Zubac
 

 